Stallion Showcase 2025 | Column: Put Out to Pasture 

Dad used to raise ranch and roping horses.

He’d breed ’em, foal ’em, and watch them grow.

Then he’d ride ’em ’til all their buck was gone,

and they’d be as smooth as freshly fallen snow.

He’d had his favorites over the years —

one big ol stud and a quick, pretty filly.

But his best horse, by a landslide,

was a tall sorrel named Chili.

Chili was born in the summer of ’01

just a few months before Evan, my little brother.

A brand-new colt for a brand-new baby,

Dad thought they could grow up with one another.

So, Dad decided to break young Chili.

He eased into it; he didn’t want to be too mean.

But then one thing led to another,

and he needed a horse that was all but green.

An old cowboy friend had Dad’s fix

and he saw some potential in the colt.

He offered up a trade of sorts:

Dad’s yearling for his four-year-old.

The next time Dad laid eyes on Chili,

he’d been branded with a big K and W.

With only ten rides on him, he was as smooth as butter,

and gentle as the sky is blue.

Now Dad tries to live a life of no regrets,

but when he saw that sorrel his heart began to hurt.

He’d traded the best horse he’d ever raised,

and he just wanted to sob right there in the dirt.

He offered the cowboy to trade him back.

It just so happened that Dad was in luck.

‘Cause the first time Chili entered the arena,

right outta the box, he offered up a pitiful, playful buck.

The cowboy pondered on Dad’s latest horse,

he said “Alright, I’ll trade you for that one right there.”

Ethically, Dad tried to talk him out of it,

he knew Chili was a diamond so rare.

But the cowboy persisted, he just wouldn’t quit.

He had no use for a two-year-old who hopped around.

Dad just shrugged and said okay,

and with that, Chili was homeward bound.

For the next few years, Dad rode him daily.

Chili had returned as his prodigal sidekick.

And as he watched the sorrel colt mature,

his son did the same, and almost too quick.

Dad rode Chili working cows,

he’d gather and doctor on the gelding,

Pushing him further than any of his other colts,

and Chili went all out, all the time, never yielding.

12 years had come and gone.

It was time for my brother to throw his loop in the branding pen.

He’d practiced on Chili many a time,

the pair was ready to take on just about any challenge and win.

Daddy reminded Evan to be slow and steady,

keep his head down, and watch what he threw.

“Take care of him,” Dad said as he patted Chili’s hind,

but you couldn’t tell if it was the kid or the horse he was talking to.

As time went on, Chili served us all,

he was always friendly to new faces.

But if you needed him to, that ole bugger could work,

even in the toughest of places.

It was the spring of ’23 when my brother got the call.

He was headed off on an adventure

to work as a hunting guide in the high country;

the ultimate elk-blood thirst quencher.

To Colorado, he hauled his trailer

with Chili nestled in the back.

Evan rode him through the Rockies for six months,

and Chili always led the pack.

Oh, the stories that duo could tell.

Oh, the sights they must’ve seen.

I often wonder if Dad imagined this would happen,

when the pair were both just yearlings.

Chili’s home now, he’s almost 23,

his days of adventure are long gone.

And my brother’s finishing up his college career,

this spring he’ll be all done.

Evan’ll come home, and he’ll care for Chili.

For this horse is almost ready to meet his maker.

His days of servitude are over; he’s retired;

he’s officially put out to pasture.

But every once in a while, Chili will come back to work,

and he’ll be as reliable and ready as he’s always been.

Cause at the end of the day, he’s more than an animal,

he’s that baby boy’s best friend.