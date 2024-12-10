Stallion Showcase 2025 | Dakota Duns

What started as a simple love for horses turned into a mission to bring back solid conformation and good minded horses for Dana Hoffman of Bowdle, South Dakota. This passion led her to found “Dakota Duns.” Her program specializes in AQHA and APHA registered horses that specifically carry the dun gene.

Hoffman grew up in Michigan where she always had horses and was active in 4-H shows. She started taking lessons at eight years old and loved the popular Saddle Club books, which inspired her to ride English for the first few years. “I was show jumping and hunter jumping,” Hoffman said, “and that was my primary interest up until my 20s. Then I got into cutting horses while riding with a trainer and then ranch horses.”

“It was my escape from home to go out with friends and ride,” she said.

Hoffman met her husband in 2012 and moved to South Dakota from the Detroit area of Michigan. “I had just always loved horses and really invested a lot of my time learning bloodlines,” Hoffman said. “I just started breeding horses and here we are today!”

Hoffman began breeding when she moved to South Dakota.

In 2013, she admitted to having limited knowledge about pedigrees when she went to her first horse sale in Mandan, North Dakota. It was the Hermanson Kist Spring Sale, where she bought her first five broodmares. “It just so happened they were Blackburns,” she said. “I really didn’t know anything about them.”

Coincidentally, they became a staple in her program. “They’re made for our area. They’re bred to endure our harsh weather,” Hoffman said. “They could eat sticks and stay fat, they’re the old-style bulldog breed, they’ve got thick legs and good feet.”

Hoffman liked the conformation the mares were producing and started integrating more modern bloodlines including Hollywood Dun It, Nu Chex to Cash, and others. “I like to put foundation back into the new names because they’re breeding them so closely now that the quarter horse is suffering, they’re getting too small,” she said. “They’re breaking down earlier, they don’t have any bone, so we’re basically rebuilding these horses again.”

Her goal is to combine modern athleticism and foundation to build tougher horses meant to work all day.

“The problem with today’s modern performance horses is that they’re done by the time they’re four-years-old.” For Hoffman it’s disheartening to see which has pushed her even further to expand her program, looking for popular names and breeding body and mind back into them. “I want to preserve the American Quarter Horse.”

Currently, they have around 45 mares of breeding age on their ranch. Hoffman prioritizes conformation when it comes to her herd. “I want to see a short back, round hind-end, nice neck, wither, and so on,” she said. “I believe the horse is made from the ground up.”

The horses’ feet are another thing she is constantly checking; they recently culled some mares whose feet weren’t holding up the way she wanted for longevity. Another thing about the foundation bred mares she enjoys is their “pleasant personality,” and how they seem to make great mothers.

As of 2025 they will primarily be using their studs, Genuine Silvernic and Champagne Casanova. Genuine Silvernic, “Journey,” is a 2017 grullo son of Chex N Dun It, a PRCA producer and AQHA point earner. He also goes back to Reminic, Shining Spark, and Doc Bar.

“He’s a nice, thick stud and nice to cross with foundation bred mares, you get stout horses made to really work.” His first foal crop is set to start showing now in 2024 and 2025. “We love him as a sire,” Hoffman said. While he could’ve gone to be a show horse, their priority is ranching. “Showing just isn’t in our cards, we’re too busy.”

“He’s excellent on the ranch, he’s great for pasture roping, doctoring, and just really nice minded,” she said, “our kids have been riding him since he was three.”

Champagne Casanova, “Tibbs” is a 2021 classic champagne dun sired by Blackburn Steel Buck. He was bred and raised on the ranch and started training this spring. “He’s a big colt with a gentle demeanor, easy to train and very willing. He is built right for a foundation-bred Quarter Horse with the bulldog look, good bone, and a very pretty face.” Tibbs is registered with National Foundation Quarter Horse Association at 96%.

One horse they are especially proud of is a son of This Dudes Bad – their senior stallion who is now retired. “Dakota is in Iowa running NBHA barrel circuit and running with PRCA barrel racers down in Fort Worth and all around the country,” she said. “What cracks me up about that is [his sire,] This Dudes Bad is not a very athletic horse. He makes excellent family horses. I have never seen one that has the ambition to go out there and run against running-bred horses. He is so thick they call him the Midwest Beast.”

Hoffman relies on the help of her husband Jeremy and daughters Billie Jo and Sierra – when they aren’t away at school – to run the ranch.

Their studs are not standing to the public, but they do sell anywhere from 45-50 head of foals annually, a few broodmares on occasion, some broke horses and young geldings that are ready to start. For more information about their program, sales, and more go to their website: https://www.dakotaduns.com.