Stallion Showcase 2025 | Genetic Testing: A Useful Tool for Breeding Decisions 

In April, 2024, the University of California-Davis Veterinary Genetics Laboratory announced a new test for a genetic disease in American Quarter Horses. Equine Juvenile Spinocerebellar Ataxia (EJSCA), an inherited neurologic disease, causes foals to develop severe incoordination between one and four weeks of age. In most, the hind limbs appeared to be more severely impacted than the fore limbs. Affected foals deteriorated rapidly until they were unable to stand or walk and had to be euthanized.

The variant causing this disease was identified at UC Davis by Dr. Carrie Finno, Gregory L. Ferraro Endowed Director of the UC Davis Center for Equine Health, and their colleagues.

EJSCA is inherited as an autosomal recessive trait and genetic testing can determine whether a horse is a carrier of the causative variant. Breeding of two carrier animals has a 25% chance of producing an affected foal.

According to research published by the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, “In March 2020, a novel neurologic disease was observed in juvenile Quarter Horses in North America. Since 2020, a total of 12 quarter horse foals affected with this novel neurologic disease have been identified.”

Sammy Vickers-Meeks, Pieper Quarter Horses, Hay Springs, Nebraska, encourages breeders to do their own research on genetic diseases prior to making breeding decisions.

“Any group of animals (including humans) is going to have rare genetic diseases,” she said. “For example, if they do not want to breed to a stallion because he is a recessive carrier of HERDA, then by all means, don’t. If you know that the stallion is a recessive carrier and your mare is, then find another stallion.”

Vickers-Meeks does not believe that carriers of genetic diseases should all be eliminated from the Quarter Horse gene pool.

“Some of the best horses in the industry were carriers,” she said. “Poco Bueno is one of my favorite old bloodlines, and HERDA came through him. My own personal mare is out of that maternal line. I can’t imagine not having her. Doc O’Lena, Smart Little Lena and Dry Doc are in so many top pedigrees. I realize my opinion is not popular with some, but I think if you keep taking horses out of the gene pool you are going to have more problems later on.”

Vickers-Meeks has done 5-panel testing on their stallions as well as on her young mares. Her older mares are not tested, and some have produced up to 17 foals with no issues. Eventually the entire mare band will be tested, she said.

“I mostly live cover pasture breed. If my young mares are a [dominant] carrier, then they won’t be here; if they are recessive then I know what I can or cannot breed them to. Our studs are N/N except for one, so on him I do ask that the mares be five panel clean.”

While she does not believe all carriers should be eliminated, she does prefer to buy stallions that test clean.

“I have looked at a lot of young stallion prospects in the past year and there are a number that have not one but many genetic diseases that they are carriers of,” she said. “Would I ever breed two carriers? Not a chance, but we can’t knock the breeders who didn’t know and had fabulous horses.”

Warren and Jodie Woroniecki raise Quarter Horses on their ranch near Hebron, North Dakota. They run 30-40 mares and several stallions, maintaining their own remuda for working cattle as well as marketing foals as ranch and performance prospects.

Even prior to AQHA requiring a five-panel disease test for breeding stallions, Jodie started researching HERDA when they purchased their first Paddys Irish Whiskey son. She reached out to Dr. Nena Winand, who was involved with the research on the disease at Cornell University.

“Dr. Winand told me that it came from Poco Bueno’s dam, Miss Taylor,” she said. “We knew that TRR Paddys Texas Gin, a.k.a. ‘Tex’ went to Doc O’Lena, so we knew that we had the possibility that he was a carrier.”

Shortly after they had purchased Tex, Jodie got him tested and discovered that he was indeed a carrier of HERDA.

“We said, ‘Ok, what do we do now?’ Dr. Winand told us, ‘If you like everything else about the horse, test your mares and go forward.'”

Woronieckis tested all of their mares, and thankfully, all were free of HERDA. Then, in 2015, AQHA started requiring a five-panel test on breeding stallions. They discovered that two of their five studs carried GBED, another recessive genetic disease.

“We had already turned studs out on mares, so when we learned that JK Jay Reed and Whoop Up Whiskey were carriers of GBED, I started testing mares,” Woroniecki said.

Although AQHA did not require mares to be tested, and as of now, still does not, she felt that this was the ethical choice for their breeding program. Out of about 30 mares, eight tested as carriers for GBED and two were carriers of PSSM1.

“One mare that came back as a carrier of GBED hadn’t foaled yet, so we got her out of the pasture so she wouldn’t get bred to a carrier. Another mare we were not able to get out of the pasture before she got bred, and the next spring she foaled a dead foal.”

Woroniecki has been very proactive with genetic disease panel testing in their herd, and is careful not to breed carriers to carriers. She has eliminated some carriers from their herd, including the mares that tested positive for PSSM1, as that is a dominant gene and can affect an individual with only one copy. Still, she wonders “where do we start and stop with testing horses? We’re now at seven, including the two latest, MYHM and EJSCA, plus the other potential variations of PSSM.”

But she will likely start testing her stallions for EJSCA, and if any are carriers, she will probably test her mares.

“We started testing with HERDA when that came out, and have continued ongoing tests on our horses. A lot of them are five panel clean by parentage, but we will test foals for GBED or HERDA if they are sired by one of our stallions that is a carrier so that we can disclose this to our buyers. It is an expense, but it is the responsible thing to do.”

Mindy Hubert and her family have raised Quarter Horses in western South Dakota for twenty-five years. She takes a practical approach to the news about the latest genetic diseases found in the breed.

“People will say these are new diseases, but in reality, they are just newly identified diseases,” she said. “They have been present for generations in this horse’s ancestors. We just know more about its genetic makeup now.”

Hubert’s first stallion, Cee Heart Taylor traced his lineage to Poco Bueno, and when the initial research on HERDA came out, she was worried. Thankfully he tested clear. Now that she knows HERDA is a recessive disorder, she would not hesitate to breed a clear mare to a stallion with one copy of the gene.

Fear related to what is not known seems to be widespread on social media regarding the latest genetic disease, EJSCA, Hubert said. While she has her own questions about EJSCA, she feels the fear behind calls to cull every carrier of every genetic disease is unfounded. EJSCA, like HERDA and GBED, is a recessive disorder that does not affect an individual with only one copy of the gene.

“When is a genetic disease scary? When we tack it on a panel test?” Hubert asked.

But, she said, it was there all along, and it doesn’t suddenly make a good horse “bad.”

Hubert believes more people are getting educated on the genetic diseases common to Quarter Horses, but is concerned when people say that all horses that carry anything should be culled.

“If we did that, we wouldn’t have programs anymore,” she said. “Generations of breeding would come to an end. There is never going to be a genetically clean horse; right now, a ‘genetic disease free’ horse just means it doesn’t have anything we have identified.”

Hubert does believe there are benefits to knowing about the genetic diseases common to Quarter Horses.

“We can use it as a tool in breeding decisions,” she said.

Caseys Pick, Huberts current stallion, is five panel clear, and old enough that AQHA does not require further testing, but she said she will likely test him for MYHM and EJSCA to be transparent.

“Most of our customers have not been concerned about it, but I have tested mares when I knew I was breeding to a carrier, such as Busy Winnin Chex who carries GBED.”

When shopping for a stallion, it’s tempting to think that if he does not carry any genetic diseases, you’re ‘home free,’ Hubert said, but it really just means he doesn’t carry something that is currently a known genetic disease.

“People love certain bloodlines, and so many have something associated with them. If we get rid of everything, what will we have left? It’s not to say there aren’t five, six or seven panel negative horses that are wonderful, but there are other conditions that aren’t on the panel test, such as Chronic Idiopathic Anhidrosis, which means the horse can’t sweat, or things like the higher incidence of melanoma in gray horses that can cause health issues. There are things that have been identified, but nobody has thought there was a need to put it on the panel test.”

Dr. Nena Winand was part of the research team at Cornell University responsible for identifying and developing the genetic test for HERDA. She retired from her position as Senior Research Associate, Department of Molecular Medicine, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, at Ithaca, New York in 2012.

Dr. Winand said it is important for any breeder to know what genetic disorders have been documented in the breed(s) that they are focusing on.

“Be aware of what DNA tests relevant to their breed(s) of interest are available,” she said. “They should also educate themselves on what symptoms are exhibited by affected individuals and what the pattern of inheritance is for the relevant mutations. Having this information provides breeders with resources to manage undesirable genetic traits and minimize their impact on breeding programs.”

The University of California-Davis Veterinary Genetics Laboratory website is a good resource for learning more about equine genetic diseases.

“There are summaries of information on phenotype and pattern of inheritance for each disorder, and in many cases where there are multiple genetic disorders present in particular breeds, breed-specific panels of tests are offered,” she said.

Whether culling can be used practically to manage inherited disorders depends to a large extent on the frequency of the mutation in the population and the size of the population of interest, Dr. Winand said.

“In the case of HERDA, for example, which is an autosomal recessive trait, the carrier frequency in horses bred for specific disciplines was quite high. In a situation like that, elimination of all carrier breeding stock could have a significant deleterious impact on the gene pool (and likely the performance) of horses bred for that discipline. Similarly, in breeds with very small gene pools, ruthless culling of carriers for recessive traits might place survival of the breed at risk.”

It remains to be seen how high the incidence of EJSCA is within the Quarter Horse breed. Dr. Winand is aware of the published study describing the clinical and pathological findings and probable pattern of inheritance of EJSCA, but has no personal experience with this disorder.

“I have not yet seen a manuscript validating the causative variant of EJSCA, but I believe we can expect such a publication imminently,” she said.