Stallion Showcase 2025 | On the Cover: Still Get Jealous

The commanding blue roan stallion, Still Get Jealous – featured on the cover – is returning to the Black Hills Stock Show Stallion Row in 2025, presented by Hutchison HW Brand.

The 2014 stallion called “Reno” is owned by Tait and Jenn Marquiss of Gillette, Wyoming.

The Marquiss family purchased Still Get Jealous at the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity as a yearling, hence his barn name. He was trained and shown by Nick Dowers until 2022, yielding such impressive accolades as becoming the 2020 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Champion Two-Rein Champion, 2020 NRCHA Open Two Rein Champion and placing in the Top 10 at the 2022 World’s Greatest Horseman competition.

“He’s just so versatile and so kind,” said Jenn Marquiss.

After his show career, Reno was brought home to Wyoming. Marquiss said, “He might be a world champion in the arena, but he does still work. He goes to brandings, he works on the ranch, he is an exceptional heel horse. We just can’t say enough about him.”

So dependable is Reno that first-time high school cutting competitors are learning how to cut on him. “It’s just amazing to watch something like that – [a stallion] that could go out there and win the world, but can go out and teach a kid how to cut or teach a kid how to rein.”

His disposition at family outings including roping practice and jackpots is exceptional. “He is so easy to be around,” she said.

Marquisses are already riding and marketing his progeny. “They’re so trainable, and he definitely puts a stamp on every one of them. They may be different colors, but they look just like him. They’re trainable, they’re athletic, and they’re just as kind. They’re easy to deal with. Every single one of them.” Marquiss said his sons and daughters are performing everywhere from the rodeo arena to pick up horses to the ranch.

Still Get Jealous is standing at 88 Equine in Buffalo, Wyoming. For more information, see the Marquiss family at Stallion Row or visit http://www.88equine.com/still-get-jealous .