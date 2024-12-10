Stallion Showcase 2025 | Onward and Upward: Fulton Performance Horses 

Lisa Fulton knows well the sting of loss and the hope for the future that one undergoes while navigating life. After the passing of her husband Brian nearly 10 years ago and the recent passing of their legendary sire A Streak of Fling, she and her three sons continue to be competitive and influential breeders in the performance horse industry.

Saying Goodbye to Streaker

A foundational stallion of Fulton Performance Horses, A Streak of Fling died on Sept. 5, 2024 as a result of a complication from surgery. He was 25 years old and had progeny earnings of $10.6 million at the time of his death.

With the blessing of reproductive and freezing technology, he will continue to produce and remain relevant for years to come.

“I’ve got a ton of frozen semen,” Lisa said. “Our program goes onward and forward.”

While Lisa knew the risks of surgery on a 25-year-old stallion, he had a tumor that veterinarians were monitoring. The time had come to remove it at Oakridge Equine Hospital in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Lisa was able to watch the surgery through a large window, and lifelong friends, Billy and Holly Etbauer were in her company.

When Brian Fulton purchased A Streak of Fling “Streaker,” he was accompanied by friends John Rothwell and Etbauer. Etbauer was there at the time of Streaker’s purchase and he was present at his passing.

Lisa is grateful that Streaker died before the effects of old age left him in a pitiable state, such as she’d seen with other legendary stallions. “He was in fine form and thought he was going to the breeding shed that day. By the grace of God, it worked out like it was supposed to,” she said.

Fulton was recently in attendance at the Pink Buckle in Guthrie, Oklahoma, and while reading the list of enrolled stallions noticed that many have been sold and purchased several times. Streaker, on the other hand, has been in the same hands for decades. She is proud of that.

Though the loss of Streaker seems like the loss of a patriarch, he did not leave without indelibly stamping the Fulton program. Their current standing stallions, A Dash Ta Streak and Flingin Jameson are two of his sons, and a dozen of his daughters are paving the way for the future of Fulton Performance Horses.

It is not the first time Fultons have lost a foundational father. Brian Fulton died nearly a decade ago, but not before leaving a lasting impact on his family and the Quarter Horse industry. He famously would not stand Streaker until he had ridden him and started him in the tie-down roping. The stallion now has some of the winningest progeny across disciplines, from barrel racing to steer wrestling to roping.

Following Brian’s foundation, his family have pivoted and grown with the rapidly changing landscape of equine reproduction, futurities, and rodeo while maintaining their core values of creating versatile and good-minded performance horses.

“We haven’t changed what we do. We’re still raising really well-bred horses that you can go and do everything on,” Jake said.

Moving Forward

“I have such forward-thinking sons,” said Lisa. “I’m very proud of my boys. They’ve all come through this so well. They’ve had to fumble through without having a dad to teach them some things, and I’m grateful for our neighbors that are like older brothers.”

The youngest, John Lloyd, is a senior in high school who plays three sports. His next step is college, though he is working out exactly what type of study that will entail. Next oldest, Jared works as a lineman for Cherry-Todd Electric Cooperative and oversees the ranch’s substantial haying operation. Jake, the oldest, is most passionate about the horse program, and plays a crucial role from the breeding barn to the round pen.

“I hope I just encourage them in whatever direction they want to go,” said Lisa.

Jake graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2020 with a degree in Ag Business. “It was kind of always the plan to return home. I got back from college, started riding colts and getting back into the swing of being on the ranch full time,” said Jake.

At that time, he also began dating his now-wife, Elena. “We started figuring out what we wanted to do, and we started breeding our own mares here to help save on costs.” With Elena’s equine science education and Jake’s lifetime in the field, the couple continued expanding their knowledge.

Jake and Elena were married in 2023 and took a course with The Breeder’s Assistant in the same year. Through the hands-on class, they studied three days of ultra-sounding, a day of embryo transfer, and two days of stallion collection.

Both A Dash Ta Streak and Jake’s stallion, Flingin Jameson “James”, were kept onsite at the ranch during the 2024 breeding season, and Jake and Elena did all of their own collecting and artificial insemination. They bred all of the Fulton mares and 36 outside mares. “We’re learning together and taking it all on,” said Jake. They plan to start dabbling in their own embryo transfer next season.

A Dash Ta Streak is nearing $500,000 in progeny earnings. Jake recalls his origin story with Fultons. After breeding and selling several of his full siblings, “Dad thought we didn’t need him, but Mom said, ‘Nope, this is my stud.'”

Fultons had him started on the barrels and standing him as a five-year-old. Last year, they entered him in the Riata Buckle, which was his first competition since becoming a standing stud nearly a decade ago. Trainer JD Wing only had him for a month before entering the prestigious event. “He did fairly well on him,” said Jake.

“Dash Ta Fame and Streaker are the magic cross. He’s bred to be a hell of a barrel horse, but you can hop on him and go rope,” he said.

Lisa, for one, is pleased to have the stallions home. Jake, too, appreciates the freedom he has to monitor their condition and catch his stud, Flingin Jameson, anytime to rope a pen of steers.

In fact, the decision to train James as a rope horse was a deliberate one.

Jake and Flingin Jameson

Flingin Jameson’s dam, Easy April Whiskey, was Jake and Jared’s good mare in high school. “We roped calves, bull dogged, did everything on her – even flag raced.” That mare had one of the first Streaker babies, called Streakin Paddy.

Streakin Paddy, a gelding, was started by Brian and ridden by Jake throughout his college career as his good calf horse. Knowing they had discovered a great cross, Fultons repeated it several times, one product of which was Flingin Jameson. “We rode the dam and full brother, and every sibling out of them I’ve liked,” said Jake. “That was a big part of keeping Flingin Jameson a stud.”

While A Streak of Fling’s progeny is dominantly successful in the barrel pen, Jake chose a different route for his stud. “I want my stud to be a rope horse,” he said. “There’s a lot of Streakers out there roping, too. That’s what I wanted with my stud.”

It is well established that having A Streak of Fling on a horse’s papers implies they have a high chance of success barrel racing, but Jake chose to highlight his stallion’s athletic diversity. “With all of the half-siblings and the full siblings that have gone out and run barrels, we could send him to barrel training, but I think enough people are going to know you could hop on him and go run barrels and it would work out fairly well.”

James was started in team roping by JD Wing, then brought home to breed mares. Jake started him in tie-down roping, one of his chosen events (like Brian, Jake competes equally well in tie-down roping and steer wrestling). Jake hopes that James may be ready for futurities at the end of the year. He then hopes to pro rodeo on him in coming years.

It is difficult for stallion owners to decide which to prioritize – stallion earnings or progeny earnings. “It’s a toss-up and nobody’s figured out that formula,” Jake said. He hopes for a good balance of the two.

James’s first colt crop is coming two, and Jake said, “I’ve liked about every one of them.”

The Future

While solidly founded in proven genetics, Fultons are eagerly seeking the next great cross for a future stallion prospect.

Lisa said, “We have close to a dozen Streaker mares that I feel are very handpicked and nice. Our future lies with them, now and later.”

Fultons are breeding these mares to superior outside stallions, such as Dash Ta Fame, Tres Seis, Feel the Sting, Call Me Mitch, Quahadi, and many more.

“It’s been really cool as a colt starter,” Jake said. Putting the first rides on the majority of their colts, Jake is the first to see which crosses produce the desired prospect. “We are picking and choosing and see what works. What is really nice. We’ve had a lot of really nice colts out of some outside studs on our Streaker mares. That’s a leg of our future.”

While Jake relies on the wisdom instilled by his father, he recognizes how much has changed in the equine industry since his passing. “From when my dad passed to now, we have evolved as a program,” he said. “I don’t necessarily sit and think, ‘What would Dad do?’ But I stay in the same realm of how he did some things – how he made relationships with people and talked to people and the cowboy mentality. I try to do a lot of things in a way that he would approve.”

For more information on Fulton Performance Horses, see fultonranch.com.