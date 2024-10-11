2024 Fall Cattle Journal | JC Heiken Angus & Sons

Spending summers in the Snowy Mountain provides the cattle with bountiful grass, shade and water. IMG_1190

JC Heiken Angus & Sons is a true family ranch. The third and fourth generations run the business, and the fifth generation is coming on strong.

Broadview, Montana is located between Billings and Lavina in southcentral Montana. William and Bessy Heiken settled in that area in 1918. On average, it is a dry country, receiving 11-13 inches of rain per year. Although most of the JC Heiken Angus & Sons ranch lies on open, treeless, flat land, from the highest point is a view of four mountain ranges—the Snowy Mountains to the north, the Bull Mountains to the east, the Crazy Mountains to the west and the Beartooth Mountains to the South.

Like most ranchers in the mid-20th century, the family primarily raised Herefords, gravitating towards purebred Angus in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“My father, Joe, started buying embryos from Van Dyke Angus in 1992,” explained fourth-generation rancher John Heiken. “He was buying expensive bulls, and we decided that buying embryos instead would be a more cost-effective way to get herd bulls,”

This decision started the move to purebred Angus.

Heiken graduated from Broadview School in 1997. “In the early 2000s, my brother Brian and I came back to work on our family ranch. We decided to move our business primarily into registered cattle because we determined that we could make more money on the same acres of land it took to raise commercial cattle. We could sell bulls and receive a premium for our heifers.”

The family went from having 40 registered cows to now running 700 head of cattle and artificially inseminating 600 cows using the latest synchronization protocols. They delve into genetics to find herd sires proven to produce the kind of cattle they are looking for.

One unique feature of JC Heiken Angus & Sons is their dedication to developing accurate EPDs; for the past 11 years, they have been DNA-testing every animal using Angus GS or HD50K, both industry-standard DNA-testing methods.

“DNA testing every animal makes a big difference on our EPDs because now we can trace back the DNA through the different generations on each calf and see how a sire or grandsire has influenced the animal,” Heiken said.

Heiken bulls boast maternal traits, focusing on producing heifer calves that will become good mothers with good fertility, superior milk production, and good maternal instincts.

While some purebred breeders build sale barns, others opt to hold their sale in an existing sale yard. The Heikens chose the Miles City Livestock Commission as their sale site, just outside the historic cow town. Many of the Heiken bull buyers hail from eastern Montana.

“Our bull sale began in Miles City years ago when we started our business. My uncle was from Terry, and he said he had commercial bulls he wanted to sell,” explained Heiken.

Since the Miles City sale yard was close to Terry, the families began holding a bull sale together, and Heiken Angus grew into what it is today—a bull sale on the last Tuesday in February. The family chose to have it early because most of their customers have not started calving and can take time to travel to see the bulls.

Heiken admits that February can be a tough time for sales because the weather in Miles City at the end of February can be unpleasant.

“The hardest thing we face is the weather for sale days,” Heiken admitted. “To accommodate that a little bit, the sale is also on the internet and televised with Superior Livestock.”

The purebred breeder said his greatest reward is seeing the bulls grow from a calf to a yearling sale bull. “My brothers and I walk through the bulls every morning until we get into the hectic calving time. It’s rewarding watching them grow up from a calf and see what they become.”

Heiken added that planning breeding and seeing what comes from the match is extremely rewarding. “We strive to produce a calf that has excellent EPDs. We want to make better cows. Our bulls are the byproduct of superior cows. We are always continuing our efforts to improve our females. The fun part is when you get a yearling heifer and she looks the part. She has good EPDs, and you know you’re going to get good calves from her.”

Bull calves summer in the Snowy Mountains, which provide good grass, shade and water. The cattle thrive in these optimal conditions.

The bulls are primarily developed for the dry, rougher country in eastern Montana, although ranchers from Wyoming, the Dakotas and western Montana fare well with Heiken bulls.

Phenotypically, their bulls must be suitable for the work they are expected to do. “We don’t trade marbling for bulls that will fall apart in big country. They must be able to breed cows in extensive pastures, travel miles, and will not break down.”

Primarily, word of mouth keeps customers buying Heiken Angus bulls. “If we can get customers to our sale, they will start buying bulls. We do a fair amount of advertising—like in Tri-State Livestock News— but I believe word of mouth and guys coming to the sale and seeing our offering is what sells the bulls for us. Even seeing our bulls or the progeny of those bulls in the neighbor’s pasture brings buyers in.”

The ranch is located north of the Yellowstone River Valley, an area known for its sugar beet production. The Heikens saw an opportunity to be close to the Billings sugar beet factory.

“We feed a lot of wet beet pulp, which is good feed and not expensive. The wet beet pulp is brought to us in live bottom trailers. Our cattle get that, alfalfa and haylage, corn and a mineral pellet,” Heiken explained.

The family works together well. Joe remains involved, although he is looking toward retirement, and John, along with his two brothers, Ben and Brian, handle the day-to-day operation of the place.

“My brothers and I are all married with kids, and those kids help as they can. It is truly a family-run ranch,” Heiken said. “The only work we hire out is a little bit of farming for our grain and hay, and we have a neighbor who builds fence for us, but otherwise, we do our own work.”

The family business is unique for a purebred operation, as each brother owns cattle, has his own brand, and has his own banker.

“We don’t separate our cattle from each other’s—they are mixed in the pasture and feedlot. Everyone works each other’s cattle and helps calve the combined herd, but at sale time, the bull’s owner receives the money from the sale. We all have our own assets, so if one of us wanted to quit ranching, he could do that.”

The families get along well. Brothers, wives and kids work together during calving, branding, breeding, weaning and other chores as they arise, and, in the summer, the entire family enjoys camping together in the mountains.

The fifth-generation ranges from four to 20 years old. When there is cow work to do, each of the kids has a job, whether it is giving vaccinations, running the computer using the Electric Identification reader or helping bring calves up the alley.

“When they return to school in the fall, we lose a good chunk of our workforce,” John noted. “We truly are a family-run ranch.”