2024 Fall Cattle Journal | Beastrom Ranch

Raising High-Performance Gelbvieh Cattle

Situated four miles northeast of Pierre, Beastrom Ranch is nurturing the fourth generation of cattle ranchers, embracing the latest in cattle genetics on their diversified operation.

“Raising top quality cattle is our top priority, whether that’s in the pasture or in the showring,” Jim Beastrom, 74, said. “Through the years, I’ve tried to stay away from extreme changes. We look for cows with a good disposition and performance. Their mothering ability is extremely important.”

Jim Beastrom, Owen Spencer and auctioneer Lynn Weishaar at the 2024 annual bull sale held the 4th Monday In February. 3-Bulll-Sale-Beastrom

Back in 1973, Jim collaborated with his dad and brother to start their Gelbvieh herd. His experience and expertise inspired his daughter Brittney Spencer, 42, and she now manages the ranch with his help and the help of her husband Wes, who works at a job off the ranch. Grandson Owen, their son, is eager to learn all he can about the business and continue the legacy. Daughter Brandy and her husband Shad Ludemann and two children help at the ranch during sale time. Jim’s wife Barb continues to be involved with the sale and with bookwork as she and Jim move into retirement.

In the 1970s, there were a lot of producers using Gelbvieh semen through Carnation Genetics. Jim said, “The bulls really weren’t available until the late 1970s. Gelbvieh had more vigor and growth and that looked like the way we should be going.”

Brittney and Wes run the operation, as Jim is not as physically involved as he once was. But Jim offers guidance and said, “I have a few cows and put in about 50 to 60 embryos each year.”

The family continues their commitment to provide performance driven, maternally backed, commercially focused Gelbvieh and Balancer Genetics. The family runs their animals together in the herd of 240 to 250. They share bulls and make breeding decisions based on what is right for commercial customers.

They chose the Gelbvieh breed for their growth and feed efficiency, maternal traits, and gentle disposition. They also crossbreed Angus and Red Angus with Gelbvieh for their Balancer program.

Balancer cattle are the combination of Gelbvieh crossed with either Angus or Red Angus cattle. This mating combines the growth, performance and mothering ability with the added softness, depth of body and carcass the Angus breed. It is really the best of both breeds.

The Beastrom’s embryo transfer program allows expediting the most productive genetics. Brittney said they use a cooperative herd, so they can maintain their herd for selling bulls. At weaning, the ET calves are brought to the ranch and integrated with the natural calves and then all managed together. For now, the family is comfortable with the size of the operation. Maybe in the future they may explore some new opportunities.

Jim said Brittney and Wes have done an excellent job, and their breeding selections are outstanding.

Cattle graze on the river breaks, so disposition is a top priority, according to Brittney. It’s a hard line with their keep/cull program. She uses a four-wheeler when checking cows and a lot of times she ends up walking. The mild disposition of the animals allows her to be among the cattle without worrying about her safety.

“We live and work in rougher terrain along the river breaks. Our pastures make for tough going. Having the cows manage those areas makes for better sure-footed cattle, which is better for our customers. That is something that, as a producer, you don’t think about until you have issues.”

The cattle have a high fiber, roughage-based ration. The natural calves develop on rugged pastures without supplementation and come home with excellent weaning weights. They gain well and are backed by outstanding females.

Recent rains provided welcome moisture for the crops they raise including some feedstuffs for the cattle and some cash crops. Jim handles most of that side of the operation, raising wheat, oats, sunflowers, soybeans, alfalfa and corn. He said this year’s crops look great. The cattle will graze the cornstalk residue until the first of the year. Then the cattle feed in the yard after that.

45th year celebration

In February, the Beastroms will celebrate their 45th bull sale. “Because of the timing of our bull sale, we calve in January and February,” Brittney said. “When calving, we quickly get the calves in and out of the barns. If they need a hot box, we get them in and back with mom within 24 hours. The vigor of the calves is one of the big determinants in our selection.”

At birth, heifers’ calves weigh in the low to mid-70 lbs., calves born of cows are typically 80 to 85 lbs. Those calves grow up on the river breaks without supplementation and end up by sale time with an average weight of 715 lbs. That’s an adjusted weight for 205 days, which is the cutoff for their bull sale. Brittney said, “The last couple of years we sell about 75 head a year.”

Jim said Owen is the best spokesperson for the ranch as he follows everything closely.

“We can’t buy anything without his approval or him being involved,” Brittney said. “He shows the cattle and is incredibly involved in the Gelbvieh Junior program. Going to Junior Nationals, he travels to different states every year. The program is great as it allows him to take part in public speaking and quiz bowl about the industry plus learn about graphics, video and photography. It really is a well-rounded event.”

Speaking of her own childhood, Brittney said, “I was always around cattle and it was probably when I was 15 or 16 that I really focused my interest. My favorite cow was ‘Hot Damm.’ I tried to buy her at a sale and was outbid, but later purchased her. I showed her the most and had the most success with her. She’s had the greatest influence on our herd. We are still using her embryos 25 years later. Her genetics are still the ‘front-pasture’ kind.”

She continued by saying, “Mom and dad always encouraged us to purchase good cows and bring them into our herd. Our family was big on supporting other breeders and bringing the best genetics into our herd to support and move the breed forward.”

Brittney went to school to learn livestock photography. She came back to the ranch where her skills were extremely useful for putting together the sale catalogs. After she got married, she and her husband found it hard to be gone during calving season and around the time of the bull sale. After Owen was born, she started backing out of photography and spending more time with the ranch business.

Her son Owen lives and breathes cattle, according to Brittney. Since the family is active in the Gelbvieh Association and goes to several events each year, she feels they are really lucky that Owen enjoys it as much as he does.

Owen is proud to have his own personal herd. Through his partnerships, he has 15 cows and heifers. Owen showed six head at the SD State Fair 4-H show.

Brittney said when it comes to Jim and his grandson Owen, “They are the same person, in a good way.” Jim said of Owen, “He catches on fast. He’s able to sit down to talk with adults and to carry on a very mature conversation. One of his other goals is to be an auctioneer.”

With a laugh, Brittney said, “Owen is 12, going on 70. He’s amazingly comfortable sitting with the old guys at coffee and learning from them.”

The family shows animals at the Black Hills Stock Show each year. “It’s a great place to connect with customers and meet potential customers. We also see many people involved in the industry. Through the summer, we’ll go to four or five events. We plan to go to the Denver Stock Show next year.”

Jim added, “We sure meet a lot of nice people in this business.”

Big changes in the industry

Jim sees the biggest change from when he started in the business is the animals. The American cow herd in the 1970s was struggling to get established. The animals were big and chubby, all growth and performance. He really likes the look of the Gelbvieh and Balancer cattle and is proud that his family is carrying on the legacy.

Brittney sees genetics and genomics making an enormous difference. “We test just about everything. It’s a part of the industry and it is used as a tool. It’s not the sole decision maker. We still have to have cattle that work and perform, which isn’t always reflected on the paper.”

With the Gelbvieh breed, it’s a developing tool. With time, there will be a bigger genome on file. “There is not as much data available yet. We sort through it so our customers don’t have to.”