2024 Fall Cattle Journal | Cottonwood Angus Farms

Focused on Function

Nestled amongst the cottonwood trees and Flandreau Creek in Pipestone, Minnesota lies Cottonwood Angus Farms, a homestead that has been in the family for nearly 150 years and a home to registered Angus cattle since 1954.

For over 50 years, this family-run farm has dedicated itself to what it takes to produce high-quality, functional cattle to meet the needs of commercial operations across the U.S.

Cottonwood Angus Farms embraces innovations to maintain its legacy of quality cattle. cottonwoodangus-3

“It’s the best life that there possibly is to raise a family and the freedom and enjoyment of being outdoors every day — seeing what you’re growing and producing,” said owner Justin Butman. “There are ups and downs, of course, and you’re going to have your tough days, but we’re fortunate to have a lot more good days than tough.”

The recent passing of Butman’s dad, Gregg Butman, in late 2023 was one of the tough times for the farm, but Butman said that he and his cousin and partner, Lance Oye, and many other family members involved with the operation continue to lead the farm’s legacy forward.

“We’re continuing, going the same direction as when Dad was here,” Butman said. “We have and continue to strive for ways to keep our cattle functional for commercial producers.”

Function Follows Form

“We raise bigger cattle than most,” Butman said. “We’re running cows that are averaging 1,500 pounds. People have also been looking for bigger, stouter bulls. This is something that got us a lot of phone calls last spring and an area where we strive to produce.”

Bigger is a balance to ensure cattle don’t have too much of a frame, he said, but the advantage is when it comes to weaning time, the calves are always bigger and heavier for producers.

“We aim for what’s functional for the breed, which includes structural soundness, quality feet and overall durability, to ensure our cattle are functional for commercial production,” Butman said.

Their cattle run on grass and the farm consists of hay and cropland for feed sources, too. The operation also strives for cattle that can stay in good shape on grass for most of the year until they need additional resources through the harsher Minnesota winters.

Each year Cottonwood Angus Farms hosts two major sales — a bred female sale in the fall and a spring bull sale. The farm just held its 53rd bull sale, which attracts buyers from a wide geographical area, with bulls sold from North Dakota to Oklahoma, Indiana and Illinois.

“We have and continue to strive to be the best producers for the commercial operator to take these cattle to raise pounds, to have good calves and even sire back out of one of their cows.”

Inspiring a Future

Cottonwood Angus Farms is not only embracing what is needed to maintain a legacy of quality cattle but also draws on its community to inspire and for inspiration and new ideas.

Butman said that they are committed to inspiring the younger generation, sponsoring various local initiatives, including FFA and 4-H programs, and visiting with youth about the beef industry.

“It’s getting to be a smaller and smaller world for the beef producer and we need to keep getting more young people involved to keep them in the industry and keep them on family farms for the future,” Butman said.

On the flip side, there are people across the industry that Butman said he turns to for inspiration and guidance.

“There are many different Angus breeders we reach out to,” he said “Vern Frey, who became a consultant after he retired from the American Angus Association, has been a friend and a really good asset for many years. He’s a person who will honestly let us know if something is or isn’t going to work. I know I can always call him and many others across the industry if I ever have a question.”

Butman said they want to continue to broaden their horizons and business, embracing innovations, such as new ideas or methods, as they look to the future.

“We aim to continue to meet more people, whether it’s packers, cattle buyers or seed stock producers, and keep the lines of communications open,” Butman said. “It’s important to us to see and hear what other people are doing and thoughts on what works for them, what doesn’t work and where the industry should go. We’re going to continue to try to expand while bringing the same amount of quality to our cattle.

“Quality is what we’ve always strived for and will continue to strive for in the future.”