2024 Fall Cattle Journal | Milk Creek Red Angus

Montana Ranchers strive to raise low input cattle built for tough conditions

Raising productive cattle in the often unforgiving regions of eastern Montana, Bruce and Tena Ketchum have spent over a decade curating a herd fit for the terrain. Built on a strong foundation of maternal genetics, Milk Creek Red Angus strives to produce cattle tough enough to thrive in whatever conditions mother nature throws their way.

While the Ketchums use EPDs as a tool, they prefer to select based on measurable traits. MC9

Milk Creek Red Angus traces its roots back to 1985 when Bruce had a friend who needed a place to keep a handful of his Red Angus cattle during college. While the two were partners for a period of time, the Ketchums eventually bought out the majority of their herd.

Despite starting small, the couple has grown their operation through the years, while continuing to focus on maternal genetics to produce cattle fit to thrive in tough environments with minimal input.

“We raise them for the environment we’re dealt with, whether it’s a drought or a good year,” Bruce explains. “They don’t see any grain, so they might not look shiny in spring, but they fit the environment. We develop heifers on grass and wean them on grass.”

He continued, “We’ve got a short breeding window—whoever breeds, breeds; those who don’t, don’t. We’re focused on developing what works here and we cull pretty hard. We don’t make any excuses for our cattle.”

“We put a lot of focus on maternal traits,” Tena said. “Easy fleshing, high fertility, good disposition, these are the traits we prioritize in our herd. Our focus is always on the female because she has to last to pay the bills.”

Bruce explains if cattle can’t last six years, they won’t make any money and he prefers to cull hard and sell open heifers, versus trying to market less valuable open cows farther down the line.

By putting pressure on their cattle through tough conditions, the couple ensures that only the best animals remain in the herd. “We aim for a 10-15% open rate,” Bruce said. “The ones that can’t make it are culled, but the ones that do are strong.”

While their cattle may not be for everyone, especially in regions where larger frames are preferred, the couple remains committed to their breeding philosophy.

“We’re constantly evolving, trying to find cattle that fit our environment,” Bruce said. “We spend a lot of time on the road looking for genetics that work. You can look at a lot of web pages, but until you go to the ranch and see who’s running it, you won’t know.”

While many ranchers rely heavily on EPDs to make breeding decisions, Tina notes while they are useful, EPDs are not a focus of their breeding program.

“We don’t build our herd off of EPDs,” she said. “If you focus too much on high EPDs, the cattle might not make it in a tough environment. Too much growth or milk means they need more input, and we’re a low-input operation.”

With a continued emphasis on maternal power, Bruce notes he wants to see the mother of a bull prior to purchase to ensure the bull is not a “one hit wonder.”

“We want to see the mother’s udders, feet, and production,” he explained. “EPDs don’t tell us if she’s got good udders or feet. We value traits you can see and measure, and that are important for a cow’s long-term profitability.”

Milk Creek takes a unique approach to marketing and sales. They offer an annual bull sale and have a female sale every three years. The couple’s marketing strategy relies heavily on word of mouth.

“We have a production sale for bulls in March, and we do a female sale about every third year,” Bruce explained. “We also sell privately and work with people on a one-on-one basis.”

“People start to understand what we do through our advertising and our webpage, but the biggest marketing tool is word of mouth,” Bruce noted. “Our customers want to do what we do—make a female that works in tough environments and limits inputs.”

While the Red Angus Association certainly produces high quality cattle, Tena notes the best part of being involved was meeting like-minded producers. The pair has a soft spot for helping young producers as they remember all too well the struggles of getting started with quality cattle.

“Our cows start making money at six years old, and we like to see them at 10 to 12 years,” Bruce said. “We’ve got a heart for helping new breeders get involved in the Red Angus breed. Selling mature cows that are proven can be a great way for someone to get started.”

Moving forward their commitment will continue to be to breeding cattle that are tough, adaptable, and low-maintenance. As they continue to refine their program, Bruce and Tena remain focused on growth.

“The job is never really done,” Bruce says. “There is always room for improvement and we are always looking for ways to make our cattle better.”