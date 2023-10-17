Blazing New Trails

"We want to keep ranching because we love it and this is where we want to raise our kids." --Trevor Burian | Courtesy Photo

Trevor Burian moving cattle to new pasture

Trevor Burian was born and raised on the ranch he and his wife Bailey are now running in western North Dakota 45 miles northwest of Dickinson, but he never thought he’d be a rancher. “Growing up, I helped on the ranch. We raised Herefords and Black Angus conventionally and farmed conventionally with small grains, tillage, summer fallow, etc. My dad had cancer for a couple years before I was born and was always sick, in and out of the hospital. He spent a couple summers at Mayo Clinic,” Burian says.

“As I was starting my freshman year in high school, I was thrust into the role of taking care of everything. We have great neighbors and wouldn’t have made it through the summer without them,” he says.

“After that summer my dad asked me if I wanted to come back to the ranch, but I wasn’t interested because it was such a struggle. Neither of my two older brothers wanted to come back, so Dad sold his cows and leased out the ranch.”

Burian went to college and wanted to become a wildland firefighter. He got a job in Dickinson, North Dakota doing that, and in the winters helped a buddy on their family ranch. “We had a lot of fun on his parents’ place. It made me realize I had a unique opportunity to do this on my home place. At that time other people were leasing my parents’ ranch and my folks wanted more rent money. So I took over the lease and we figured out a life estate succession plan. The land would go into my name and my parents would have income from the land until their death; I would pay rent,” he says.

“When I came back to the place in the fall of 2009, I had an uncle who lost a big lease and had cattle with nowhere to go with them, and said I could take as many as I wanted on shares. It was a 66-34 share deal with me getting 66% of the gross profits. That way I didn’t have to borrow a lot of money for cows. I did buy a few of my own and took on 100 share cows. I was also making hay.”

From 2010 through 2014 there was good moisture and abundant hay. “I had plenty of grass for my cattle and hay to sell. But when you hay the same ground every year, without fertilizer, you are not putting anything back; you are mining all the nutrients and out of the ground and shipping those nutrients to someone else,” he says.

After those good years it started getting dry and grass quit growing. “I wasn’t doing a good enough job of rotating cattle and was overgrazing. I was producing less hay and pasture. It came to a head in 2017 when we had a bad drought. Not only did I not have enough hay to sell, but didn’t have enough for my own cattle,” Burian says.

By then he had more of his own cows; in the spring of 2013 his uncle decided to sell the share cows and Burian bought more of his own. “We didn’t have enough hay to feed them that winter. I spent $80,000 to buy hay.”

Looking back, he realized it was a bad decision. “I should have sold some cows. I had to pay the hay debt off over the next five years. It was dry again in 2018. The grass didn’t grow; all our pastures were dead and overgrazed.” Ranching wasn’t fun anymore!

“We knew we had to make some major changes; we’d lost about $100,000 each year for two years. The winter of 2018-2019 I was watching YouTube and became interested in cover crops. I came across a presentation by Gabe Brown, talking about lack of organic matter and pastures not growing enough grass, and the problem of only one species because the rest have died out, and hay ground not producing hay. Soils are white rather than dark brown/black because they no longer have any carbon or organic matter left in them. He mentioned a lot of things I was seeing on my place,” Burian says.

“I was doing everything that everyone told me to do in all the conventional ways. I’d even started using fertilizer on my hayfields; I spent $50,000 on fertilizer in the spring of 2017 because I figured it would rain and this would help the hay grow. Then it didn’t rain. I lost all that money and was getting farther behind,” he says.

Hearing Brown’s message, Burian realized he didn’t need to rely on chemical and machinery inputs and could work with nature—grazing in ways to mimic bison herds or elk herds as they periodically came through. They grazed and trampled it all at once and left a lot of litter, manure and urine and didn’t come back again until it had recovered, growing back better because of the herd effect on the land.

Going into 2019 he put all the cattle in one group and grazed each area for less than two weeks. “This is the length of time when regrowth starts. I gained a new concept of what overgrazing really is. People think its eating all the grass and leaving nothing behind. That’s not the case. Overgrazing is when the plant is eaten and then starts to regrow and is eaten again—before it’s able to recover.

“Getting out of a pasture within 14 days so we don’t graze off regrowth helps. Green leaves are solar panels that enable the root system to rebuild. When the grass is grazed it depletes the root system to extract carbohydrates to have the energy to grow leaves. Then the leaves utilize solar energy to put the carbohydrates back into the roots and rebuild them,” he explains.

“When you group cattle tighter in smaller areas you get better harvest efficiency and more even grazing across the entire pasture. You don’t have one area grazed down to nothing and another area tall. You harvest more grass and move on and let the grass regrow; you keep growing more grass behind you since the cows don’t keep chewing it off. It regrows faster,” Burian says.

“We didn’t make a lot of progress that first year because everything was still overgrazed and the grass didn’t have much energy. Going into 2020 we started seeing better results, and learned from our mistakes. We started using more poly wire and temporary fences, moving the herd every 2 to 3 days to fresh pasture. Now we move two different herds 2 to 3 times a day with poly wire and grow a lot of grass.”

In the winter they were bale grazing to get more organic matter and nutrients back on the fields where the hay was made. “That was working, but in 2021 we had another drought and had to buy hay again. Bailey and I decided to go to Ranching for Profit school at the end of 2021. We took a hard look at whether cow-calf was the right business for us. We were barely making ends meet,” he says.

He had friends who also went to Ranching for Profit and they were selling their cows and either doing sell/buy marketing and buying yearlings or doing custom grazing with other people’s cattle. “In 2021 I took in a few cattle to custom graze, just to see how it would work. When we compared our margins on cow-calf and custom grazing, we made about the same with custom grazing but without all the expenses, and less work.”

If a person is honest about their expenses, they must take into account their own labor and time spent, depreciation, opportunity costs, etc. “We were making about the same running a cow for a full year, compared to running a custom grazing animal for 3 to 4 months. When you are only running cattle for 4 months, you can run a lot more of them because you are not feeding them year-round.”

After they went to Ranching for Profit, Bailey took over the bookkeeping. “I’d been doing all the financial stuff and not doing a very good job. She has done a great job of getting things better organized.” It’s a good team effort.

Now, Burians have five times as many custom grazed animals as they ever had cows in the cow-calf operation. “This has made a big difference on our bottom line. In early 2022 we got rid of the cows and started running custom cattle. “We had about half of them cow-calf pairs and half yearlings. This year we switched to just yearlings. We have one group of 745 steers and another group of 410 breeding heifers. We brought in the steers April 30th and they will ship out on September 12th and the heifers are from my neighbor. They came on May 10 and will leave as soon as I think we’ve grazed as much grass as I want eaten. He will trail them home, probably in mid-October,” he says.

“It seemed strange last winter to not have cows to feed, and not have to calve out cows. We still weren’t able to take vacations because we took the money from selling the cows and haying equipment and invested in fences and water sources, because we will be grazing the hayfields. We had to get water to those areas for custom-grazing. We are also rebuilding some fences and putting up more high tensile single strand fences—to make the moving of cattle easier,” Burian says.

“This winter we want to make up for some of the years when things were pretty tight and we were working ourselves to death. Things are working better now, and I’m not sure if we are done with the cow-calf business for good, or if we might start buying some of the yearlings ourselves. Our winter feed costs with the cow-calf herd were so high, however, at $600 to $800 per head, that we had to change. You can’t make money doing that, and if we ever do it again we’ll have to figure out a better business model and a different type of cows that are smaller framed and more efficient.”

He and Bailey have a daughter named Kit, about to turn four. “We recently had a baby girl named Kaycee who was born April 18th this year. We are busy with kids right now!” Part of the reason for doing custom grazing and making things easier is to make ranching fun, with time for family. “I want my kids to realize that ranching can be a business and you can make money at it.” It’s great if you can enjoy what you do.

“We want to keep ranching because we love it and this is where we want to raise our kids. We are not getting rich on the ranch side but we are making it work. Property near us came up for sale and we were able to expand our ranch by over 50% just because we changed what we were doing and were honest with what we were or weren’t paying ourselves, and how much money we were pouring into it. Getting this straightened out made all the difference, and changed the trajectory of where we are headed,” says Burian.