Diversification, Perseverance, and Passion

courtesy photo

Entering the agricultural industry as a first-generation cattle producer can be intimidating, challenging, and rare. To do it during a national pandemic, when the economy and the cattle market are more than rocky, and to make it work is even more impressive. That is exactly what Chad and Gabrielle Crumley did.

“We definitely learned in the face of a fire,” Gabrielle Crumley joked. “We just jumped into it; and we jumped into some hot water. But we learned and I think it was a good way to learn.”

Growing up in Western Oregon, Crumley became involved in agriculture at the age of six but focused her energy primarily in the equine world. She said she loved horses and barrel racing, and later capitalized on her interests by being a member of the rodeo team for the University of Eastern Oregon (EOU). During her time at EOU, Crumley obtained a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Science with a minor in Animal Science while working at the university’s Research Ranch.

“We ran about 400 head of cattle there [at EOU’s Research Ranch]. I was one of the only ranch hands, which gave me a great opportunity to get lots of hands-on experience. I worked out there five days a week while I was in school, meaning I was learning in the classroom and getting experience at the Research Ranch at the same time,” Crumley said.

Crumley married Chad after her undergraduate studies and went on to earn her master’s in Business Administration. The couple were eager to enter the cattle industry and started their herd in 2018, a drought year. Little did they know, on top of the complications that come with caring for bovines during a drought, the cattle market would soon dip significantly.

“That fall, we took our cattle to the sale barn and the amount of money we got back versus the amount we were putting in just didn’t make sense,” Crumley explained. “We took a good look around that first year and asked ourselves if we could still make it work, because the numbers simply didn’t add up. That’s when I came up with the idea for Beef Box.”

In January 2019, the Crumleys launched their very own direct-to-consumer beef company, Beef Box. They shipped cuts of beef in a subscription box format — 10 pounds each month — from coast to coast. Crumley said the business gradually grew, and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it boomed.

In the fall of 2020, the Crumley family moved from Oregon to Wyoming and continued with Beef Box. However, they ran into a “good” problem to have: the demand from their local market began to exceed what they were capable of producing.

“We’re currently taking 1-2 years off of shipping across the U.S. to focus on the need for beef in our local market,” Crumley said. “We need to expand our herd. I can’t complain. This is a great problem to have.”

The couple finds motivation in the midst of their success and obstacles.

“Ranching has been a lifelong dream for my husband and myself. We absolutely love the lifestyle and livestock,” Crumley said. “From the beef side of things, our motivation is twofold. Number one: we’re first-generation ranchers, we have to do something besides just cow-calf to make it work for us. That is definitely one of the core motivations. Our second ‘why’ is the blessing that comes with providing high quality, food-safe beef for people who are excited about it.”

The Crumleys primarily raise and sell grass-fed-and-finished beef for Beef Box. They also offer grain-finished beef to customers, but Crumley said the market is in high demand for grass-fed-and-finished.

“Why grass-finished? Simple: that’s what people want,” Crumley continued. “We sell most of our beef at the farmer’s market in Cody, Wyoming, and everyone in our corner of the state wants grass-fed and finished, which we are able to do on irrigated pasture. We do offer grain-finished halves and wholes to customers because we’ve found when people are buying in bulk they prefer a light-grain-finish — and for us, these two options are our sweet spot.”

Another “sweet spot” for Beef Box comes from their genetics. Crumley said in their commercial Angus herd, they look for moderate sized cows that will produce moderate sized steers.

“With grass-finish, when you get those really large framed animals, they take a lot longer to finish and they don’t marble out as well. With bigger steers, you’re looking more at that like 24 to 30 months versus the more moderate framed steers which can be finished in 18 to 24 months,” Crumley explained.

Crumley added that they buy high calving ease bulls to save time, and they bought a bull from Big Country Genetics this past year to help with that.

From the cattle market, the direct-to-consumer market, and general ranch work, the Crumleys have learned a lot in their short time as young cattle producers.

The Crumleys received the Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Loan from the Farm Service Agency in order to establish their operation. “We were very grateful to have the opportunity to utilize the FSA loan as a part of our startup process. It gave us more options and allowed us to find land that we’d be able to grow our herd on.”

“My advice for anyone entering the cattle world is go into it knowing that it’s going to be hard. I think ranching can be a bit romanticized; and don’t get me wrong, it’s a wonderful way to live and we love it; but first and foremost, you should acknowledge that it’s tough on anyone, let alone first-generation ranchers who are trying to navigate it,” Crumley said.

Crumley’s second piece of advice was to find a community of people you can learn from. Her aunt and uncle are cattle producers in Oregon and are a big part of the reason Crumley became interested in ranching in the first place. She said having them to call and pick their brains from time to time has helped her tremendously.

Crumley concluded by saying her biggest bit of advice, however, is to not put all your eggs in one basket.

“As a first-generation rancher, make sure that you have income coming from elsewhere. It’s expensive to start ranching on your own, and having alternate income to help you, especially in those early years, will help alleviate that financial pressure and allow you to keep going because there’s going to be quite a few years where you’re not seeing much return. And you know, if you’re able to stick with it, it can definitely prosper and grow, but it does take a little bit to get there. Diversify your business, persevere, and make sure you love what you do,” Crumley stated.

To learn more about Beef Box and the Crumleys, visit http://www.thebeefbox.com.