Dry Creek Farm and Ranch

"You can run more livestock and make more money by growing more grass. This is how the transition happened for me; if I can hold more moisture in the soil and grow more, I get more production from the same acres and have healthier ground.” --Shawn Freeland | courtesy photo

Freeland cattle rotation grazing

Shawn Freeland didn’t grow up on a ranch, but he liked cattle. He knew from the time he was 5 years old that he wanted to ranch, but didn’t have an opportunity. He rode bulls in high school rodeos and worked on a ranch owned by the father of his good friend.

“I went to the sale barn with my buddy one day when I was 19, and saw 10 cows I liked, and bought them–and didn’t have a place to keep them. I also didn’t have any money. I was lucky to find a good banker, and took the cows to my friend’s place.”

Freeland kept riding bulls through high school and at amateur rodeos until he realized he had to choose between cows or rodeo. He and his wife, Kristy bought a ranch near Caputa, South Dakota in 2005. Though having a ranch was a dream come true, some of the land had been overgrazed for many years. “It was a struggle when we first got here. It was a diverse place with 2500 acres–some irrigated ground and a lot of grassland, and a Forest Service permit for summer grazing,” he said.

“We started out ranching the way our neighbors did—calving in January-February and putting up hay all summer. We fed hay all winter to cows that were confined, then hauled the manure out. We kept trying to accumulate more land and get bigger, thinking that would help; my goal was to have 600 cows,” said Freeland.

Calving that time of year was challenging. “I got really good at doctoring calves–treating them for scours, pneumonia, diphtheria, etc.” After several years they changed their calving to later spring, which enabled them to calve anywhere on the ranch instead of on the creek bottom near their house. The problems with sick calves disappeared.

“We went through several bad winters, including the Atlas blizzard in October 2013. Then we had extreme drought in 2016 and 2017. We were just about up to the 600 cows we wanted. I’d gone through a SD Grasslands Coalition grazing school and figured out some things holistically. Then when everything was so dry, we decided to graze one of our pivots instead of putting up hay. We ended up selling some cows and leasing some out because we were still short of pasture,” said Freeland.

This gave them an opportunity to step back and look at what they might do differently. “It also gave me time to go to seminars and workshops. It was like going back to school,” Freeland said. This gave him confidence to ask questions.

“All these things—the blizzard, drought, grazing schools, helped drive us down this different path, and it’s amazing how many doors have opened to help us go different directions than how we started.”

He and Kristy began to stack multiple enterprises. Besides selling weaned calves, they began selling grass-finished beef to consumers and selecting genetics to do the job. They started with Angus, then bought a bull that was half Angus and half Aberdeen Angus (older style smaller, traditional Angus), trying to frame the cows down, using smaller-framed bulls. Now the focus is on cattle that finish well on grass.

“Our focus is on grass production and pounds of beef produced per acre not per cow. We no longer look at EPD’s to make bull selections. Our selection criteria usually consists of finding a breeder who has like-minded goals and values, studying the genetics from that ranch, along with phone calls and ranch visits. Mostly we focus on fertile females that flesh easy and keep their condition while grazing as long as possible in our environment without supplying extra feed,” he said.

“The cows we look for are smaller-framed but thick and deep with good udders and disposition. Calving in May and June allows us to calve anywhere on the ranch so calving ease is a must; we’re not likely be close to facilities to get a cow in and assist if she has difficulties. We have utilized AI a lot in the past and still do some. We have started raising some of our own bulls that grow on grass alone and maintain their fleshing ability through winter while grazing stockpiled forage.”

While searching for a more heat-tolerant breed that would still fit goals and environment, he and Kristy bought a few Murray Grey cattle. “Murray Grey is known for easy fleshing, mothering ability and good carcass with more of the tenderness genes than any other breed according to GeneSTAR, while staying 9 degrees cooler than black cattle in the heat,” he said.

He and Kristy also started an agri-tourism enterprise with a maze and pumpkin patch. “We planted rye to outcompete some of the weeds and get away from having to use herbicides, then decided to roll the rye down and no-till some pumpkins into the rye. It was only about 13 acres, to start with,” said Freeland.

“We ended up putting a maze into our full-season cover crop. We had a guy cut a maze for us on 10 acres of a 150-acre field while the cover crop was only a few inches tall, and we kept it mowed all summer,” he said.

“It was so wet the first year, with a cold spring, that we weren’t sure the crop would make it. It didn’t grow until August, then shot up over 6 feet tall. We put it on Facebook and had 800 people go through our maze and pumpkin patch and we only opened it for 5 days,” he said. The goal was an educational project, so people can learn where their food comes from.

“We’ve now changed from conventional agriculture to a more regenerative model and are very intentional how we graze. On our irrigated ground we have three pivots and about 40 acres of flood irrigation. That 40 acres is the only area where we put up hay; everything else we graze,” he said.

“The cover crop maze and pumpkin patch is in one of our pivots, but the rest is planted to a 20-species blend of forbs, legumes and different grasses. We focus on native plants and use ultra-high stock density to graze those, and move the cattle 2 to 5 times a day,” said Freeland.

“This is a work in progress; we are trying to get the right animals to make it work best. We are moving toward grazing a lot of yearlings for a short time, on the three different ranches we now have. We’ll have to truck some of them around during the summer to move to the next place to graze.”

They recently got some sheep. “Our oldest daughter Riley always wanted sheep so we started with a couple bottle lambs and found a few more on Facebook. We ended up getting a guardian dog and with the price of dogfood we decided we needed more sheep! It was fun this spring to have lambs, but they are testing our patience now because we don’t have enough electric fence. They are finding holes everywhere and getting out. But we will soon have some permanent electric fence,” he said.

“When we were running cattle conventionally, we had several feedlots and fed our calves, but those pens had so many cattle and so much nutrient load that now we can’t get anything to grow there except ragweed and kochia. We’ve been trying to grow grass–spraying weeds, planting it, grazing with cattle, but now the sheep do a better job; they stay there and keep it clipped. It will be interesting to see if this can change it from weeds to grass.” In the meantime, the sheep are harvesting dollars from those acres.

“Now we are more observant, trying to see what the animals are selecting and what they are eating different times of year. We see what their manure pats are like, etc. We graze cow-calf pairs and yearlings, and have a grassfed beef program—so we keep some of our yearlings another year to finish on grass. Next year we want to bring in more yearlings to custom graze. The more these pivots become established to grass, the more carrying capacity we have, so we want more animals next year. We destocked over the past three years because we weren’t getting any rain. We have lots of ground rested and are ready to take on more yearlings,” said Freeland.

In August 2020 they purchased another ranch and this is the first year they had a chance to use it because of the drought. “We did well on the hay, and grazed cows for a while. The place was an old dairy, with an old barn, and an old house that needed a lot of work.” Through connections with a friend from Bible study, he found a use for the house, partnering with a program called Rockside Ranch based in California. This is a mentoring program for young men; they come work on a ranch and learn life skills.

“When I was young, my friend’s dad mentored me. If it hadn’t been for him, I would not have made it to where we are today. He took time to teach me, and let me run equipment and make mistakes and break things and learn how to fix them. Everything I broke, I had to fix, and I learned a lot,” said Freeland.

“The young men in this mentoring program are 18 to 28 years old with ‘failure to launch;’ they don’t have the life skills that young people on a ranch have the opportunity to learn. We’ve been able to mentor those guys and tell them the truth about life and work beside them. They enjoy working and it’s been neat to watch them transform. Some of them think they are tough, but when we get to working with them they open up. It’s exciting to be able to help young guys who are similar to what I was. I was in the same boat; I was in trouble at that age but I just didn’t get caught! Now I can help these guys,” he said.

FAMILY – His wife and daughters are a lot of help on the ranch. Kristy homeschooled the girls. Riley, the oldest, is a good volleyball player and Ryan likes to dance. “Riley is now in college as a junior in Dordt University in Iowa and plays volleyball there. She was helping us all summer and now going to school for a degree in business marketing. We are a little bit lost without her,” Freeland said.

“Ryan graduated and is now working for a veterinarian in town. She wasn’t sure what she wanted to do, but one winter she went around with the vet for a week or so and then he asked if she would come work for him until she finished high school. She worked for him through high school and he asked her to stay on fulltime. She’s been there fulltime for a year and a half and likes it and is good at it. She’s always been good with animals,” he said. “We have dibs on her to help us in October with the maze and pumpkin patch; she will be around to do that on the weekends.”

Freeland is now chairman of the Soil Health Coalition Board and chairman of the Conservation District. “We try to educate people—not just for conservation but also for how to remain profitable by growing more grass. You can run more livestock and make more money by growing more grass. This is how the transition happened for me; if I can hold more moisture in the soil and grow more, I get more production from the same acres and have healthier ground.”