Mike Keyser: Eighth Generation Montanan Navigates Life as a First Generation Rancher

Mike and Alyssa have been able to raise their daughters, Alayna (8) and Rayna (6) in the ranching business. |

Mike Keyser courtesy photo

Mike Keyser is no stranger to life in the Big Sky Country. As an eighth generation Montanan, he has spent a vast majority of his life in the state, sans four years playing college football and pursuing his ranch management degree at Dickinson State University in North Dakota.

Unlike many ranchers with roots in the state running eight generations deep, Keyser did not have a family ranch of his own to go back to after college.

“My family came to Montana to ranch all those years ago, but by the time it got to my grandparents, they were pretty far out of the ranching business, so I never really got to directly be a part of it like a lot of other people did,” Keyser says.

Despite not having a family ranch, Keyser had no shortage of experiences with ranching growing up. The family kept a small place with a handful of horses and they often helped their neighbors with their Forest Service permits. His aunts both married into large ranching families where he got experience, as well.

Following his graduation from college and some time spent rodeoing, Keyser decided it was time to move closer to home. He eventually came upon a job taking care of yearlings east of Red Lodge at the Diamond T Bar Ranch.

Nestled beneath the Beartooth Mountains, Diamond T Bar was started in 1949 and has only been owned by two families since its inception.

Described by his wife Alyssa as “sprawling desert grass basins, and steep inclines,” this country is not for the faint of heart and requires tough cattle and precise management to be effective.

“They ended up hiring me at 25 years old and it was really a trial by fire,” he says. “I was green on the management end of running a ranch and I had to learn a lot really fast. But I was doing what I could to the best of my ability. I learned a lot here about being a good boss and how this business works from top to bottom.”

Keyser notes this operation as quite unique. The owner was in the business of hydroelectric plants and described the 10,000 acre sprawl as “a hydroelectric plant with a ranch attached that he did not know what to do with.”

With no background in agriculture, the owners were not easily convinced to fully stock the place with ranch cows, so Keyser had the opportunity to run a little bit of everything on the place over the years.

“We did replacements for a while and developed around 800 heifers in that time while running pairs and putting up hay. I have been really lucky to stay on the same place all these years and still get to see how every avenue of this business works.”

Clark’s Fork Valley is known for its farmland and thus the numerous cattle feeding operations in the area. Keyser often sent their cattle to be fed out at a neighbor’s feedlot.

“I have been chasing the feedlot stuff the last eight or so years and have learned a lot. All these experiences have added up to help me understand the industry as a whole and a lot of guys just don’t get that opportunity all while being in one place”

Around eight years ago, Keyser was able to get the place he had been managing for someone else leased and finally have the opportunity to run his own cattle on the ranch he had become so familiar with over the years.

“I initially had a partner to supplement some of the overhead and I learned a lot from him. He was an older guy and ran around 2,500 head and had spent a lot of time repping cattle over the years.”

Keyser started off his operation with Angus cattle, but has since seen the value in the vigor of crossbreds and is currently running a herd of crossbred Red Angus cows. For bulls, he is running Red Angus from a handful of local seedstock producers including 5L Red Angus and Knaub Red Angus.

“I had the opportunity to take care of some Red Angus cattle over the years and they were some awful nice cows and I have been really gravitating towards them recently.”

Keyser is hoping to pick up some additional leases moving forward to increase the size of his herd, but understands the struggle of finding good lease ground with the right people.

“Finding good leases with good people does not happen overnight,” he says. “I would like to buy something eventually, but with the market the way it is, it is hard to shell out that kind of money.”

Moving forward, Keyser wants to focus on sustainability and profitability over time. Keyser has previously been recognized for his superb care of his grazing leases.

“I got an award for stewardship and that means a lot to me. If you take care of the land, it’ll take care of you and I want to continue working towards that goal.”

Knapweed has been a major issue he has been trying to work through in his pastures to give the grass a chance to compete and his cows the most nutrition possible.

“I want to get these mother cows out on the steep basins and utilize all the grass they can so they are in good shape going into the winter.”

Due to market conditions, Keyser has been forced to sell all of his replacements the last few years, but is hoping to hang onto some heifers moving forward and bring down the average age of his herd.

“We are just taking advantage of opportunities that come our way and trying to get better everyday.”