Nebraska Land Link: Connecting the Present to the Future

Nebraska Land Link matches landowners to seekers based on their shared values, interests and skills, so that a mutually beneficial and prosperous partnership can be forged and the operation legacy is preserved. To find out more, visit the Land Link website: https://cap.unl.edu/landlink. |

Abigayle Warm courtesy photo

Land access is a pinnacle problem facing aspiring first-generation farmers and ranchers. Transitioning from current to new generation leadership on the operation can be a challenge for operations without a successor. For this purpose, Nebraska Land Link was created.

“The intent of the program is to provide land access to new and beginning producers,” said Jessica Groskopf, “And match land seekers to landowners based on that need.”

Groskopf is an agricultural economist and extension educator at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff, NE. She also spearheads the group, Nebraska Women in Agriculture. Land Link is a collaboration between Nebraska Extension Farm and Ranch Succession and Transition program and Nebraska Women in Agriculture. Former UNL agricultural economist and extension educator, Allan Vyhnalek was the lead coordinator for the farm and ranch succession and transition program at UNL.

In Vyhnalek’s opinion there are three key drivers for creating a network that “links” landowners and land seekers. The first is that not all operations have a successor in line and it can be a challenge to find the right person to carry on the operation’s legacy. Navigating the transition from current to new generation leadership within agricultural operations can be a daunting task, especially when a suitable successor is not readily available. Second, land is expensive and can be hard to acquire as a green first generation land seekers. And lastly, the pulse of rural business is inextricably linked to the vitality of the region’s farms and ranches. Vyhnalek found that for every farm unit lost one business on mainstreet is lost in return. Land Link matches landowners to seekers based on their shared values, interests and skills, so that a mutually beneficial and prosperous partnership can be forged and the operation legacy is preserved. “This is a way to keep rural Nebraska strong,” said Vyhnalek.

They have found that many landowners do not want to just rent or sell off their land to the biggest operation in the area, but would rather help out someone looking to get started. The questions the program seeks to answer for landowners is how do I find a tenant? How do we provide access for new and beginning producers? And where do I go?

The Land Link program is in its second year, but it was revitalized from a former program by Vyhnalek and Groskopf. Groskopf explains how there were holes in the old program, it simply listed land for sale for land seekers to browse but the success rate was low. With Land Link the process is more personalized and tailored to what each individual is looking for whether it is land or a predecessor. The program matches the two groups based on their application and goals and Landowners can then reach out to potential candidates. Other state extension programs have started to follow suit with this personalized approach for matching prospective land to land seekers.

The Land Link program includes webinars that advise both retiring and new farmers to develop a business transition plan. For landowners there are modules that cover topics such as ag leasing and succession planning. For land seekers they provide tips such as finding a trusted tax advisor and developing a business model with clear goals.

“I advise land seekers to be honest with themselves first about what they really want and are willing to do,” said Groskopf. Land seekers may say they are willing to move for the right opportunity, but when it presents itself, they realize they only want to add on or stay within a certain radius. This is a conversation she encourages in order to increase the chances of making a successful match.

The process is gradual, says Groskopf, and it is a long term commitment. “Often, the land seeker wants the process to move quicker than a landowner is ready for,” said Groskopf. Successful matches occur when a land seeker first rents the land or is hired on, essentially to learn the ins and outs of the operation and see how well they fit before taking over.

“Starting out in this way, the land seekers get a feel for the operation, the environment, and other landowners in the neighborhood they’ll be working with.”

For landowners, Groskopf informs them that there likely are some generational differences in management ideas and also that it takes time and clear communication to find the ideal match for their operation.

Moving forward, the program goal is to continue educating new and retiring farmers and ranchers on successful transitioning for their operation and how Land Link could be a viable option. To find out more, visit the Land Link website: https://cap.unl.edu/landlink .