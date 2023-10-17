Not Born Into It: 2023 Fall Cattle Journal Editorial

I was fortunate enough to be “born into it.” As a third-generation rancher, I know that the lifestyle I was brought up in was bought and paid for with two lifetimes of work and sacrifice: what my grandfather passed to my father, my father will pass on to me. More than just equity, it is the daily toil and passion for the next generation.

But what about those with the same passion and no ranch?

The assumption might be that to get into ranching, one needs to be “born into it.” The operations contained in this issue of Fall Cattle Journal prove otherwise.

Inside, you’ll find the stories of those bold enough to pave their way into a difficult industry – not without the generous help of their elders, peers, and mentors. Their operation may have begun in the 70’s or a decade ago. They have learned hard lessons, innovated, and tried again. With sheer determination, a lot of creativity, and a little help, the producers contained in this publication have found their niche for producing quality cattle to stock and feed a nation.

Some are putting beef directly on the table of their consumer. Others are producing top genetics in the Tri-State Livestock News region. One producer began with what he could fit into his horse trailer. Another purchased 40 acres to get his start. Most started with little, and sacrificed much for what they have now.

For them, this vocation was a calling, rather than an inheritance.

In some ways, modern ranching is easier: innovations in technology, advancements in production efficiency, exact sciences of soil and herd management, and self-marketing.

In some ways, ranching has become more complicated: regulations, smaller spaces, false media narratives, inflation, and the rising cost of living.

Ranching is challenging, but it always has been. What remains the same throughout the decades is the tenacity and ingenuity required to run a viable operation. We hope you will be inspired by the “next generation” of ranchers contained in these pages.