Parry Angus: Balanced Females Producing Great Bulls

Parrys believe that good bulls are the by-product of a great cow herd. L-R: Ryan, Emily, Joanne and Steve Parry, Paige and Ransom in the truck. |

courtesy photo

From shoeing horses to selling registered Angus bulls Steve Parry has built a ranching and farming operation with his family. Steve originally moved from Illinois to Colorado in the 1970s. He married a local girl, Joanne, and they started farming in 1976. “Our landlord sold us 40 acres after we had been here for a while. Eventually he sold us the rest of the farm,” Steve said. “We didn’t have much for equipment to start with, just an old baler and tractor. When we rented more ground, we bought more equipment.”

Through the years the operation has grown to 1,500 acres of cropland and 2,000 acres of pasture in the South Platte River valley, and now includes their son Ryan, his wife Emily, and their children Ransom and Paige.

“We got into the registered Angus in the 90s when Ryan was getting into 4-H. We had a rainbow herd before that. We had a good friend, Wendell, who helped us a lot. A breeder near Julesburg, Colorado was selling out, so he let us choose from his replacement heifers with nothing held back. That worked really well for us,” Steve said.

The Parrys raise cattle, irrigated corn, grass and alfalfa hay. “The farm ground works good with the cattle. We have a couple employees, but we are all family owned,” Ryan said.

Parrys’ Angus and SimAngus cattle start calving in early January. “We have two small heated barns but calving in January takes a lot of management and is very labor-intensive,” Ryan said. “We have a circle of irrigated grass they go out on during the day and are brought back into the corral during the night. We work hard keeping ears and tails.”

They artificially inseminate the herd in April. The heifers are synchronized and bred for two cycles, but they breed off natural heat in the cows for two or three cycles. The pairs summer on grass with the calves weaned usually in late August and winter on corn stalks. The bull calves are fed and developed at home. Their annual yearling bull sale is held at the ranch nine miles north of Sterling, Colorado in early March with the 2024 sale scheduled for the first of March. They sell around 60 bulls with the goal to provide outstanding bulls that will make a positive impact on the herd where they will work.

“We have a maternally based herd; females make the herd and bulls are the by-product. We try to produce better females and have never tried to chase one trait too hard. We want functional cattle,” Ryan said.

The mother cows are the backbone of the operation. They need to calve easily and on time, raise a big calf and breed back. The family believes great cows make great bulls. They strive to raise balanced trait, problem free cattle with good dispositions, moderate frame size, good udders, outstanding carcass and maternal qualities, and a pleasing phenotype. Parrys are always looking for ways to improve their cattle, striving for genetic excellence and completeness.

Parrys are with their cows nearly every day from January through April. “Disposition is big in our cattle.” Steve said.

“We are in the herd way too much to have bad dispositions,” Ryan said. “We believe that we are not selling a bull but are selling our program. We take care of our customers. A lot of our buyers end up being more friends than customers. It is fun meeting new people. We offer a first breeding season fertility guarantee for the bulls, and we cover some injuries. Just call us if you have a problem.”

The bulls often stay fairly local but many are working in surrounding states. “This is very much a people business, those you know and making connections, networking and meeting new folks,” Ryan said.

The family recently brought CK6 Consulting on board to help with the bull sale, and because of Chris Earl, they are expanding the herd and bringing in new genetics. “We bought a Baldridge donor cow and that was a big purchase. We are buying embryos and pregnancies and also have embryo calves in herds in Wyoming and Georgia,” Ryan said. “We would like to grow a little bit, maybe buying some more grass, but currently we are maxed out in corral space. Finding good help is a challenge, too.”

“My wife, Emily, helps when we need her, but she shows horses, works for the National Reined Cow Horse Association and helps with the Logan County fair. We have been married for 18 years but didn’t have kids for 10 years. We should have had kids sooner, they would be more help, but they help now,” Ryan said. “My mom is the head honcho in a way. If she ever quits, we will just line it up and sell everything.”

Steve and Joanne also have two daughters: Kelli and husband Tyrun Huwa, and grandkids Ryker, Tegan, Hadley, Maverick, Kendry and Brynn, who farm near Keenesburg, Colorado and Dr. Traci Parry and husband Josh Scheetz, who works at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, researching the effects of exercise on cancer.

“We just pretty much work, we don’t do anything special. If you don’t keep your customers happy, you don’t have them,” Steve said. “We breed for good phenotype, disposition and calving ease.”