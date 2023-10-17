Risk and Reward: Colin and Whitney LaMont

Knowing their land, their grass and their soil is key to the decision-making process for Colin and Whitney LaMont, Lodgepole, South Dakota. |

Lamont courtesy photo

Owning and operating a successful ranch can be challenging. Colin and Whitney LaMont of Lodgepole, South Dakota both come from farm/ranch families. They started their own operation in 2010 when they began the process of purchasing a ranch. LaMonts took time to share advice with anyone considering ranching, whether taking over a family operation or embarking on a new venture.

“When you’re making the decision whether to buy or not, purchasing a place to have your home base is important,” Colin said. “Renting is a good deal; if you can rent things tend to cash flow better. On the opposite side, it’s not yours, and your money is not going toward what you own. It’s nice to own the land where your base is and expand from there.”

Owning your home place gives options for finding unique ways to keep the cash flowing.

“There are a lot of things you can do that you don’t need to have pasture for,” Whitney said, “There are a lot of different ways to make money in ranching. A strictly cow/calf operation is not the only option.”

“Often, we buy bred heifers, calve them out and sell them as pairs,” Colin said. “You don’t need grass to do that, just a place to calve them out. We get paid for our labor without needing more acreage.”

This helps LaMonts add to their income without expanding their fixed costs.

Colin suggested looking for non-traditional financing when purchasing a ranch. Knowing that a lender isn’t going to loan a giant sum of money can discourage young people from trying to get a start.

“There are people in this world who just want a decent return on their investment who are willing to give somebody a chance,” Colin said. “You don’t always have to go through a bank.”

Every operation is vastly different. Every year is different as well. There’s no one size fits all plan for everyone. For LaMonts, running yearlings and doing custom grazing in addition to their own cow herd has worked well in helping to maintain a steady cash flow and reduce risk. This year, their profit margin may be lower than if they owned the yearlings, but over the long term it has given them more consistency in their income without having to increase debt load.

“Trying to make a cow payment, a land payment and a machinery payment all at the same time is hard,” Whitney said.

“One of the hardest things to do is take those risks, but you’re not going to get anywhere if you don’t,” Colin said. “A lot of times, things can be scary, for myself included, and you worry about losing what you’ve gained. People who are conscientious of this will figure it out one way or another.”

The knowledge gained through experience, good and bad, is the most valuable thing you possess, Colin said.

The couple agreed that you can’t eliminate all risk.

“We wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing now if we hadn’t taken risks,” Whitney said. “Sometimes you have to jump in and see what happens.” It may be tempting to want to get into ranching because you love the lifestyle it represents, but LaMonts also caution that, whether you’re trying to make a land payment or not, you must remember that ranching is a business.

“To look at the ranch as a business, you have to know your numbers,” Whitney said. “When we started out, we had on the ranch income and off the ranch income. That can do one of two things: it can cover up mistakes because the other job is making money, or it can teach you how to look at it more as a business.”

“Some people are content to keep things as they are instead of growing,” Colin said. “People tend to be afraid of risk so they just keep everything the way it is or do everything the way it has been done, but if you’re not growing, you’re going backwards.”

Whitney observed that sometimes, if things work just well enough to keep an operation going, there isn’t a push to figure out new and better ways of doing things. Still, she cautioned balance in consistency with things that work and trying different ways.

“Some people do different things just to be different,” she said, “That’s not a good idea either.”

“Don’t do something just to be different, and don’t do things just because ‘that’s the way it’s always been done,'” Colin said. “Do it because it makes sense, you can see financial returns, it improves your land, and because that is what will give you the quality of life that you want.”

LaMonts’ biggest management goal is making sure to leave enough residue and residual grass standing to protect the ground.

“When you have standing grass and residual litter on the ground, it catches so much more moisture,” Colin said. “There’s less runoff and when your soil holds more moisture, you can grow more grass. It’s important to know what kind of grasses you have to know when and how to properly graze your pastures.”

Whitney said that knowing your soil types was another vital factor in grazing management decisions.

“Our soil here is super, super sandy,” she said. “You can wreck it in a hurry if you don’t manage it carefully.”

“There are areas on our place, especially along the river, that were huge blowouts and sand dunes when we purchased it,” Colin said. “We have now gotten grass to grow there.”

Whitney recalled that the area by the river would blow up a sandstorm whenever it was windy when they first bought the place. The changes didn’t happen quickly, which may be one reason why grass management can be undervalued.

“It takes longer and is harder to see,” she said. “Improvements don’t happen right away. It might take a few years to get where you’re like, ‘Whoa, we’re growing more grass!'”

No matter how carefully you manage, things beyond your control can still happen. Some yearlings piled up in a fence corner during a fall storm last year, and Colin said that the sod was torn up pretty badly.

“We did get some grass to grow there this year, but we had to be pretty careful,” he said.

“Knowing your land is so important,” Whitney said.

The couple agreed that their primary focus for all of their management decisions is how to manage their grass well. This has made a huge difference in the health and productivity of their pastures as well as their financial returns per acre.

“Our grass comes before our cows,” Colin said. “The cattle are just a tool to harvest the grass; you have to take care of the grass for the long term if you want to be in this long term. With proper management, you can run more head per acre, and we have found that we can make more money per acre when we focus more on the grass than on the cows.”

Another benefit to running yearlings is the flexibility it gives LaMonts in their drought management plan.

“Yearlings are easily destocked,” Colin said. “They are much more liquid than cow/calf pairs.”

While it may be common to believe that you need more land to grow your operation, LaMonts suggest focusing on what you have and growing however possible without additional major investments. For example, Colin said that through grazing management, most places can increase grass production to the point that they can increase stocking rates by an average of 25%.

“You can do this while still improving your grass and soils,” he said. “If you can run 25% more cows or yearlings, and don’t have proportionately more expenses that’s how you make leaps and bounds ahead.”

Colin encourages people to look at what others are doing and learn something from each unique situation. Reading and educational research has helped him and Whitney pick up new management ideas to try. Mentors who are willing to share their experience and peers who are working toward similar goals are also essential.

“Mentors need to be people who are very successful at what they do, even if it is different than what you do,” he said.

“You might have some mentors that are not in agriculture at all, but they might know business, for instance,” Whitney said. “It is good to find people in all different areas to learn from.”

“People in agriculture can be pretty reserved, but if you are passionate and want to learn, most are very willing to help and to share their successes and failures,” Colin said. “I have no problem sharing about our mistakes so that others can learn from them.”

LaMonts’ good friends, Ty and Kari Dieters, are first generation purebred Angus seedstock producers who operate Turtle Creek Angus Ranch near Faith, South Dakota. LaMonts frequently purchase bulls from them.

“Ty and Kari have phenomenal cattle and they do a phenomenal job with their program,” Colin said. “We are both in the cattle business, but our businesses are vastly different. It goes to show that it works many ways. Every operation is unique, and it is fun to see different things work.”

“Once you find the right thing, the thing that is paying, then work dang hard at it,” Whitney said. “Everyone has different things they’re good at, different things they enjoy. Some people can run yearlings, some people couldn’t. Find something that makes you money and that you enjoy and go for that.”

“That thing can be different for every operation,” Colin said. “Everyone has a different niche, different interests, passions, talents and ideas.”

In spite of careful planning and mitigating risks, LaMonts said it has not always gone as well as hoped. They have had plenty of wrecks, sometimes even big ones.

“Don’t be afraid to fail and learn from your mistakes,” Colin said. “When you fail, or when things just go wrong, the knowledge gained is often worth more than the money lost.”

“One thing we make sure to do all the time is to challenge all of our decisions and choices,” Whitney said. “Just because you’ve done something for five years doesn’t mean that you should still do it. Put every part of your business out there and ask yourselves, ‘Should we still be doing it?’ Look at the operation as a whole, and look at each part individually. Figure out how much time you spend trying to deal with that part of the operation, how much money you might make per hour you put in, and how much time it takes away from other things.”

“In today’s economic times you can’t just work hard,” Colin said. “It just doesn’t work. You still have to work hard, but you also have to work super smart to get ahead. With the inflation and cost imbalance that we have now, the agriculture industry is not the same as it was a generation or two ago.”

“Working smart IS hard work,” Whitney emphasized. “It takes risk, and obviously it does take hard work, but you have to work hard and smart. Trying to figure out your numbers and how everything fits together isn’t easy.”

Colin says he hopes they never stop learning and growing.

“There are always areas to improve,” Whitney said. “We are always trying to learn how to do things better. We definitely don’t have everything figured out.”