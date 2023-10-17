Starting from Scratch: Ogdahl Ranch Looks for Future Growth

“I saw cattle production as a way people can give back to the land and I knew early on it was something I wanted to be involved in” --William Ogdahl | courtesy photo

William, Abigail and Anders Ogdahl

While there seems to be a general idea in the agriculture industry that one must be “born into it” or “marry into it,” Ogdahl Ranch founders William and Abigail Ogdahl, along with their son, Anders, have continued to challenge that idea as they blaze their own path forward in the North Dakota cattle industry.

A Minnesota native, William never had any direct ties to production agriculture but always had an interest in the industry. Early on, he became interested in wildlife and the outdoors and the seamless way cattle production fits into nature.

”I saw cattle production as a way people can give back to the land and I knew early on it was something I wanted to be involved in,” he says.

After graduating high school in Minnesota, William headed for North Dakota State University where he pursued both his undergraduate and master’s degrees. During that time, he dove into jobs and worked his way into the farming and ranching community.

”First, I took jobs in ranch supply welding and fencing crews, then worked my way up to be involved with livestock handling. I was eventually able to buy three heifers in 2011 and those are what started my herd.”

Additionally, William was able to secure a job at the cow/calf teaching and research facility while in college. While attaining his graduate degree, he managed the facility and instructed classes, all the while continuing to slowly build his business.

In 2018, he and his wife were finally able to buy their own place, a small farm with a house where they could house enough pairs to get their operation going in the right direction. Since then, the couple has put every spare penny into getting their cattle business off the ground.

“We describe our approach as the hockey stick model,” he explains. “The first 10 years ends up being incremental slow growth. Hopefully, with the right decisions and the mercy of good weather, you can work towards faster growth and be self-sustaining.”

The couple learned early on that high quality genetics were the quickest way to improve their herd overall and decided quickly to utilize AI technology to input higher quality genetics in their herd.

”I decided to learn how to artificially inseminate so we could not only AI our own cattle, but have a side business doing so to supplement our income.”

Utilizing AI, the pair was able to introduce some high quality, Ohlde Angus genetics into their herd and really capitalize on the maternal abilities Angus cattle are known for and their ability to keep flesh through the harsh North Dakota winter.

”We try to be as in-tune with nature as possible and utilize the forage when it is at its peak nutritional quality,” he says. “We shoot to have easy keeping cattle and always calve in the late spring or early summer to keep the input costs as low as possible and make the cattle work for us.”

Having easy keeping cattle is a big priority for the Ogdahls as the two both keep jobs off the farm, although they hope to someday be able to live off their cattle income alone.

”We don’t yet have the ability of being able to check cattle all the time and we want them to be fairly self-sufficient during calving season.”

Off the farm, William is an agriculture science teacher for students ranging from 7th to 12th grade and is the FFA advisor. He uses his experiences as a first generation rancher himself to encourage his students that anyone can be involved in agriculture, no matter their background.

The pair began with a mix of both Red and Black Angus cattle, with a mix of registered and commercial cows. However, the goal is to eventually have a herd of exclusively registered cattle.

”We were able to purchase some registered Red Angus cows from the Stokka Ranch in Cooperstown, North Dakota, and become a cooperating herd with them. This has been such a great opportunity for us to not only own great cattle but market them under a ranch with an existing reputation. This has been a huge benefit to our program, and we are pleased to be a part of theirs.”

In addition to their cooperative herd status, the pair is highly involved in North Dakota Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers and North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

”Getting in these rooms with like minded people is so important, especially when you are getting started. They have great information about different programs designed specifically to help first generation farmers and ranchers.”

Though their goal is to be self-sustained, William notes through this process he has learned no one is truly “self made.”

”We have had a lot of help and I truly cannot thank our family and neighbors who have always answered when we needed help with anything from fencing to a broken down tractor.”

For those getting started or hoping to get into the cattle industry from scratch, Ogdahl notes that discipline is a must.

”You have to make the choice if this is something you want to pursue, and you have to remain committed to getting it done. It’s a beautiful grind.

”We feel really blessed to be able to do this and thank God. It is a worthwhile endeavor to be a part of a natural system that has given so much back to us. We want to continue to give back and be more resourceful in order to leave things better than we found it for the next generation.”