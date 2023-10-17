Turtle Creek Angus Ranch: Hard Working Genetics for Cow Country

“We want to make consistent, profitable cattle that work in our herd and work in our customers’ herds.” –Ty Dieters |

courtesy photo

Hard working Black Angus cows with strong maternal traits are the standard at Turtle Creek Angus Ranch, near Maurine, South Dakota. Ty and Kari Dieters and their family work together to produce balanced bulls that perform well for commercial producers in ranch country, and sire calves that shine when they go to feed or join the herd as replacement females.

Ty grew up near Brandon, South Dakota. His family had a grow yard where they fed cattle. He said that most of his agricultural background came from helping his grandpa, who owned a dairy farm nearby. There, Ty helped milk around 120 cows, fed cattle, and helped with his grandpa’s small herd of beef cows and row crop farming.

“Ranch and farm kids are the best commodity we’ve got in the world right now.” – Ty Dieters

“I always did want to be involved in agriculture; that was my passion,” Ty said. “I always wanted to raise cattle, always wanted to work with cows.”

Dieters’ have had a long-term working relationship with Hugh and Eleanor Ingalls at Centennial Angus Ranch, a connection now spanning the better part of two decades. What started with a phone call from Hugh looking for day work grew into a full-time job and the opportunity to market a few of their bulls with Hugh’s bulls. Hugh dispersed the greater part of his cow herd in 2020, but still owns a few special cows that Ty and Kari run for him.

“We are grateful for the long-term relationship we have with Hugh and Eleanor, and for the opportunity to now lease part of their place,” Ty said. “We still sell our bulls together.”

Ty’s introduction to purebred Angus cattle came through South Dakota State University, where he studied animal and range sciences.

“I got to know Hugh’s cattle before I met Hugh,” Ty said. “I worked for Dr. Robbi Pritchard at the feedlot at SDSU; he bought Hugh’s steer calves for years.”

Ty and Kari also met at SDSU. The couple married in 2004 and were living on Kari’s folks’ place south of Faith when Hugh called one morning looking for help.

“The rest is history,” Ty said.

Ty and Kari bought their first registered Angus cows in 2004, a small group of females that originated out of the Centennial Angus herd. Ty said that he didn’t necessarily know from the start that raising registered Angus cattle was the path he wanted to pursue, but through being around it while working at Hugh’s he got to be involved more within the breed and got to know more of the people in the Angus seedstock business.

“We figured out after a few years what direction we wanted our cattle to go, after being around other breeders and seeing what worked for them,” he said. “We’ve been building on that ever since.”

Ty also worked as a herdsman for Schaff Angus Valley (SAV) near Mandan, North Dakota, for three years, where he and Kari gained practical experience in marketing.

“We learned more about how to market cattle, new things about customer interaction and more of the process of putting on your own sale,” he said. “We also learned how important taking good pictures is; that’s something we always put quite a little effort into in order to show our cattle in the best light possible.”

Becoming familiar with different marketing and sale practices helped Ty and Kari to be prepared for the changes in the Angus industry over the last several years. Hugh sold his bulls private treaty for decades, but when the decision was made to hold an annual bull sale at the ranch, they were ready. While Ty still misses the one-on-one interactions with customers central to private treaty sales, he’s confident that holding a sale works better for them overall.

“For Hugh, the fact that he had 120 bulls available was an attraction in itself,” Ty said. “For us, the playing field has gotten so much bigger. It’s incredible how many new Angus breeders have popped up within 150 miles of us in the last decade. People don’t simply show up because their dad or grandpa bought bulls here. Advertising, getting your name out there, and presenting your cattle well have all become so much more important.”

For the past two years, Dieters’ have held the TCAR and Ingalls Centennial Angus Ranch bull sale on the second Wednesday in April. This timeframe has worked well for them for a variety of reasons, and gives the bulls a chance to mature before sale day.

Kari is very involved with every aspect of their business, from baling hay to AI’ing cows to taking pictures for their sale catalog.

“When we do bull pictures we call it our ‘marital building practice,'” Ty chuckled. “If you can do that together you can stand everything. It’s crazy how big a difference a picture can make. The first time that picture flashes in front of someone, his mind is made up.”

Dieters’ were confident from the start that the Angus breed was right for them.

“Good cattle are good cattle no matter what color they are, and every breed has got their place,” Ty said. “We found our place in the Angus breed. The Angus cow is so versatile; look what everyone goes to for an outcross. After a while you just fall in love with the breed. These cows do so much for you if you do it right.”

Ty and Kari take many factors into consideration in their breeding decisions, but try hard not to push for extremes in any traits.

“We want to make consistent, profitable cattle that work in our herd and work in our customers’ herds,” Ty said. “Our underlying goal and mission is trying to build the most complete cattle that we can, cattle that check as many boxes as possible. We’re more of a maternally focused herd but we do pay attention to the carcass traits. When people chase the extremes too far, we hope that our cattle are what they’re going to come back to.”

Dieters’ recognize that they are in the middle of cow country, not surrounded by feedlots. They and their customers need strong females that will raise good calves and breed back in often harsh conditions. They know how much a good Angus cow puts into building her calf each year, and they also know that their cattle consistently feed well, grade well and yield well.

Dieters’ start calving heifers mid-February, and cows start to calve the first week of March. They’re working toward moving the cows’ calving date about a week earlier per year. A couple of bulls injured last year was cause for creating a little fall calving herd.

“We’ll see how that goes,” Ty said. “We might build a few more and offer some aged bulls, but it takes more feed for fall calvers.”

Bulls are grown slowly to be ready for the sale but not pushed so that they will last a long time in range conditions. After the April sale, Ty delivers bulls to customers. He will have most of them gone by mid-May when it’s time to AI the heifers and start the cycle all over again for another year.

“I would say that we do get our coldest spells in February, generally while the heifers are calving,” Ty said. “If we didn’t have the big barn, it would be awfully hard. But I’ve seen more calves die in 45-degree rainstorms than at zero degrees. If a calf gets dry and gets something in his belly, he’ll do fine.”

Dieters’ children have all grown up owning and loving Angus cattle. All four of their children plus Kari’s niece, Jewel, are involved with the ranch and livestock. TCAR is truly a family at work.

“We couldn’t do it without them and we wouldn’t want to,” Ty said. “They all have their own cattle so they are invested in the business. It makes a huge difference when kids are invested, they learn firsthand about the good times and the bad times.”

“Tez is 15, she’s our main show person and bum lamb extraordinaire,” Ty said. “She helps with meals and the house; we probably wouldn’t eat if she wasn’t here!”

Everett, 13, is Ty’s right-hand man, working in the hayfield and helping with cows and equipment.

“Chase is 10 and he can fill in wherever,” Ty said. “He can help sort cows and run a tractor. He spent a lot of time on the rake this year and helped shuttle equipment back and forth. He gets frustrated with his vertical imitations sometimes, but that will change fast.”

Baylee, 8, helps with the family’s chickens and garden, helps Tez with her bum lambs and is generally out amid whatever action is happening on the ranch.

Kari’s niece, Jewel, 15, joined the Dieters family a couple of years ago.

“Jewel is our main gardening force right now,” Ty said. “She helps a lot around the house and is getting broke into the ranch lifestyle.”

Kari handles all the paperwork for the breeding program, including registrations, transfers, and genetic testing. She also gets everything lined up for their annual sale catalog.

“Kari is a ‘Superwife’; whatever needs doing she does,” Ty said. “Kari and Tez have both gone to AI school and are breeding cows. She runs the cutter, baler and rake; between Kari, Everett, and Chase they build the hay. Tez and Jewel keep us fed in the field and everything going at home. Before long I’ll just be taking orders!”

Ty and Kari believe that there’s no better way to raise kids than on the ranch.

“Ranch and farm kids are the best commodity we’ve got in the world right now,” Ty said. “They’re growing up to be people with good heads on their shoulders, good morals, work ethic; they’re growing up to be leaders.”

From drought to the Atlas blizzard, Dieters’ have already seen some extreme challenges.

“God carries you through everything,” Ty said. “The first couple of years that we leased part of this place were less than ideal years with pretty severe drought, but we sure made it. Life is a maturing process as you find your rhythm; just be careful to stay progressive and not get complacent.”

Dieters’ know the future will bring challenges alongside the excitement of new sires’ calves on the ground, the camaraderie of old friends showing up for the bull sale, and the joy of working together as a family.

“The best is yet to come,” Ty said.