TW Cattle Company Seizes Opportunities and Continues to Diversify

The Farm Service Agency (FSA) offers a Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Loan for aspiring young agriculturalists who meet the necessary requirements. According to the FSA, “Through the Microloan program, beginning farmers and ranchers have an important source of financial assistance during the start-up years. While FSA is fully committed to all farmers and ranchers, there is a special focus on the particular credit needs of farmers and ranchers who are in their first 10 years of operation. Each year, FSA targets a portion of its lending by setting aside a portion of all loan funds for financing beginning farmer and rancher operations.” For more information, see fsa.usda.gov, or speak to a local agent.

TW Cattle Company (TW Angus) embodies the very idea of a first generation operation. Founder Tate Williams had no connections to cattle growing up and found his passion while working for a family friend in high school. When given the opportunity to purchase a handful of heifers on his own and run them with a friend’s existing herd, he seized the opportunity and never looked back.

Along with his wife Calli, the pair have been able to grow their herd and their business over the course of a decade. Tate also keeps a job at his family’s masonry business, Williams Masonry, which luckily is not as busy during the winter calving season and gives Tate the opportunity to focus his energy on ensuring his cattle are calving safely.

“Tate and I met at the South Dakota State Fair when he asked me to show his heifer,” Calli says. “I grew up on a small cow/calf operation and I always knew I wanted cattle to be a part of my life going forward.”

In addition to their cow/calf herd, TW Angus has ventured into direct to consumer beef sales and hosts an online bull sale annually.

Calli notes keeping a diverse operation and a solid business plan has been a key to their success as young ranchers. She encourages any young producers to get involved and attend sales and plug into producer organizations.

“We have had a few strokes of luck, such as personally knowing who we purchased land from and being able to buy it from them directly, but we have been able to do a lot of what we have done over the years because we utilized programs through Farm Service Agency (FSA) and have a good working relationship with our banker.”

When Tate got started with his first few heifers, he utilized a program through FSA that provides funding for first time farmers and ranchers at a lower than normal interest rate. When it was time to purchase land, the couple utilized FSA programs for the ground itself and sought operating loans through the bank.

“We have a great relationship with our banker and we sit down a couple times a year to discuss our operating plan and what we are doing moving forward with a one and five year plan. The business plan is crucial, we want to make sure in our diversity that everything has a purpose.”

“We are retaining our heifers as we are focused on increasing our cow herd, we keep the top end of our bull calves for our annual bull sale, and the steers we feed for our direct to consumer beef business are all steers that were born on our ranch. We background and finish the steers here.”

Leaning into the growing interest in farm to table beef, Williams’ started offering direct to consumer beef options in 2016 for whole, half, and quarter beef as a way to capture maximum profits on their steers.

“Before offering our beef as shares, we were selling our steers after weaning at the sale barn, but due to our small numbers, we felt that we were not getting the value they were worth. We didn’t have enough steers for order buyers to fill a truck, and that was hurting us, so we had to find an alternative.”

“We eventually had enough demand for smaller quantities of beef and began working with local lockers in the area that offered inspection and from there we were able to offer retail beef cuts. These customers account for half of our steers, where the other half are sold directly to customers for our larger beef shares.”

These smaller beef packages have been ideal for customers with limited freezer space or who aren’t comfortable purchasing such a large quantity at one time. These beef bundles usually include a few steaks, ground beef and roasts. Delivery can be arranged for customers local to the Mitchell, Sioux Falls and Brookings areas. Since launching their retail beef business just over a year ago, they have been able to serve over 70 families.

“People really like to know where their beef comes from. It gives us the chance to provide protein to families, and education on how their beef is raised,” Calli says. “My dad is a ruminant nutritionist and he has formulated the diets for our steers.” Tate and Calli have both enjoyed working together with her parents on this business venture.

Calli and her dad have the opportunity to go into the lockers and grade the meat and know the exact quality of the products they are producing from the ground up.

“We get to see how our genetics are performing on the carcass side and my dad gets to see how his diets are performing and it has been really full circle and fun for us.”

Moving forward, Williams’ have a couple of goals including picking up more land and the possibility of being in restaurants by 2024.

“We have been really blessed by our acreage but the property is in a CRP contract and we are forced to rent pasture for our cattle elsewhere for summer grazing until the contract runs out. We are really hoping to find something local but we are being patient and waiting for the right thing to come along.”

In addition to their growing retail beef business, Calli notes they have been hosting an annual online bull sale, with hopes of growing to a live sale in the future.

What started as simple private treaty bull sales has grown as TW Angus began guest consigning to a family friend’s sale and other larger sales such as the Black Hills Stock Show.

“As a first generation rancher, you have to get your name out there and that has been the biggest thing for us is promoting ourselves and showing people who we are and the caliber of genetics we have to offer in the Angus world.”

The pair has not let the social media train miss them and has stayed plugged into social media outlets to further promote their program and market their animals to potential buyers. Calli and Tate both use their roles in other businesses to further network and promote themselves with the hopes of continuous growth into the future.