“You Just Can’t Quit.” Gooseberry Creek Ranch

Dave Slover working on the IL Ranch near Winnemucca, Nevada in the fall of 1990. L to R: Alan McDonald, Dave Slover, Jim Humphries, Ken ?, and Bill Whittenburg.

Dave Slover courtesy photo

Dave Slover started with so little on his ranch, he remembers buying the first shovel. There was nothing on the land but a single wide trailer and some sheep fence. He had nothing to his name except a couple horses, dogs, and a horse trailer.

After decades of sweat and innovation, the first-generation Wyoming rancher runs an operation that is viable and thriving.

Slover’s journey west began in Connecticut, of all places. Born and raised on the east coast as the son of a doctor and stay-at-home mom, he was always fond of being outdoors – the extent of which consisted of backpacking trips and hiking.

His dad’s sister, Nancy Stehle, was a well-traveled widow, and took Slover on his first trip to Wyoming when he was 13. They stayed at the CM Ranch in Dubois, a dude ranch 75 miles from Jackson Hole. “I just fell in love with it,” he said. Slover came back to the ranch every summer until he was 16, when he started working there as the chore boy, doing such menial tasks as picking up cigarette butts out of the coffee cans placed around the lodgings. “I was just happy to be there. You gotta start at the bottom, right?”

He graduated high school and left a week later. That fall, he studied Range Ecology at Colorado State University, continuing to work at the CM Ranch until he was 20 years old. As time went on, he worked his way up to wrangler. “A lot of dude ranches have a bad name,” he said. “I was fortunate that I worked at a good one.”

The wranglers shod their own horses, so Slover learned to shoe. Steve Mecum, a renowned saddle maker, was also an employee. Mecum was good friends with Ray Hunt and the Dorrance brothers, so Slover was also exposed to a few great minds in the horse business, though their methods raised some eyebrows 35 years ago. Slover never lost the skills he learned from his exposure to horsemanship in his teens.

As a junior in college, Slover was looking for the next step. “At this point, all I wanted to do was be a cowboy,” he said.

Aunt Nancy invited him to the Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada. Throughout an evening of socializing over whiskeys, he eventually found himself standing in the same circle as Bill Maupin. Practically starstruck, Slover asked Maupin, the legendary cowboy and manager of the IL Ranch, if he would “hire a dumb kid like me.” He agreed.

Slover told his dad he was dropping out of college with the promise that he would finish his final year after taking time to pursue his dream of cowboying. Slover cowboyed at the IL through the winter and left after the branding wagon in July. “That was the hook. I loved it,” he said.

A man of his word, he did finish his college degree, working for other ranches around Wyoming after graduation. Then, his Aunt Nancy proposed they find a ranch in Wyoming to purchase.

Wanting a desert place where he would not have to feed cows, Slover, his father, and his aunt purchased land on Gooseberry Creek west of Worland, Wyoming in 1994.

Slover initially thought he could raise Brangus cows, perhaps misled by his experience on the IL where they raised Beefmaster cattle in the Nevada desert. He soon realized that challenges of his location on Gooseberry Creek would not allow him to raise a typical beef cow.

“[Gooseberry Creek] is the only water right I have, and my best right has been dried up by the Fourth of July the past two years. I’ve had years where I’ve had water for three days, and I’m the usually first one on the creek to start irrigating,” he said. “I didn’t realize the summers were going to be as bad as they are.”

Slover set to work. Since his first year, he dug nine wells ranging from 200-700 ft., and dug 28 miles of water lines after purchasing his own Caterpillar D8.

With no mountain country to go to during the summers, Slover said, “You just can’t fight it.” A steady stream of neighbors surrounding him have tried and failed to run black cows in the dry rangeland.

“You need to have cows to suit your environment.”

His neighbor and future father-in-law, Jay Mathews, was raising Corriente cows at the time. “They’re the cat’s meow for cows,” he said. Calving ease, maternal instinct, and hardiness in desert country were all selling points when Slover purchased his first 200 cows in the 90’s.

Thus began Slover’s decisive approach to his ranching career: not doing things the way they’ve always been done.

What’s more, he and his father-in-law both loved team roping. In the days before the triad number system – which limited more elite ropers – Slover had success in the arena, and connections to market his product. When times were good, he marketed steers to producers like Ty Yost.

Slover was widowed in 1998 when his wife, J’Lynn, was killed in a horse accident. He remarried in 2004, a union which gave him his two daughters, Morgan and Ella. By 2008, the nation’s economy tanked, and business was less than good.

By this time, Slover had dealt with eight years of drought, when his hay crop went from 700 tons to 20 tons per year. He sold his haying equipment.

Despite these challenges, Slover continued seeking opportunities to grow, even in small increments. He purchased BLM allotments to add 25 cows, then bought a farm in Worland that allowed another 50, and so on. Just because somebody doesn’t want a piece of ground, Slover said, doesn’t mean it can’t be profitable.

He also began innovating his cow herd. Having quit team roping after children and tough economic times, he started using Angus bulls to cross on his Corriente cows. Seedstock producers such as Pharo Cattle Company (Cheyenne Wells, Colorado), Diamond D Angus (Valier, Montana), and Wilson Cattle Company (Pinedale, Wyoming) have been consistent additions to his program.

The cows have a 45-day breeding window, and the heifers have a 20-day breeding window with “no special treatment.” The calves are supplemented in the wintertime with dried distiller grains, and protein tubs are used for the cows in the summer during breeding season. Everything range calves in the spring with great success.

The calves are pastured through the winter on standing forage then kept through the summer, selling at around 900 pounds. This year, especially, he is enjoying the fruits of his labor, along with all cattle producers.

Efficiency is at the forefront of his mind. Today, most of his cows are quarter-bred Corriente, which produce calves that are the perfect balance between hardiness and profitability. Carcass data from last year showed that 97% of his calves graded choice.

Slover was divorced in 2012, and married Jeri Black in 2018. The couple have “his and hers” stallions, a relatively new endeavor which diversifies their ranch’s income. Jeri is passionate about promoting her stallion, Metallic Heaven by Metallic Cat, and learning how to artificially inseminate her own mares. Slover uses his stallion, Great Blue Shine Dr, on the ranch as well as standing him to the public.

When Slover started out in the ranching industry, he heard the whispers of naysayers, saying “He’ll never make it.”

“You just can’t pay attention to it,” he said. The best advice he can give to first-generation ranchers is to “surround yourself with good people. There are some good people out there to mentor you. I certainly had good mentors.”

Starting out with what he could fit in his horse trailer and a loan for 200 cows on an “undesirable” piece of ground, Slover has built his operation to a herd of 540 cows. While satisfied with his accomplishments, he seeks out new ways to grow and improve every day.

“You just can’t quit,” he said.