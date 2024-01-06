2024 Winter Cattle Journal | Bulls for Big Country

Big Country Genetics is aptly named for the big country that the bulls are expected to thrive in. Bulls are PAP tested at 6,000 feet and expected to work for their customers at high elevations.

98354125_3137395572987763_387999739133558784_n

Big Country Genetics is aptly named for the big country that the bulls are expected to thrive in. Bulls are PAP tested at 6,000 feet and expected to work for their customers at high elevations. 98354125_3137395572987763_387999739133558784_n

Surrounded by mountains, Wyoming’s Bighorn Basin ranges from 4,000 to 7,000 feet in elevation. Though the landscape is mainly desert, good fortune brought rivers and creeks to water the basin, making it a prime location for Jimmy and ShayLe Stewart to develop SimAngus bulls in rugged country and big pastures at Big Country Genetics.

“I think sometimes the commercial cowman’s bottom line was forgotten about and so I guess it was always my goal to create a bull that first serves the commercial cow man, and then the rest of the industry,” Jimmy says. “We don’t want to forget about the end product but we dang sure want our commercial cowman’s bottom line to be better than what I think mainstream genetics allow for today.”

Many business plans were thrown in the trash while Jimmy and ShayLe brainstormed ways to meet their future customers’ needs with SimAngus cattle. They focused on three factors that they believe drive a commercial cow herd’s profit: input costs, fertility and longevity, and they found a path to reach those goals.

“I think those three outweigh all factors and it’s my philosophy that you cannot control the market, but you can control your input costs,” Jimmy says.

One way that they help their customers with input costs is by utilizing maternal heterosis, as they believe hybrid females bring higher fertility rates and added longevity compared to their purebred counterparts.

“With our focused breeding program, we are able to create an easier fleshing, smaller framed mature cow while utilizing heterosis to obtain the weaning weights most commercial cowmen desire,” Jimmy says.

Big Country Genetics offers around 200 bulls to the public. The hand selection of three additional operations to become cooperators allows the sale to source its bulls from over 1,000 head of cows. All the cows come from similar genetics and are run with the same breeding philosophies and under identical management systems and selection pressures. Big Country Genetics cooperators include Walker Livestock out of Rapelje, Montana, Clark’s Fork Angus and Simmental out of Pryor, Montana, and XL Ranch out of Cowley, Wyoming, the latter being Jimmy’s parents. The implementation of cooperators allows the April sale to offer enough bulls and ensures that customers can travel to the sale and not run the risk of leaving empty handed.

“We want to be a source for the commercial cow man that maybe runs his cattle a little harder than others,” Jimmy says. “I think there’s a sector of the industry that expects more out of their cows, as they graze a few more months out of the year, run in harsher climates and rougher country and those are the guys that we are focused on marketing to.”

In addition, the Stewarts offer both a three-year-breeding guarantee on feet, legs and semen for Big Country Genetics bulls, and volume discounts when 10 to 20 bulls are purchased. All bulls that sell through the sale are PAP tested at 6,000 feet of elevation and are guaranteed to work at higher elevations.

Bull calves are weaned for 30 days, then congregated in a large pasture at the Stewart ranch outside of Cody, Wyoming where they are developed together on mostly a hay ration, with small amounts of whole corn to keep energy levels sufficient. On sale day, bulls average from 950 to 1050 pounds.

“We breed our heifers at 50 percent of their mature weight, so why wouldn’t we develop our bulls to start breeding at 50 percent of their mature weight, too?” Jimmy says.

Bull selection is based on sound structural and foot quality, masculinity, phenotype, and the cow family backing that bull.

“I want to make sure he’s coming from a quality cow family that shows longevity and fertility,” Jimmy says. “Beyond that, we start looking at things like marbling, growth and calving ease. I want as much marbling as I can get without sacrificing anything else on my list. My personal opinion is that we are an operation that is looking for an optimum level of growth and calving ease, as opposed to maximum. I don’t think that bigger is always better.”

A lot is expected from the cows that back the bulls at Big Country Genetics. They have to make a living on pasture for 10 to 11 months out of the year. Home raised heifers are expected to calve outside, unassisted, with the cow herd, after being bred in a 60-day window, and they must wean a decent calf in the fall.

“We implemented this for a couple of reasons,” Jimmy says. “Getting started in this business, we couldn’t afford to ranch like a typical operation, so we said we’d have to make these cows profitable, but also, a large majority of our customers are grazing out extended periods of time so why would they come buy our bulls if we weren’t on the same thought process. I know that by the way we run them, our bulls will work in the harsh climates that our customers have to run in so the cows are forced to work like a commercial cow herd.”

After holding their fifth annual sale in 2023, at the ranch in Cody on the first Saturday in April, Jimmy and ShayLe felt confident that their customers left with quality bulls that were bought at a reasonable value.

Jimmy and ShayLe Stewart run cattle on mostly lease ground near Cody, Wyoming with their toddler son, Stetson, and their newborn son Coy, who joined the family in October of this year. stewartfamily-72

“At the end of the day, if our customers are profitable with the bulls they purchased, then we will be profitable for a long time,” Jimmy says. “We and the commercial cow man have to work together to create a profitable product for all parties involved, that includes the packers and feeders, but first and foremost, the commercial cow man.”