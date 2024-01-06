2024 Winter Cattle Journal | Cross Diamond Cattle Company

The Ford family works together to maintain a Red Angus herd with outstanding genetics. From left: Kim, Marie, Scott and Johanna. IMG_1236

“Everyone has a favorite cow, and the definition of a favorite cow or how long it takes to identify her might change,” says rancher Kim Ford. “A favorite cow is one that breeds back every year and is still standing out there when she’s ten.”

This has been the philosophy behind the success of Cross Diamond Cattle Company, where the Fords strive to raise top-quality Red Angus genetics for the commercial cattle industry.

Kim and Scott Ford met when they were in college, then married and started raising cattle together. When they had an opportunity to return to Scott’s hometown of Bertrand, Nebraska, they made the move.

“There was some ranch ground here, and with the help of some partners, Cross Diamond was formed,” said Kim. “We moved here the fall of 2006 and had our first sale.” Today, Kim and Scott operate the ranch with their daughters Johanna, a sophomore at Oklahoma State University, and Marie, a junior in high school.

Kim discusses the history of the Red Angus breed. “The red gene is recessive,” she said. “If red animals showed up in the black breed, the rancher got rid of them because it was looked down upon to have that gene in a herd. A few breeders started collecting the red cattle, and in 1954, they formed the Red Angus Association of America.”

Important decisions regarding Red Angus have taken place since it became a registerable breed. Kim explains that while the Black Angus Association only registers black cattle, Red Angus can be registered in several categories including as ‘red cattle’. The Red Angus Association will also register black cattle that can sire red cattle, which allows flexibility to bring in more bloodlines and improve the breed.

Although there are similarities among Red and Black Angus, many who raise Red Angus say they have a better disposition. “It’s a cow’s job to take care of their calf,” said Kim. “We don’t want them to be overprotective but I don’t want her to be nonchalant if a coyote shows up. That’s important in our herd.”

The Fords strongly believe that if they respect their cowherd and what’s expected of them, the cows will respond with trust. “There are two sides of the relationship between the cattle and us,” said Kim. “We can accomplish our job much better when we respectfully respond to them.”

To ensure cattle can be easily handled both on the ranch and by potential buyers, Fords move and handle cattle in a variety of methods, including on foot, by four-wheeler and on horseback. When it’s time to work cattle, the Fords take portable handling equipment to the cattle.

When it's time to process cattle, the Fords move handling equipment to where the cattle are to avoid excess stress and use low-stress handling methods.

“We can easily gather them without stress, do what we need to do, quietly sort through them,” said Kim. “Then when we’re finished, they don’t have to be driven anywhere.”

Cross Diamond has developed a breeding program to maintain a tight calving window. Their protocol begins with turning bulls out with cows for five days. On day five, cows are brought in, bulls are sorted off and the cows receive prostaglandin. Any cows that conceived during the five days the bulls were with them are not affected by the treatment. Cows that come into heat over the next three or four days are bred via A.I., then bulls are returned to the group.

Of the group of 350 to 400 cows prepared for A.I., Kim estimates 180 to 200 cows are bred via A.I. Cows are then exposed to bulls for 45 days. Fords DNA-test all calves for parentage at weaning. Selection priorities for herd replacements include fertility, structural soundness, correct feet and legs, udder structure and disposition.

First calf heifers calve around April 1, and cows begin calving about ten days later. “First calf heifers are exposed for 30 days,” said Kim. “We want to give them a chance and breed them because they’re the most fertile in that 30-day window. It keeps the first calving season tight. When we choose replacements, we select the ones we like and breed the most fertile heifers.”

Corey Cable sorts pairs on horseback, one of three handling methods used by the Fords to ensure cattle are accustomed to various handling methods.

After young bulls pass a breeding soundness exam, they’re offered for sale as age-advantaged bulls at 18 to 24 months before the Cross Diamond sale held in December. In addition, Cross Diamond sells bulls via private treaty.

“It’s an advantage to sell bulls that are a little older,” said Kim. “They’ve had time to grow very slowly and they haven’t been pushed on a high-concentrate ration. We think that results in long-term soundness both reproductively and structurally. We’ve had time to study them, get to know their disposition and make sure we’re providing a sound, good product for our customers.”

Cross Diamond Cattle takes heifer sales seriously. “Every year we buy commercial heifer calves back from our customers,” said Kim. “We develop them, take pelvic measurements, sift through them, and breed for March and April calves. There will be more than 400 bred Red Angus females this year for sale.”

Heifers that don’t conceive within 30 days are exposed for fall calving then sold. “They’ve gone on to become good fall calvers for customers,” said Kim. “We feel good about selling them as fall calvers.”

Regarding challenges in the beef industry, Kim says that while there’s sometimes negative press, it’s important to show the positive side.

“We don’t like to see cattle in bad conditions,” said Kim. “We have the well-being of the cattle at heart and want to do what’s best. Everyone in our workplace goes above and beyond to make sure animals are safe and comfortable. We also have an imperative to show how cattle are good for the environment. We’re doing good things for the land – cattle are making protein on land that can’t be used to make anything else useful. We have an amazing story.”