2024 Winter Cattle Journal | Durbin Creek Ranch

Layers_Cows

High in the mountainous terrain of northern Wyoming a hardy herd of Hereford cows 1,000 strong make their living. Owned by the Agars of Durbin Creek Ranch, these cows are just a small part of the operation. From commercial and seedstock herds to a Quarter Horse breeding program to a feedlot and trucking operation, the Durbin Creek Ranch does it all. Owned and operated by four generations of Agars, this ranch is truly one of a kind.

It all started in December of 1978 when Roy and Shirley Agar purchased some land in Huntington, Oregon to expand the ranch that was no longer big enough for their growing family. Roy, Shirley, and their two sons ran Durbin Creek Ranch (previously known as Agar Polled Herefords) on Durbin Creek in Huntington until 1988, when one son decided to leave the ranch and the other (Bruce) bought his brother out. At this time, the ranch raised solely Herefords. The ranch met some success, but the changing political climate of Oregon made it difficult to be in the agricultural business.

By 2008, Bruce and his wife Mary had four children and several grandchildren taking an interest in the ranch and decided that the best step was to move the business to the more ag-friendly state of Wyoming. Following them to Worland, Wyoming were a herd of Red Angus cows, several Hereford bulls, and the beginnings of a Quarter Horse breeding program.

These animals were the cream of the crop after 35 years of culling on the Oregon place. The Red Angus/Hereford crosses have the hardiness and flexibility to deal with the harsh Wyoming winters at high elevations. Bruce’s and Mary’s son Wyatt is in charge of the seedstock herd and the Washakie Feeders Feedlot aspects of Durbin Creek Ranch, calls his cows “the queens of efficiency.” They’re easy-fleshing, moderately framed cows with low PAP scores that spend 12 months of the year foraging, never receiving any processed or harvested feed. They spend most of their time at elevations of over 8,000 feet, and these cows are heavily pigmented to prevent sunburnt udders from the thin atmosphere. Calving in April, a crop of F1 baldy calves is produced each year. Most of the females are sold each year via private treaty while several hundred are sold at the annual bull sale held each February. Wyatt is especially proud of his bulls who are bred to run in the same conditions as the ranch’s hardy red cows. He says that their program is “tailored to produce the bulls we need to run on those cows to produce F1 females that work in the intermountain region”.

BruceWyattBranding-both DCR horses

Wyatt Agar was elected President of the American Hereford Association in October.

He and his wife Joey and their three children also run Durbin Creek Ranch’s feedlot – the newest addition to the operation. Five years ago, the Agars decided to create Washakie Feeders Feedlot, which backgrounds calves from their customers. The Agars wanted a way to be more involved in their bull customers marketing their calves. It also provides a way for them to obtain vital feedback about their breeding program. “It tells us a lot about where we are in a seedstock program when we see how our calves perform in a finishing program and how they hang on the rail,” says Wyatt. He says that 90% of their cattle grade above Choice, an impressive feat.

On the other side of the operation are Jake and Hannah Agar, along with their three children.

_FD_2064

Their family is in charge of the commercial cattle operation and the Quarter Horse breeding program, which is another fairly recent development for the ranch. The broodmares first came to the ranch in 1996, when Bruce and Mary bought them from a retiring neighbor. Mary says they started running the horses because at that time the ranch in Oregon had a problem with wolfy bunchgrass. The cattle wouldn’t eat it, but the mares did and quickly got the population under control. The colts were a welcome byproduct of the range improvements, and are now Jake and Hannah’s domain. Each year the ranch raises between 15 and 20 colts. The bloodlines they focus on include Sun Frost, Docs Oaks Sugar, Orphan Drift, Dash Ta Fame, and Royal Shake Em. Most of their colts now are sired by PC Frost Em John, a young stud by John Fame out of a daughter of Royal Shake Em. The majority of these colts are sold as weanlings or yearlings. The Agars like these horses for their grit and toughness. Wyatt calls these horses “electric.” His daughters compete on the horses they raise, and recently one daughter broke the arena record in deep mud and trashy ground. He says that that’s a testament to the drive and focus of the horses they raise. Hannah also believes in the greatness of their horses, but says that the biggest blessing to come from the horse business is the people that it has brought into their lives.

While the Agar children are in charge of the livestock aspects of the ranch, Bruce operates the trucking side and he and Mary help out wherever else is needed. They’re also the resident historians, able to relay any detail about the ranch. Overall, though, they’re most proud of their family and their ability to work together. Mary says they have done what they can to turn different segments of the business over to their boys. All of the grandkids are homeschooled, and each has learned how to be a part of the business as well. She says, “There’s no better place to raise kids than out on the ranch. That’s why [we] keep doing it.”

HerdBullCalf

Wyatt, Joey, Hannah, and Jake all feel the same about the opportunity. Wyatt says that the operation being as diversified has allowed all of them to be involved in the business and develop the interests they want to pursue, but still be connected and involved as a family. However, this is also one of the toughest aspects of the business. “One of the hardest issues is working together as a family. It’s a great blessing, but we’ve had to learn how to let each person be a leader in their own aspect and be a supportive player for those individuals,” says Wyatt. They have a good system in place, but with the next generation of Agars coming on changes may need to happen. According to Wyatt, splitting up the ranch is a possibility, but the ideal path is to grow the operation so that they can encompass more aspects for more personalities to be involved.

WadeGeldingGatheringColts

When asked what he thought made Durbin Creek Ranch so unique, Wyatt replied, “The fact that we as a family can work together the way that we do. We have our fingers in every level of the production chain, from the genetics that produce the cattle, to the feedlot that develops and can finish the cattle, to the trucks that transport the cattle and the horses that move the cattle.

Very few people can be involved in all those layers and see the big picture.”

This is an impressive feat, made even more impressive when you consider the ranch’s rich history and deep family ties. Durbin Creek Ranch is going strong, and with the next generation ready to lend a hand, the future is bright.