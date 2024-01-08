2024 Winter Cattle Journal | Editorial

Kaycee Monnens Cortner

From the Editor

All in the Family

Kaycee Monnens Cortner OLE-26

A resounding theme in this edition of the Winter Cattle Journal is the importance of family. Within these pages lie the incredible stories of nine Schiefelbein brothers carrying on their father’s legacy, Durbin Creek Ranch on which homeschooled kids are raised among a dozen family members, and each ranch individually paving the way for the next generation.

Ask any grandfather or father involved in the cattle business: he probably won’t say that he’s passing the operation onto his children because it’s a sure paycheck or an easy life.

He’s doing it because he knows it’s the best way to live.

Our American culture is losing its sense of family. In fact, you could say modern society is an enemy of the family. Around every corner, we find dissenters of having children, smaller houses, more television channels, and infinite comforts that seem to lull us away from the challenges – and fruits – of family life in the country.

Those who know, know it’s damned hard work to labor alongside their relatives every day. From the frustrations of broken-down hay equipment to the stress of the bank note, there are certainly easier ways to make a living – and easier people to do it with.

Is it simpler to go it alone? Probably. There would be no power struggles or diaper changes or anyone to question your decisions. But there also would not be the day-to-day challenges that purify our intentions and wipe away everything but what matters.

As a young mother, I can also attest that family life on the ranch – though often sleepless and misunderstood – has innumerable joys. A baby’s smile, a child’s first ride horseback, and seeing the start of one’s cowherd as newlyweds are experiences you simply cannot have alone.

Pair those familial bonds with our agrarian lifestyle, in which we are privileged to sow what we reap directly from the earth, and you get about as close as you can to finding our purpose for being in this world.

For now, families are shrinking, the small cattle producer is shrinking, and the land seems to be shrinking, too. I have no reason to hope that things will ever turn around, but as G.K. Chesterton said, “Hope means hoping when things are hopeless, or it is no virtue at all.” Even if things never reverse, we can take solace in being the happy few. The greater our struggle, the greater our reward.

It’s a good life, and it’s worth fighting for.

