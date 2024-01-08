2024 Winter Cattle Journal | Frey Angus Ranch

Back when Allen Frey first started the operation, his focus was exclusively on the female. Since his three sons came back to the ranch, they’ve shifted the ranch’s goals towards developing industry-leading bulls. Photo courtesy of Frey Angus Ranch

BullPen

Fresh off a boat with the Navy after World War II, Allen Frey planted flax on the land he was renting in rural Granville, North Dakota. Selling for a whopping $10 a bushel at the time gave Allen a sizable down payment for land of his own to build what would become Frey Angus Ranch. Headquarters for the ranch are still on this original homestead, even though they’ve added quite a few acres over the years.

“There was nothing here when my dad bought the land, he built the house, barn, a chicken house and everything he needed to start a cattle herd,” said Lynn Frey who is the oldest of Allen’s three sons who now own and operate the ranch for their late father. “He started with maybe a half section of land and now we own about 3,500 acres and rent that many more.”

The first animals in that herd weren’t all Angus as the registered business was in its infancy, but Allen knew that was the direction he wanted to go. A few Herefords and Shorthorns sustained Allen until his pastures were dotted exclusively with black-hided cattle, and they haven’t seen anything different since.

“Dad wasn’t interested in marketing bulls, but he always kept his females and bought the best bulls he could find,” Lynn said. “It wasn’t until my brothers [Edward and Arlen] got out of college that we decided to start merchandizing bulls.”

The industry was evolving quickly in the 60s, especially the Angus breed. Time as a livestock judge for North Dakota State University gave Lynn a first-hand look at this and made it clear that his family was on the right track.

The Path Forward

“I remember a judging trip that took us to Erdmann Angus in South Dakota, and I was impressed by their cattle and how similar they looked to the ones back home,” Lynn said. “They were providing cattle for industry leaders across the nation. In 1971, my brothers and I decided to buy a bull from their sale for $3,750 with a loan from the bank.”

With plans to sell a few bulls to pay off the loan, Lynn and his brothers were surprised when they got just as much or more for the bull calves as they paid for their sire. That proved to be a pivotal moment for Frey Angus Ranch.

“We decided this Angus bull business was the place to be and so we had our first production sale in 1974 and we haven’t missed a year since,” Lynn said. “My dad gets a lot of credit for keeping those females registered and expanding the herd until we were at a time and age when we wanted to start raising and selling bulls.”

Although Allen was a confident entrepreneur as a cattleman, he was an even better teacher in the profession. Intentional or not, his hands off approach when it mattered most is likely the reason his brand is packed around by a significant number of Angus cattle today.

“My dad always put us boys out front and let us make the decisions we wanted to and just hung out in the background until we needed help or guidance,” Lynn said. “We’re trying to do the same with Dusty. He’s taken on some challenges that we probably didn’t even think to consider in years past.”

Arlen’s son, Dusty Frey, is taking the ranch in some new directions while maintaining its tradition of excellence and performance in the herd.

Custom corn chopping is just one example of how Dusty is adding a whole new element to the ranch. Not only are Freys able to chop their own corn to feed their herd, but they’re also generating income by chopping corn for other producers.

“We’ve started giving Dusty more responsibility and tried to treat him the way our dad did for us when we got back to the ranch,” Lynn said. “My son Lance works in construction, but he’s still involved and helps out when and where he can.”

Dusty’s sister, Lynsey Aberle, handles most of the marketing materials and helps out physically when time allows as she works off the farm and is busy raising three kids at home with her husband Eric on their grain farm.

Better Than the 80s

There’s plenty to be said about Frey Angus cattle but if there was one way to describe them it would involve the words performance, added frame and eye appeal.

“We all see things the same way, the cattle are larger framed than most, but they still have performance, usability and durability to deal with the challenges of the harsh climate here,” Dusty said. “We get exceptional gain on them with their added frame without giving up muscle. We’re working on adding more carcass merit on the EPD side of things.”

Even though big framed cattle went out of style in the 90s, Frey Angus Ranch hasn’t strayed away from what worked best for them and their customers. RanchCandid

Despite how much the needs of the industry have changed over time, a lot of the same traits from that first herd bull – Marshall Pride 101 – Lynn and his brothers bought are still present in today’s herd. With that bull, the ranch’s focus turned from the female and zeroed in on herd bulls that would make a consistent group of productive females as well as marketable bulls.

“When I was in college a well-respected professor said ‘If you use a bull and they can’t produce a son that’s better than them, then there’s no point in using him,'” Lynn said of the philosophy that’s stuck around for almost 50 years now.

The commercial cattleman is top of mind with every decision Frey Angus makes. That’s why they stuck with the larger cattle even as trends swung a different way many years ago. Clearly, it has worked well for them.

“We invest heavily into our own program and use our own bulls on specific groups of females because we know our bulls will do a good job for us and our customers,” Dusty said. “We’ve stuck with the type of cattle that our customers like so we can make a product that fits their needs.”

Many of their repeat customers are looking for calves that wean heavy, continue to grow and gain in the feedlot without sacrificing performance on the rail, as well as females that have strong maternal traits and are capable of transmitting those to their offspring.

“I look for the good in cattle and Dusty tries to find what’s wrong with them,” Lynn said with a chuckle. “When I find bulls that I like the looks of and Dusty can’t find anything wrong with them, that’s when we go ahead and buy them.”

It’s a system built on trust and respect that was utilized between the first and second generations of Frey men. And it will continue between the third and fourth generations as the ranch works its way towards 75 years and counting.

Marketing more than 100 yearling bulls at their annual sale the first Sunday of February, Frey Angus is making a name for themselves in the industry where a brand and a herd of cattle to stand behind it mean everything.

For more information about Frey Angus Ranch, visit http://www.freyangusranch.com .