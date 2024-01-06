2024 Winter Cattle Journal | Garrigan Land and Cattle

Heifers on the move in summer pasture. Photo by Cally Garrigan

The Garrigans don’t make excuses. “When you look at registered cattle, you can say that one looks great – but just because she looks great, it doesn’t mean she’s a year-after-year producer,” says Justin Garrigan. “You have to look at the numbers; you can’t pick favorites.” The Garrigan family of Faith, South Dakota, has carefully crafted a registered herd of Angus cattle that are bred to be consistent producers. “We don’t make excuses for any of our cows, if they don’t check all the boxes, McDonalds is the next stop,” adds Riley.

Getting Started in the Bull Business

In 2003, Jack and Vicki Garrigan purchased a small herd of registered cattle. “My parents bought a nice little set of black Angus cows out of a dispersion,” recalls Riley. “My brother and I bought the herd in 2014. Since then, we’ve been taking them in the direction that best fits us and our environment.” The Garrigans used their registered herd to supply breeding stock for their commercial cattle, but soon they had more bulls than they needed and wanted to pass along the genetics that grew their ranch. “We started selling private treaty bulls here and there, until finally, we decided to try an annual bull sale in 2018.”

By keeping back heifers and adding registered cattle from esteemed producers and friends, Garrigans’ registered herd grew from 13 to 200 Angus cows and 70 registered 1A Red Angus Cows. They offer the top half of the bulls each spring with a one-year guarantee. “I want our customers to come back year after year, but I’m happier if they don’t, because that means the bulls worked – they didn’t have to sell one because his feet went bad, he was wild or worn out.”

Coming Home

Riley and Cally, Madelyn (8), Gracie (5)

Both Riley and Justin were set to start careers outside of ranching after college. Justin graduated from South Dakota State University in 2002 with intentions to become a dietician. Plans changed when Jack Garrigan spoke of selling the cows. “When dad told me he was going to get out of the business, I said, ‘no you’re not!’ and I went to buying cows.”

Justin and Somer with sons Quentin (9) and Karsin is (8).

Justin and Somer Garrigan enjoy raising their boys Quentin (8) and Karsin (9) in the heart of ranch country 25 miles southeast of Faith, South Dakota. “We’re 100 miles from any city. Luckily Somer’s job with First National Bank in Pierre lets her work remotely, so she can stay home and help on the ranch.”

Riley had just graduated from Augustana University in 2008 with plans to attend grad school to be a physical therapist, when a family crisis prompted his return to ranching. “Dad had to undergo quadruple bi-pass surgery, so I put grad school on hold to help Justin on the ranch,” remembers Riley. “I played football in college, so I rarely came back on breaks or weekends and really missed the ranch. I decided this was what I wanted to do. Then I met my wife, Cally, and the rest is history.”

Cally and Riley have two girls, Madelyn (8) and Gracie (5). Cally, who teaches high school mathematics in Faith, grew up raising registered Red Angus near Winner, SD. “I always knew I wanted to be involved in agriculture in some capacity,” Cally mused. “All throughout college, I lived to go home and help out on the ranch.”

Cally manages all registrations and records of the operation– from pelvic measurements to genetic testing and paying the bills. “She’s the only one organized enough to do it!” laughed Riley. “Cally crunches the numbers, then we all take part in the breeding decisions and share in the calving and feeding. One of the best parts of the job is walking through the calves in the fall and admiring the results of decisions we’ve made come full circle.”

Moving West

Originally from Onida, South Dakota, the Garrigans found themselves in need of more pasture for their growing herd of registered cattle. The competition for the rich soil of eastern South Dakota was stiff. “We were getting pushed out for farmland,” said Justin Garrigan. “Along with housing and development, you couldn’t make cattle work with the prices of land.” The land market east river led Jack Garrigan to look westward. He purchased the ranch near Faith, South Dakota, in 2005 – the ranch Riley, Justin, and their families now call home.

Due to severe drought, the first year was tough. “When Somer and I moved out here in 2006, it never rained. Dams were dry. It was so dry, there’d be static electricity storms.” Justin remembers sitting on a hill, counting prairie fires pop up as lightning danced on dry prairie grass. “With Fox Ridge running right through it, our ranch is at a high elevation,” explained Justin. “We could spot lightning 100 miles away; those nights were like living a sci-fi movie.”

The drought and lack of water was a challenge. East of the Missouri River, water comes easy, whereas in the northwestern part of South Dakota aquifers often hide thousands of feet underground. “Back at the old ranch, if you wanted a well you just needed a post hole digger and some dynamite and the cows could drink. Up here there was nothing,” Justin explained. “This was the biggest thing to realize.” The next year, a well was drilled, along with 11 miles of pipeline installed.

Although water can be scarce, Justin says biodiversity is a benefit that came with the move west. “Every mile you move west, the cattle do better. We’re fortunate to have good dirt here. There’s everything from grama grasses and big blue stem to Russian wildrye.” The Garrigans try to keep stock independent from feed as long as possible on pasture. But when winter comes, cattle get through the winter with feed grown exclusively on the ranch – a mixture of alfalfa, barley, and prairie hay with corn silage.

Looking Ahead: expansion for the next generation

Madelyn feeds Dorothy the cow_ a 15-year-old cow that came from the original registered Angus cow herd Grandpa Jack Garrigan purchased. Photo by Cally Garrigan

Garrigan Land and Cattle is working on expanding its registered cow herd but ultimately, it’s about the next generation. “I guess the biggest and only goal I have is to leave my farm better than it was when I got it, to leave it for my kids – to give them the opportunity,” said Riley. This is why Garrigans put careful consideration into breeding decisions, face their mistakes, and cull without partiality when cows don’t add up. It’s about creating cattle that last, and in turn, a ranch that holds up for the generations of ranchers to come. The Garrigans know that’s what the folks that fill the seats on their sale day have in mind too.

“The best part of what we do is being able to raise a family on the ranch,” says Riley. “Taking the kids out to the pasture to give the cows some treats, letting them ride on the backs of the tame ones while mom takes pictures, watching your little girl hug a baby calf for an hour on the bathroom floor – trying to warm it up so it can go back to its mother: these are the best things in life.”