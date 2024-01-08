2024 Winter Cattle Journal | Gill Red Angus

Focusing on the cowherd is an opportunity to slow down things on the ranch a bit, and Bryan Gill says that it’s one of his favorite things about ranching.

In 1979, Bryan Gill’s father, Larry, traveled from Timber Lake, South Dakota, to Enid, Oklahoma, and bought the operation’s first registered Red Angus cows.

Before this, Larry and his wife, Janet, ran commercial cattle and milked cows on the family operation — an operation they had taken over from Larry’s dad in the late 1960s. The ranch’s herd soon grew with cattle purchases from Montana, and in 1983, a landmark decision saw the exchange of their Holstein dairy herd for some Red Angus cows from Sodak Angus Ranch at Reva, South Dakota. This pivotal move set the stage for a thriving Red Angus breeding program that became Gill Red Angus.

“Dad had his first bull sale in the late 1980s and now we’ve grown to have two bull sales each year — one in the spring and one in the fall,” Bryan Gill said.

Gill grew up on the ranch doing everyday ranch chores and added marketing, registration and breeding decisions after high school. His wife’s job took them both away to North Dakota for several years, although Gill remained involved in ranch planning and management during that time. They returned once Gill’s parents started talking about retirement. Today, Bryan, his wife, Kristen, and their three boys and his brother Brent with wife, Emily, and their four children all run Gill Red Angus. Larry and Janet are retired but they still help when they can.

Be part of a business that’s working for your business every day is one of the mottos the Gills live by.

“We sat down several years ago, and made a business plan to grow the ranch,” Gill said. “Part of that plan included assisting our customers in marketing their calves when they sell.”

This means that Gill Red Angus prioritizes doing everything possible to make sure their customers get what their calves are worth when they sell them.

“Every fall, we go to several different auction barns in the tri-state area to bid on as many groups of our customers’ calves as we possibly can,” Gill said. “It can be long hours on the road and sitting at the sale barns waiting for customers cattle to sell, but it’s more than worth it as a reward for being able to help our customers. We want to treat our customers like we would want to be treated.”

This approach, focusing on both internal growth and aiding their customers, has propelled the ranch from selling 50 bulls a year in the 1990s to more than 300 annually today.

“We market our bulls through two sales a year,” Gill said. “We sell all our yearling bulls the last Wednesday in April, and then we will have a sale of the coming 2-year-old bulls the second Wednesday in December. In both sales, we offer open and bred commercial heifers. We also sell several bulls each year privately.”

The sales take bulls across several states, with North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska as the primary markets. Quite a few bulls go to New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma and some go as far as the East Coast.

Every summer, Gills hit the road and visit bull customers to see how the bulls hold up under breeding conditions and how their calves look. They take photos at each ranch and then email them to potential calf buyers come selling time, so they have an idea of what to expect.

The Gill family’s customer-focused approach is also evident as they make plans for the future. This year, for instance, they made a strategic decision to halt operations at their feedlot, which is shifting the focus towards marketing hay and corn instead of feeding it.

Gill said, “We’ve always fed cattle, but this move streamlines operations and also opens up a new avenue of income. But more importantly, it allows us to focus more on our cowherd and our customers.”

Focusing on the cowherd is an opportunity to slow down things on the ranch a bit, and Gill says that it’s one of his favorite things about ranching.

From the beginning, the goal at Gill Red Angus has been to raise a maternal and performance cowherd. Gill Red Angus has bred for performance, maternal ability and efficiency from the start and understands that is what their customers need in the pasture and the feedlot.

From registered Red Angus cows to feeder steers and replacement heifers, the ranch caters to a wide array of needs.

“We strive for cattle that are very efficient and easy keeping on grass alone,” Gill said. “They need to stay in good body condition year-round because our main herd, which calves in May, will stay on grass and graze all winter. We do feed a little protein, salt and mineral, but they’re on their own throughout the winter.”

This ensures that the cattle can thrive year-round on the ranch’s extensive pastures. Gill Red Angus encompasses acres of rented and owned land, predominantly pasture ground. The cattle are bred and raised to thrive in the rugged terrain of north central South Dakota, requiring minimal intervention and exhibiting exceptional efficiency.

“We feel that you need to run what your environment allows you to run, and our cowherd fits right in that puzzle,” Gill said. “But they also need to be able to perform on feed. With us buying our customers’ feeder cattle, we understand that they’ve got to be able to perform on feed and get harvested at a good weight at a minimal cost.”

The Gill family’s commitment to their customers and operation also extends beyond the present generation.

A strategic approach to breeding includes AI programs for both spring and fall calving herds.

The family has also extended opportunities to the younger members as well, allowing them to invest in registered cows and expand.

“Our nephew, Christian, and also oldest son Holden, wanted to purchase a handful of registered cows, so we held some of our May/June calving cows open on purpose and converted them into fall calving cows. They will market their bulls through our spring sale,” Gill said.

As the Gill family continues to look to the future, they remain grounded in their core values of an unwavering commitment to their customers, strategic breeding and hard work.

“There’s a lot of work on the ranch and it’s primarily done by the family members,” Gill said, “But it’s definitely all worth it.”

