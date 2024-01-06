2024 Winter Cattle Journal | Keller Broker Heart Ranch

The rolling hills of Mandan, North Dakota, do a good job of romanticizing ranch life. Keller Broken Heart Ranch has evolved into a profession rooted in science while remained steeped in tradition and family. Photo courtesy of Keller Broken Heart Ranch

The soft rolling hills of Mandan, North Dakota, are picturesque but they don’t paint the full picture of the science behind the cattle dotting the landscape. There’s one operation in particular – Keller Broken Heart Ranch – that’s used the advancements in science and technology to their ultimate advantage.

Now the patriarch of the ranch, Dwight Keller took the reins of the operation from his father who originally milked dairy cows at the Keller Broken Heart Ranch. Dwight started and grew a purebred Simmental herd from ground zero in the 1980s.

“Back then, nobody did big framed cattle with a lot of performance better than Simmentals,” Dwight said. “The Simmental breed has come a long way since then. We’ve done a lot to make sure they’re functional and well-rounded cattle.”

Dwight’s time as a livestock judging coach at Utah State University gave him the opportunity to see Simmental cattle around the country. He appreciated the breed because they had both good maternal and terminal traits. They also crossed well on British breeds and weren’t single trait focused.

“The industry has evolved a lot since I started raising beef cattle in the 80s; back then it didn’t matter the breed, everyone was trying to make cattle as big as possible with as much performance as possible,” Dwight said.

Growing kids and cattle together, Dwight and his wife Susan have spent a lifetime in the cattle business. Now they’re watching their three kids – Luke, Jake and Tessa – introduce the fourth generation of Kellers to the operation.

As the oldest, Luke predominantly manages the cattle herd while his wife, Katy, operates her own agronomy business. They have two kids: 2-year-old Iva and Rhett, 4 months old. Jake manages the crops and his fiancé, McKenzie, will join the family in 2024. Tessa is a county agent in Grant County and continues to help with the family operation alongside her husband, Thomas, while raising their 18-month-old, Tate.

Ranching is Science

“Simmental had to change their breed more than most of the others, but they did a really good job of it,” Luke said. “Jerry Lipsey, who was one of the original founders of Certified Angus Beef [CAB] did such a good job for the American Simmental Association [ASA], that it’s now the number two breed in the country for registrations and bull sales, second only to Angus.”

Luke was hired by Jerry in 2010 as a regional manager before becoming the director of seedstock and industry operations at ASA. His time with the association complimented his undergraduate degree from North Dakota State University, as did his livestock judging experience there. Those four years with the ASA further solidified the future direction the ranch would take when Luke returned to the operation full time.

“When I first started the herd, it was commercial because I didn’t have the base for raising purebred cattle yet,” Dwight explained. “It’s been a process that’s changed from doing things based only on our knowledge of what cattle looked like to using the science behind those phenotypes. That’s what Luke helps bring to the equation.”

Flipping through a sale catalog requires a lot more reading and number crunching than it used to. Exploiting those numbers to the highest degree has ultimately been the key to success for the Kellers.

“We’re mating cattle on paper now and looking at those numbers for all the information we can, which has been a revelation,” Dwight said. “We’ve changed along with the times, and that’s been good for us. We have to keep learning about and using new technology to the best of our ability.”

Black and white hides of dairy cattle used to fill the ranch’s vast pastures when Dwight Keller’s father first started Keller Broken Heart Ranch. Today, Simmental cattle bear the family brand. Photo courtesy of Keller Broken Heart Ranch Herd

As Dwight and Luke used the numbers as their road map for mating decisions, they noticed their cattle began looking more uniform. Their performance numbers followed suit.

The family quickly learned performance didn’t have to be sacrificed to make improvements in the breeding herd. For many years now, they’ve retained ownership and fed out a percentage of their calf crop. This allows them to review data so they can select genetics to improve carcass traits as well.

“Our goal has not only been to focus on the science side, but to make sure the cattle also look the part,” Luke said. “Cattle with good data that look and function well physically are really easy to market.”

WS Miss Sugar C4 and BarCK 106Z proved that the Kellers correctly embraced the science as these donor cows had the numbers and the look that eventually took them to the top of the breed.

“They became top donors in our own breeding program and some of their female offspring have gone on to become elite donors in other producers’ programs,” Luke said. “Some of their sons are also used within AI programs throughout the industry.”

It seems like most of the top cattle coming off the Keller ranch have those two cows somewhere in their pedigree. Daughters from both of those cows are now leading the Keller herd genetics.

Challenges Ahead

While North Dakota itself can be a challenge for a rancher, that’s not been top of mind for the Kellers as they look to the future.

“With so many different things happening all at once, the cattle industry is sort of up in the air right now,” Dwight said. “Packers are heavily investing in fake meat and that may impact the beef industry worldwide. If they grow it cheaper than we can raise it and then sell it for just as much or more, then that could become concerning for us. We trust that consumers will ultimately want to eat real beef that has real nutritional value and is grown on a sustainable and environmentally friendly model.”

No matter how bleak the market outlook might seem at times, the Keller family plans to stay the course and continue improving their herd for their bull customers.

“As we think about expanding with the growth of our family, the price of land is a factor,” Dwight said. “And labor can be a challenge also. We’re at a point in history where we have to supply our own labor force. Those are probably our biggest challenges right now.”

The fourth generation of Kellers are jumping in with both feet as they learn the ropes of working on the family operation in Mandan, North Dakota. FamilyOperation

Annually selling 120 bulls and 80 heifers at their production sale in March, the Kellers have plenty to keep their minds occupied. Keeping their focus on building a reliable cow herd with high marks on the ASA’s all-purpose index (API) and the terminal index (TI) keeps them top of mind for Simmental breeders across the country.

“Over time our cattle have gotten a lot more uniform, but we’re always working hard to bring up that bottom end as a way to make everything better,” Dwight said. “We want to get to a point where we expect something great out of every mating.”

Not far off from that goal, everyone at Keller Broken Heart Ranch understands the importance of being lifelong learners.

“We’re always trying to improve our genetics and even with everything we’re already doing now, we don’t have the idea in our heads that we have it all figured out,” Luke concluded. “I think when you do that it’s probably a sign that your cattle aren’t going to improve genetically.”

For more information about Keller Broken Heart Ranch, visit http://www.kbhrsimmental.com .