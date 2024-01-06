2024 Winter Cattle Journal | Lechleiter Simmental

KONICA MINOLTA DIGITAL CAMERA

Kim Lechleiter has been raising black Simmental cattle since 1974 near Montrose, Colorado. “My great-grandfather settled here in 1901 and my grandfather was born here. Our brand goes back to 1911,” Kim said. The ranch originally raised Herefords and then Hereford-Angus crossbreds.

“My ex-wife’s father was a Simmental breeder and when she and I got married, I became interested in that breed. He started doing AI for me, then I started doing AI myself. At first the Simmental were just red and red-and-white cattle. I liked the solid-colored ones with red around the eyes.”

Then black became popular. Kim started adding black Simmental to his herd in 1994, since some of his bull customers were interested in those.

“After that, it got to where we couldn’t sell anything but black ones.” Today he sells Simmental and Angus bulls and has loyal customers. “I was doing a lot of testing and doing DNA for traits like tenderness, etc. and then the DNA tests became so expensive that I quit, since only a handful of my customers were actually interested in it.”

He took some cattle to the Denver Stock Show early on, but didn’t continue showing. “I’ve paid a lot of attention to EPDs because that’s what sells my cattle as much as anything—but in the show world, cattle have horrible EPDs, huge birthweights, etc.” Kim realized the show ring was not a credible evaluation for quality of the cattle.

“My first priority as a breeder is a live calf. If a cow can’t have a live calf, you have nothing. Second, I want maternal quality. There’s no way you can grow a big calf if the cow doesn’t have maternal traits. Next, I look at disposition, and growth.” Kim said that carcass is important, but only after all those other criteria have been met.

“I am 66 years old, and life is too short for big problems. I take care of a group of cattle for some other people, in addition to my 350 cows and my wife’s 300 cows; I am taking care of about 1,300 head. One of the groups I take care of for another owner is made up of sale barn cattle, and this fall one of those cows got under my horse and flipped us upside down. I landed on my head, and ended up in the ER. Earlier this spring I had a heart problem and the doctor put me on blood thinner, so after I bounced off the ground with the horse wreck, I was black and blue from head to toe.”

A person has to love ranching and cattle to make a life doing it. “Early on, it was difficult to keep going, so I started a fencing business. I made more money fencing than ranching,” Kim says. He did that for a while, then sold that business.

“My dad passed away in 2001. I had 3 sisters and a brother and they all fought me for the ranch. I ended up giving them a million dollars—which I’d made through my fencing business—and bought my inheritance back from them. They all got what they wanted most, which was our private mountain property, and I ended up with the Forest range and a 40-acre piece I use as the center of my operation. Now I rent pasture from people from California, Florida, etc. who purchased land here. I manage the property for these absentee owners. All I need to do is move my cattle around a little when they show up to go hunting. This has worked out extremely well and I am lucky because those people are all very respectful and understanding, and have become my friends.”

His cattle come off the Forest permit October 15, and go into those pastures. “We drive the cows just over a mile into that private property. The other private land is across the fence from my 40 acres. I have a great set of corrals there that I rebuilt.”

His cattle graze the Forest Service allotment during summer. They are all AI bred before turnout, but he sends out a few cleanup bulls. “I only need about 5 bulls for 250 cows. Most of the cows are already settled, and that’s enough bulls to find and service what’s left.

One thing I’ve noticed about my Simmental bulls is that they will cover twice the ground that an Angus or Hereford bull will, and are also a lot easier to gather out of the mountains than LimFlex or Gelbvieh cattle.

Kim says that a person has to be selective with disposition on just about any breed.

Simmental and Angus have both utilized a lot of testing and EPDs. “Our EPDs in each of those breeds are a lot alike. Half of my cattle are SimAngus and half are purebred. I bred all my purebred heifers to an Angus bull until recently, when I started using a SimAngus calving-ease bull. I’ve also been using a ¾ blood Simmental calving ease bull on my Angus cows. I want to keep my percentages similar, and have the cattle at least 5/8 Simmental or better, if possible,” Kim says. The Angus must also have a good PAP EPD.

Another important thing is calf vigor. “It doesn’t matter if they calve easier if the calves don’t get up and nurse. I used a Simmental bull many years ago that was number one for calving ease, and his calves grew well, but every one of those calves I had to suckle, and some of them I had to help twice! I bought 150 units of his semen and used it on all my heifers and cows because I didn’t have any that were related to him. That was before there were commercial colostrum products, so I had to milk out those cows. I had to suckle those calves when they were born, and I’d come out again later and they were so darn lazy that they hadn’t even tried again! Once I figured that out, the second year, I still had 25 straws of that semen, and I threw out,” he says.

When using AI he uses heat synchronization and timed AI. “I use MGA and it makes them hold onto the eggs, and then when you give them the shot they often drop two eggs, and sometimes three. I get a lot of twins, and one year I had triplets. In my herd of 350 cows, I may get 35 sets of twins,” Kim says.

When people ask him how many calves he loses, he often says, “Well, I lost 11 calves last year, but had 37 sets of twins, so it was well over 100% calf crop. If a nice cow has twin heifers, I leave them on the cow. Even if they wean a little smaller, that’s fine because they catch up,” he says.

This year was his 35th bull sale and he usually sells about 150 bulls. He has a good hired man who has been with him 25 years. “Whenever I sell out, I will make sure he has a nice home. I want to take care of him because he took care of me for 25 years.”

In terms of breeding cattle, he wants cattle that are efficient and can be handled. “My cows are good mothers, however, so some years back I bought a safe cage, for handling newborn calves. It’s usually just me or my hired man, working by ourselves. We drive out and catch the calf. I have electronic scales so we can weigh and tag the calf and move the pair to the next pasture.” The cow just follows the calf in the cage.

“The cows stand outside the cage and don’t try to fight. All dogs stay home when we’re handling baby calves. We do use dogs when we move and gather cattle in big pastures, however. Now that I’ve slowed down, I have 4 border collies. When we recently gathered cattle off the Forest, a guy asked if I needed help, since I’d just been in a horse wreck. I told him I didn’t need help because those 4 dogs do what I need them to do, and they don’t overwork the cows,” Kim says.

“I get along better with the cows (and my dogs) than I do these new cowboys with big spurs and hats that don’t know anything about cattle!”