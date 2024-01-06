2024 Winter Cattle Journal | Lemke Cattle

IMG-99– The Lemke family, L to R: Samantha, Tanner, Randy, Leslie and Taylor.

The Lemke herd has been developed through extensive AI and embryo transfer and they utilize DNA testing to provide the best genetics for their customers. IMG_6081

The Lemke family puts a strong focus on strong females, which comes naturally, as they owe their existence to a very strong woman. In 1864 John and Gertrude Lemke immigrated from Germany. In 1883 they settled near Liberty Creek in South Central Nebraska. The couple had nine children: six boys and three girls. Unfortunately, in 1888 John drowned in a nearby pond. Despite having such a large family to care for, Gertrude stayed on the land raising children and cattle.

Gertrude’s great-great-grandson Randy operates the ranch now. “They had Herefords back then and over the years had a few registered cows and sold some bulls. My dad had a small dairy to help raise his seven kids. He expanded the registered beef herd and started AI’ing in the late 1960s. Back then, the semen came in glass ampules. He sold bulls private treaty for many years. Our sale in 2024 will be our 18th annual production sale, held the second Friday in February at the ranch near Lawrence, Nebraska.”

The Lemkes flush embryos out of their best cows every year, which gives them the ability to make all the calves similar and improve the quality of the genetics. The embryos are placed in their own cows and in some co-op herds. The calves are picked up at weaning and fed at the Lemke ranch. They offer both Black and Red Angus, along with Hybrid Balancer stock. “The cow is the most important. They need a wide hip and to be an easy fleshing cow that can go through a blizzard. I calve 300 to 400 cows by myself in January, and they need perfect udders and the mothering ability to get the calf up and sucking right away, as we mostly calve out in the pastures,” Randy said.

They are also in the process of converting some of the herd to fall calving to be able to offer the age advantage bulls to their customers. “We might change to more fall cows. It gives the bulls an opportunity to develop slower on grass and riding a horse or four-wheeler is more enjoyable in the fall than in January. Our country is kind of rough. We are between the Little Blue and the Republican Rivers, and it’s a long narrow strip of dry land. Half of the country is grass, and the other is dryland farmed to raise feed. It’s at least a 30-minute drive to buy much of anything.”

Randy and Leslie Lemke have three children: Samantha, Taylor and Tanner.

The Lemke family, L to R: Samantha, Tanner, Randy, Leslie and Taylor. 99

“Tanner recently graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln, and he has come back to work with me. He is as cow crazy as I am,” Randy said. “Ever since my dad let me come along with him, I’ve been cow crazy. Dad always said to spend too much on bulls, and I follow his advice.”

The Lemke cowherd genetics run deep with maternal, performance and carcass traits – the factors which constantly produce top quality bulls for their customers. Both the registered and commercial cows are run together and managed the same way. Cows graze most of the year on native pastures in summer and crop residue in late fall and winter. Cows are expected to raise calves that weigh at least half their own bodyweight from grass, water, salt and mineral only. No creep is fed to the calves allowing for a more accurate evaluation and comparison of a cow’s true production ability.

“Our breeding program is simple, regardless of breed. Individually mate each female to retain her strengths and improve her weaknesses. We have cow families that will do it all, and the donor cows have to balance everything on a high level,” Randy said. “Phenotype and genotype all in one package that will produce top performing, good marketable calves that will stay healthy and perform for the feeder, the packer and the consumer. I want the calves to grow like a rocket then slow down when they are a yearling.”

The focus is on a strong maternal animal who can calve unassisted and wean a big calf. IMG_8095

They are strong believers in DNA testing and have been using the technology since it became available. The genetic testing allows them to see what is going on under the hide. All the bulls are weaned and developed on the ranch.

Their bulls have been sold across the country, and the family recently built a new sale facility.

They breed for deep, wide based, easy fleshing, moderate framed, highly fertile females with high maternal, carcass and performance traits with the phenotype and structure for longevity, and the genetics and ability to raise top performing calves.

“It’s a lot of work, but the rewards are outstanding. It’s a people business and I spend a lot of time talking to people and selling genetics to folks who need to feed their families,” Randy said. “We strive to breed cattle that possess all the desired profitable traits that work for the rancher, feeder, packer and ultimately, the consumer.”