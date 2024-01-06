2024 Winter Cattle Journal | Rausch Herefords

“We select for growth and fertility, for problem free cattle. They have to earn their way around here. With this size herd, people can come in and prospect; they can find show cattle, rugged range cattle, and high-performance cattle.” --Vern Rausch

Brothers Vern and Jerry Rausch joined their father, William Rausch, in the Hereford Hall of Fame this year. They are honored by this recognition from their peers for a lifetime of work in the Hereford cattle industry.

They were more or less born into the Hereford business, and have spent their lives working together on the Rausch Hereford Ranch near Hoven, South Dakota.

“I was four and Jerry was two when the first registered Herefords came here,” he said. “There were ten of us kids: seven boys and three girls. Jerry and I are the youngest of the boys. As the older ones got married, they each did an internship with dad but then went on to their own farms. Jerry and I are still here on the home ranch.”

The Rausch family has a long history of involvement in the cattle business. From the time their great-great grandfather homesteaded in the area, each generation has worked with livestock, and this continues now with Vern and Jerry’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“The registered cattle business is a labor-intensive business, with all the record keeping, performance data you have to catch, and the individual treatment of the animals,” Vern said. “The question always came up to dad, ‘Where do you get the help?’ Dad always told them, ‘We raise it.'”

“Dad always said that the more boys he had the more cows he needed to keep them out of trouble,” Jerry chuckled.

Vern and Jerry officially became partners with William in 1970. Now it’s another generation’s turn; the brothers sold the corporation a year ago, and six of their sons and grandsons currently make up the full time Rausch Hereford crew, with several other young men in the family helping part time as needed.

Vern and Jerry’s older siblings initiated the registered Hereford herd in 1946. They talked their parents into allowing them to sell their registered 4-H sheep and use the proceeds to buy some heifer calves.

“They each bought one or two as they had the funds, and dad bought ten,” Vern said. “He said he had to take care of his to take care of ours; that was how the herd grew.”

After age 10, the Rausch children earned cows for their labor. Over their growing up years, each worker earned a herd of cows that they could sell when they went to college if they needed the money, or could hang on to for leverage to get a start in farming when they were ready.

William remained a silent partner in the operation and mentor in the business after he moved to town.

“Older ranchers would come to buy bulls, and they would believe him, but not us young guys in those days,” Vern said. “He could sell bulls better than we could because of his experience. We learned from that; we learned to earn our customers’ trust.”

Customer demand has pushed the shift from horned Herefords to a combination of horned and polled genetics in the Rausch herd.

“Horned Herefords dominated the industry for a long time; the polled trait was a mutation,” Vern said. “The polled breed is not as old as the horned, but polled is dominant so breeders could make progress fast. Polled cattle started out behind the horned cattle in quality; today they are caught up. On the rail you can’t pick them out in any way.”

“Initially we started crossing polled bulls on our horned cows; eventually we ended up with about three fourths of the herd polled and the other fourth of the cows are horned,” Jerry said. “Today it is easier to sell polled cattle to most people—not everyone, but most people. About three fourths of our customers want polled cattle so that’s what we have. We dehorn, so they all look alike.”

“Horns have some advantage,” Vern said. “If a cow gets stuck in the mud you can rope her horns and drag her out without choking her down, or tie an animal to the pickup to treat it. When we were young, there were no such things as ear tags or chains; for identification we branded the animal’s tattoo number in the horn. With our modern chutes, handling the cattle works better without horns.”

For 43 years, Rausch Herefords has led the U.S. in Hereford Dams of Distinction. From William Rausch’s early performance tracking using a scale provided by the local extension service, to test piloting several software record systems, the family has kept abreast of technology and improvements. Yet both Vern and Jerry attribute some of the herd’s outstanding dam record to doing things the old fashioned way: turning bulls out to service most of the cows every year, rather than pushing a strong AI program.

“We’ve had the most Dams of Distinction in America since 1980, so it seems to be working fair,” Jerry said. “We have AI’d all of the yearling heifers for the last ten years or so, and now the young boys are going further with it and AI’ing some cows too. They have the labor and the energy to expand the AI program; it was easier for Vern and me to just turn the bulls out. The biggest share of cattle are natural bred here yet.”

“For a cow to be designated a Dam of Distinction, she has to meet certain criteria, such as having a calf every year in less than a 370-day calving interval, raising at least four calves, and those calves’ weaning weights have to average five percent above the average of their contemporaries in the herd. It takes consistency, and they have to have the right environment to work in too, to give that cow the opportunity and ability to produce. We attribute a lot of that to natural breeding.”

Jerry and Vern have expanded the herd from around 300 head in 1970 to over 1,000 cows. The operation has always been a larger family business, and continues to be.

“We assumed the responsibility of marketing our older brothers’ herds,” Vern said. “We came up with a formula that has worked since 1965; the more the bulls brought the more we paid for the next year’s calf crop. They increased and improved their herds over time too. As our older brothers have passed away, their estates have been leased to the younger generation. It is now under one management rather than several, but we have had one marketing program that Jerry and I have managed, so we have had all the sale responsibilities.”

Managing an operation with multiple financial interests is made easier with technology.

“We’re just blessed to have a legacy of working together as brothers on neighboring farms, and to be able to pass that legacy down to another generation,” Vern said. “It required evolvement to today’s world, to the corporate world for protection, the need for limited liability, and keeping up with the demands of technology. We have software to ID each person’s standings, we keep track of which herd bull the cows are with and what pasture location the cattle are in at all times, if one is sold or dies, and at the end of the year we have a reconciling of all members that have cows in the herd.”

The Rausch cow herd has about ten different bloodlines, with approximately 100 cows per line.

“They all compete with each other through the performance test that we run,” Vern said. “We always have a bloodline going out every year and a new one coming in so that we can offer new genetics to our repeat customers.”

Vern said that they have traditionally calved in the spring.

“We always tried to be in sync with Mother Nature and get the best efficiency out of the cow herd this way,” he said. “Now with the larger work force, the boys want to try some fall calving, so they are experimenting with that, and they are planning to fall breed a little over 100 head. They’re young and they have the labor and the energy to make it work.”

Vern said that typically they have about 150 bulls in their annual sale. About a third of these bulls are yearlings, with two thirds selling as two year olds. They will usually sell another 50-70 bulls private treaty throughout the summer.

“We steer pretty heavy out of this herd,” he said. “Only one out of three male calves make the bull pen; the others go to the steer pen. We background all of our steers and either sell them around 800 pounds or send them to a feed yard.”

One hundred fifty to 180 heifers are kept back for replacements every year, and 200-230 of the next cut sell as commercial heifers at the bull sale; they can be registered if a buyer chooses to do so.

“We select for growth and fertility, for problem free cattle,” Vern said. “They have to earn their way around here. With this size herd, people can come in and prospect; they can find show cattle, rugged range cattle, and high-performance cattle.”

“We strive for a lot of eye pigment and a lot of red on the animals,” Jerry said. “We find that is something that both purebred and commercial customers want. We like to sell to registered breeders, but we love our commercial customers. They come back oftener and need more bulls, so we cater to them as much as we can. Ninety percent or more of our customers are commercial cattlemen.”

Vern and his wife, Sharon, have been married for 58 years; Jerry and Vicki have been married 56 years. They are enjoying watching their grandchildren build families and continue building the Rausch Hereford business.

“We married very hard working and talented sisters and have lived on the same ranch for over 56 years,” Jerry said. “After growing our families up together, now we get to watch another generation. By Christmas, we will have thirteen little ones all under four, most of which are here on the ranch. Every tractor has usually got one or two of them along.”

“These young men are starting out in life, most of them are married and have little families,” Vern said. “They have gone out into the world long enough to know they want to come back. We’re pleased to have them home on the ranch with their energy and talent. It’s time for us to get out of the way and let them see what they can do. We get to enjoy watching them and helping them now.”

Rausch Herefords will hold their 66th annual bull sale at the ranch west of Hoven on Presidents’ Day, the third Monday of February, 2024.

“We have worked hard to make a pretty good herd of cattle over the years and we hope these young guys can take it and make it better,” Jerry said. “I’m sure they will. We have a lot of faith in them to continue what has been started and make the herd better yet.”

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the November-December 2023 issue of Hereford America.

