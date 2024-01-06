2024 Winter Cattle Journal | Soreide Charolais: Loving Life

Soreide Charolais first-calf heifers with a bull in the lush grass of southwestern South Dakota plains.

Visit Jay Soreide and his daughter, Joy Soreide Kinsey, and it quickly becomes apparent that these North Dakota Charolais breeders thoroughly enjoy their lives. The ranch has been in the family for over a century. Jay’s grandfather homesteaded the land near Bowman, and his father was born in what is now the Soreide’s yard. Jay’s brother ranches two miles across the pasture where Jay’s grandmother lived. Wonderfully, the fifth generation is keenly interested in cattle, the land, and the lifestyle.

Jay’s father, John Soreide, started the Charolais business in 1961 when he purchased a $1,200 Charolais bull originally from Texas—a considerable amount of money for a bull in the 1960s—that was in Dickinson. As part of the deal of being able to spend that much cash on the bull, John agreed to buy his wife, Dorothy and his mother, Ellen, a couch while he was in Dickinson retrieving the bull.

“Dickinson, North Dakota, is 80 miles from Bowman, and when he bought that bull, he had no provisions to bring him home. He ran into a neighbor in Dickinson who had a grain truck. The catch was, the truck had no stock rack or tailgate,” Jay said. “Dad still thought it would work, so he put the couch in the front of the truck and sat on the furniture while hanging on to the haltered bull the whole way home.”

The couch, bull, and rancher survived the trip, and the bull began breeding the milking shorthorns, creating buckskin calves.

Jay and his father ran commercial cows, but in the 1970s, the family became interested in the purebred business, purchasing additional purebred Charolais bulls and cows. They used Charolais bulls on red cows and won many awards at shows with those buckskin calves,” Jay remembered.

Although the family first sold their bulls as a private treaty, they realized marketing their livestock through a bull sale allowed the Soreide Charolais to reach more buyers, with the first Soreide Bull Sale taking place in 1984.

In 2006, the family moved the bull sale to their ranch in Bowman, N.D., selling 60-plus bulls at the sale.

“Other than the auctioneering and videoing, our family handles the entire bull sale, from and cleaning/trimming the bulls to putting together the catalog and cooking the sale lunch,” said Joy. “We have plenty of repeat customers and feel we sell to our best friends.”

What keeps people continually coming back to the Soreide bull sales?

Jay explains that offering a complete package is essential all in one bull. “If they have everything except a good disposition, you don’t have a good bull. They need to have good feet, an excellent rate of gain, good scrotal size, and, of course, customer service is all a part of selling the bull, which includes offering delivery. We make sure everyone is satisfied.”

The strategy worked; they continue to sell bulls to the first person they ever sold a bull to in 1978. New customers find Soreide by word of mouth. One order buyer told a customer that even though Soreide Charolais were 200 miles away, that was where they needed to get their bulls.

“Those folks bought six bulls,” Jay said. He added that even though some customers have left the cow business or changed breeds, they will remain friends. They have customers from the Dakotas, Nebraska, Montana, and even Idaho.

The long-time rancher shares a business philosophy that guarantees success. “Produce a good product and take care of your customers.”

Joy explains that many of their customers are within a 100-mile radius. “I was at the sale barn in Faith, South Dakota and saw three of our customers who were selling their livestock. It’s wonderful to be able to visit and have coffee together. We appreciate all of our customers.”

In the years preceding the Soreide family getting into the Charolais breeding business, the French breed was burly and had calving difficulties. That changed as breeders started working towards calving ease.

“Charolais are very distinguishable,” Jay said. “Ours is one breed that you can’t hide. Any Charolais or even part Charolais are white, buckskin, or smoky. You get prime beef with crossbreeding with a black cow. The ultimate is a Charolais and red or black baldie cross. You get all the hybrid vigor that comes with that package.”

Joy serves as president of the North Dakota Cattlewomen and strongly advocates agriculture. For the past few years, they have held a ranching and beef education ranch tour, bringing in two classes of fifth-grade students and four agricultural education classes from Bowman School to their bull sale.

“A few of our North Dakota Cattlewomen join me in walking them through the barn and pens, and we explain all about taking care of the cattle, what we feed them, and we talk about the bulls,” explained Joy. “Many of these students have never seen a cow. ”

To keep the students engaged, the classes pick a favorite bull, and the auctioneer conducts a mock auction for them. In addition, the Soreides offer to host 4-H livestock judging programs.

“We like to keep the future of agriculture and agricultural education going,” Joy said.

In addition, during Beef Month, Joy works with the lunch lady at the school to offer beef meals and hold beef trivia events.

“There are other groups who throw a lot of money around to deter people from animal agriculture,” said Joy. “However, consumers want to know how the meat gets on their plates. We want our information to get out there.”

Jay lost his wife ten years ago and remarried Susan. Joy has helped on the ranch since she was young; the daughter and father chuckle that she didn’t realize that other eight-year-old kids don’t trim bulls over Christmas or drive a tractor when her dad needed help.

Joy and her husband, Zach, are equal partners on the ranch with Jay and Susan. Their three children, Kaylee, Casey, and Johnny, are all involved, from hauling manure to helping put on a bull sale to making hay.

“There is no better way to raise kids than on the ranch,” Joy said. “They learn hard work and learn to appreciate the things that aren’t so consumer-based. They appreciate a bum calf following you across the yard. They learn to be independent. They also learn how to talk to people of all ages.”

Jay added another benefit—rural ag kids learn neighboring and understand community.

“From being an usher at the church to putting on a Christmas program or helping an underclassman get through something, they learn that’s just what people do, and as they become adults, they pass that on to others,” the rancher said.