2024 Winter Cattle Journal | Wienk Charolais Ranch

Wienk – Eschenbaum family

Generational ranches deserve respect and admiration. It takes steady teamwork, passion for the stewardship of land and animals and savvy business sense to keep a ranch productive for decades and passed on to the next generation. The slogan of “Excellence. Integrity. Tradition.” capturing the Wienk Charolais philosophy has rung true for more than 60 years.

Tradition is essential for the family which today has a fifth upcoming generation. The ranch, which lies in the rolling plains of eastern South Dakota in Lake Preston was started by Arnold and Carol Wienk in 1958 along with Arnold’s parents Leroy and Frances Wienk. At that time. Angus, Herefords and Shorthorns were the popular cattle.

Arnold had been reading about crossbreeding in Farm Journal and learned that breeding with Charolais cattle added pounds. “That made him curious,” said Arnold’s grandson Ty Eschenbaum, the fourth generation of the family to raise cattle. Arnold started following the Litton Ranch in Chillicote, Missouri, and in 1958 purchased a Charolais bull sight unseen for their Hereford cows.

“He believed that a terminal cross using Charolais bulls added feed efficiency and pounds,” shared Ty. In 1959, Arnold traveled to the Litton Ranch in Missouri, and returned with six Charolais cows.

Arnold and his wife, Carol, focused on breeding bulls for commercial cattlemen and that focus has carried the ranch through to be the respected seedstock producer they are today. Ty points out that those producers who run black or red cows want to put a performance Charolais bull on those females to make buckskins and smokes.

“This family has stayed the same path and has not followed the trends,” said Ty. “In the 1980s when cattle were bred to be tall, we didn’t do that.”

Ty admits by staying the course and not following trends, at state fair time the ribbons weren’t necessarily stacking up, but the family preferred to stay the course with their functional cattle.

Through the 60s, 70s, and 80s until today Wienk Charolais has continued to improve their genetics but have not changed the integrity of their bulls. They have kept steadily producing functional cattle and have been offering high performance, docile Charolais bulls for commercial cows for more than 60 years.

Wienk – BullGroupShot

36-year-old Ty explained that unfortunately, Charolais got the bad rap in the 1960s and 1970s for being aggressive cattle. He’s quick to point out that his family has always had a no-tolerance policy for aggressive bovine.

“We’ve had college students from North Dakota State University since the 1970s to help on the ranch. When we wean our calves and start feeding in the bunk, my mom and others will walk through them to get them used to people and kids,” he said. “As long as I’ve been around, we have had no issues with anyone walking through our bull pens.”

The family holds two bull sales annually; their 54th bull sale was held April 9, 2023, and for the past several years, they have held a bull sale in Arcadia, Florida. In addition, they sell bulls private treaty year-round and offer bulls for lease.

Florida has more than 895,000 cattle with a robust cow-calf industry. Because cattle country in the Sunshine State has heat and rough, swampy terrain, cattle producers like the proven 2–3-year-old Charolais bulls because they tolerate the heat and their feet and legs hold up.

“Florida has been a great market for us. My mother and father (Jody and Jeff Eschenbaum) head to Florida with a couple pot loads to Arcadia that will sell the Friday before Thanksgiving,” said Ty.

Wienk heifer bunk

The Wienks are recognized as one of the older Charolais breeders in the country and their bulls are known internationally. Arnold and Carol have visited 26 foreign countries, mostly supporting Charolais and the cattle industry and have served on trade missions to Mexico, Australia and European countries. They are inductees of the American-International Charolais Association Hall of Fame and Arnold was a past AICA president.

Ty is not involved in the day-to-day operation of the ranch but helps with the marketing and financials and visits the ranch a few times each month. “I help with the overall strategy, representing the farm in leadership roles. My eldest brother, Sterling, and youngest brother, Stetson, and their wives are on the ranch full-time along with our parents,” Ty said.

Sterling oversees the selection of herd sire selection and both brothers, who have judged on college teams, make culling decisions at weaning as to which females will make replacement heifers. Ty has been a national director with the American International Charolais Association and has been a long-time co-chair of their breed improvement committee.

Wienk – Laramie

Although the family markets their bulls through their catalog and online, their marketing philosophy is more traditional–preferring potential bull buyers to see their entire program and observe the cattle for themselves.

“We want people to see our weaned calves and cows, experience first-hand how we raise our bulls and how we feed and grow our livestock,” Ty said. “That’s truly our goal. We understand that in today’s livestock sales climate we need to have videos and photos, but we want people to look with their own eyes.”

He feels their operation is unique because his father and brothers are with the cattle all year, from calving, watching the mothering ability and other attributes of the cattle. Nobody else is making those decisions. They also produce the majority of their own silage and hay, as well as baling cornstalks and straw.

“We’ve done performance testing forever, and take every measurement you can, every weight, scrotal, hip height, ultrasound scans,” he said. “We believe in letting our bulls and replacement heifers compete in large herd sire groups to see how they compete against each other and see if those are genetic lines we want. We will plug in all of the data was can as unbiased as we can and let the cream rise to the top.”

This next part could be a sidebar or different section

Cancer survivor helping others

Ty Eschenbaum grew up as a typical small town farm kid, playing sports and being involved in 4-H and FFA.

Wienk – Ty E at Gala

However, when he was 15 years old, life threw him a wicked curve ball. Ty was diagnosed with leukemia. “Honestly, those last years of high school and college were a blur. I was getting chemo and radiation. I lost 50 pounds, and I couldn’t walk anymore,” he shared. Ty had other complications from the cancer. “Those years were a very hard time. I’m happy I was raised in a small town as I had so much support from the community. An illness l like that is hard on a ranch family, especially, because it’s going to take time away farm, and having community support in a time like that is critical.”

After surviving cancer, he wanted to help other fighting the terrible disease. The non-profit Ty Eschenbaum Foundation was founded in 2011 and has grown and impacted lives in many ways ever since. From its inception, Ty has granted scholarships to youth cancer survivors, Ty added a second pillar in supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation following the sudden loss of the love of his life, Autumn. When Ty’s brother, Calder, passed in 2021, the third pillar of the foundation was established to support missionary causes in honor of his strong faith and inspiring work ethic.

In 2022, the TYE Foundation added a special fundraising event, the Earn a Gift Gala which raised $225,000 in 2022.

Ty sums up his foundation on the tyefoundation.org website: “Our goal is to be a beacon of light and bring a promise of hope to those who need it most- walking by faith through this life we have been given, serving and supporting others through their own difficult journeys.”