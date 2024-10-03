Specialty acts to perform at National Finals Breakaway Roping for first time in 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Contract Personnel Tradeshow booth holders in 2024 in Las Vegas were provided a unique opportunity.



Tradeshow booth holders were provided an exclusive opportunity to perform during the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Dec. 3-4.



The PRCA would like to congratulate this year’s Specialty Act performers. This is the first time that the NFBR will have specialty act performers.



First performance Specialty Acts on Tuesday, Dec. 3

Kelly Clark

Bella Da Costa & The Griffith Gang

Austin Singley



Second performance Specialty Acts on Wednesday, Dec. 4

Liberty Cunningham

David Whitmoyer

Cortney Clabaugh & Kate & Tera Flitton



The Top 15 WPRA breakaway ropers will compete for prize money of $300,000 in 2024 an increase of $50,000 from a year ago, during the two-day, 10-round performance.



General admission tickets are $30 each day, with reserve admission tickets available for $45 per day. Tickets can be purchased online at southpointarena.com or ticketmaster.com, by phone at 866-796-7111 or at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa box office. Tickets are electronic unless purchased at the box office or specified otherwise online or over the phone.



The 2024 event will begin daily at 2 p.m. (PST) with doors opening at 1 p.m. daily. Parking at the South Point Hotel and Casino is FREE.

–PRCA