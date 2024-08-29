TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Name of Sale

Sperry Quarter Horses 20th Annual Performance & Production Sale



Date of Sale: Aug. 11, 2024



Location: Sale held at the ranch, Trotters, ND



Auctioneer: Ty Thompson



Averages:

37 Saddle Horses – $12,581

6 Yearling and Two Year old prospects – $5,125

20 Weanling Colts – $3,173

2 Ponies – $5,800





The Sperry Family and hand-selected guest consignors, held the Sperry Quarter Horses 20th Annual Performance & Production Sale at the ranch near Trotters, ND.



There was an excellent selection of finished arena horses, ranch horses, started prospect and weanling colts in the sale. Horses with color, conformation, cow sense and speed.



The top selling horse on the day was lot 6, Sweet and Playful, 2017 blue roan gelding sired by Sweet Lil Pepto x Playboys Remedy from Spence Ingalls to Cassidy Jesperson, Ekalaka, MT for $34,000.



Lot 35, Czars Sonny Six, 2016 red roan gelding sired by Blackburn Grulloczar x Douglas Don from Spence Ingalls to Kathy Van’t Hul, Peyton, CO for $34,000.



Lot 79, Gunsmoke Gotcha Gus, 2017 blue roan gelding sired by Tom Tucker Smoke x Bo Bar Wind from Spence Ingalls to Jayson Rath, Bismarck, ND for $26,000.



Lot 5, Speckled Little Cat, 2014 chestnut gelding sired by Jackpot Cat x Peptoboonsmal from Sperry Horses to Carter Veit, Dupree, SD for $23,500.



Lot 43, Im A Major Buck, 2020 buckskin gelding sired by Doit Lil Pep JF x Grays Oak from Jay & Kim Dunford to Joseph Schiffer, Rosebud, MT for $19,500.



Lot 47, Ok Im Dash of Irish, 2021 bay gelding sired by Irish Pay x Dash Ta Fame from Cody & Renae Smith to Carol Breuer, Fairview, MT for $19,500.



Top selling weanling colts include:

Lot 57, Gilded Feathers, 2024 palomino filly sired by Romeo White Feathers x True Sparks A Flying from RL Performance Horses to Gary DeCock, Hyshem, MT for $6,250.



Lot 23, Badlands Rain Pluto, 2024 dun stud colt sired by Rainin Whiskey x Rooster Jr. from Sperry Horses to Andy Maxwell, Watford City, ND for $5,000.



Lot 54, Badlands Rain Plaza, 2024 red dun filly sired by Rainin Whiskey x Millie N Docs Oak from Sperry Horses to Spence Ingalls, Beach, ND for $4,500