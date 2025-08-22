Sperry Quarter Horses 21st Annual Performance and Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Aug. 10, 2025

Location: Sale at the ranch, Trotters, ND

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Averages:

38 Saddle Horses – $14,880

22 Weanlings-$3,402

4 yearlings-$4,025



Fantastic sale for the Sperry family and guests. There was a great cross section of horses from finished, won-on arena horses to all around ranch and prospects. Great set of weanlings and select set of yearlings.



A thunderstorm with high winds took out the sale tent a couple days before the sale. It was kind of nice to have some mud on the boots and see green grass yet, compared the heat we have had the past several sale days.



Top horses include:

Lot 32 – $42,000 – Lenas Power Gun, a 2018 Bay Gelding by Shortys Shotgun out of Slide to the Jewels from Sperry Horses sold to Corey Glisson of Culbertson, MT.



Lot 31 – $40,000 – Eye Spy a Spark, a 2019 Red Dun Gelding by A Sparkling Vintage out of Magnum Cee Eye from Sperry Horses sold to Maury Murnion of Jordan, MT.



Lot 33 – $27,000 – Clever Cat Jack, a 2020 Red Dun Gelding by Red Peppy Jack out of Shes a Sly Gun from Spence & Roxanne Ingalls sold to Nick Romanick of Prairie City, SD.



Lot 6 – $25,500 – NS Cats Clue, a 2019 Sorrel Gelding by Bamacat out of Clue for Tarde from Sperry Horses sold to Mark Rhodes of Eagle Point, OR.



Lot 1 – $25,000 – Badlands Bush Jstify, a 2018 Sorrel Gelding by Badlands Oak Bush out of Cutnrun on the Brink from Sperry Horses sold to Jordan Staton of Grace City, ND.



Lot 8 – $25,000 – Sugar Rey Dual, a 2014 Chestnut Gelding by Play Dual Rey out of Annie Belle Sugar from Spence & Roxanne Ingalls sold to Brad Gjermundson of Marshall, ND.



Lot 38 – $25,000 – Jays Chic Olena, a 2019 Sorrel Mare by Olenas Dually Pepto out of Jays Smart Chic Dew from Tess Mortenson sold to Jay and Lindsay Grantier of Dickinson, ND



Top Weanling colts:

Lot 26 – $6,250 – Badlands Rain Quill, a 2025 Red Dun Stud Colt by Rainin Whiskey out of Badlands IC Citation from Sperry Horses sold to Spence and Roxanne Ingalls of Beach, ND.



Lot 61-$5,300- Badlands Rain Quix, a 2025 Bay Filly by Rainin Whiskey out of Pure Moxie from Sperry Horses sold to Tess Mortenson of Souris, ND.

The Glisson family from Culbertson, MT selected lot 32, Lenas Power Gun, a 2018 Bay Gelding by Shortys Shotgun at the Sperry Quarter Horse Sale. 99ae313c502e-lot_32