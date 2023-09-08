Sperry Quarter Horses Performance, Production and Invitational Horse Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Aug. 13, 2023

Location: At the ranch, Trotters, ND

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson



Averages:

36 Riders – $12,563

15 Weanlings – $3,603

2 ponies – $1,500



Great day for a sale at the Sperry Ranch near Trotters, ND for the Annual Sperry Horses and guests production sale. Great lineup of finished arena, ranch and pleasure horses along with an excellent set of weanling colts complemented the sale.



Some sale highlights include:

Lot 6, Snake Shot, 2015 sorrel gelding by Dual Smart Ray out of High Brow Cat daughter. Finished in the cutting pen and top ranch horse from Spence & Roxanne Ingalls sold to Gene Harris, Kildeer, ND for $32,000.

Snake Shot, an own son of Dual Smart Ray and finished cutting horse topped the Sperry Horse Sale at $32,000. srsperrycutting





Lot 34, Illuminators Dakota, “Scar” 2016 red roan gelding by Illuminator Totonka out of Little Blue Haze mare from Kyle & Rachel VandenBurg sold to Kim Obritsch, Dickinson, ND for $25,000.



Lot 2, Skippin Reflections, “Catfish” 2010 gray gelding by PWS Classical McBos out of Just Plane Skip from Sperry Horses to Rayna Mortenson, Souris, ND for $18,500.

“Catfish” a head horse the whole family can get along with sold for $18,500 at the Sperry Horse sale. srcatfishgray





Lot 40, Badlands Rain Keno “Harry Trotters”, 2019 bay gelding by Rainin Whiskey out of Gon Too mare from Todd Woods sold to Billie Gunn, Shepard, MT for $17,500.



Lot 14, Roscoe, 2011 bay grade gelding, finished breakaway and all around ranch horse from Sperry Horses sold to Dennis Anderson, Dunn Center, ND for $17,000.



Lot 56, Larneds Stylish Pep, “Peppy”, 2015 bay gelding by TRR Boons Farm out of Ten O Sea mare from Justin Michels sold to Curtis Sorenson, Watford City, ND for $17,000.



Top Weanling colts:

Lot 18, Badlands CB Odella, 5/2023 red roan filly by Little Cat N Boon out of Mia Dogface Cash mare from Sperry Horses to Cheyenne Anderson, Gillette, WY for $6,000.

Badlands CB Odella, beautiful red roan filly topped the weanlings at $6,000. srsperryroancolt





Lot 21, Badlands Rain Otago, 4/2023 dun stud colt by Rainin Whiskey out of Instant Cut mare from Sperry Horses to Kirsti Kueffler, Grenora, ND for $4,500.



Lot 41, Badlands CB Orbit, 5/2023 dun stud colt by Little Cat N Boon out of Rooster Jr. mare from Sperry Horses to James Sheldon, Tioga, ND for $4,500.





