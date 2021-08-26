Sperry Quarter Horses Production & Invitational Horse Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Aug. 8, 2021

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Trotters, ND

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Averages:

45 Saddle Horses – $10,508

24 Weanlings – $1,948

4 ponies – $6,263

Excellent sale for the Sperry family. Robert and Tamra and boys Kolby and Kanon along with Marcia Sperry and select guest consignors presented a very nice set of using ranch horses and proven arena horses for their annual Quarter Horse production sale. There was a near capacity crowd from across the region on the seats for the sale.

Top selling saddle horses include:

Lot 5–$23,700, “JC” 2012 Sorrel finished healing and breakaway gelding consigned by Todd and Tracie Wood and purchased by Eldon Evans of Glendive, MT.

Lot 4–$20,500, DT Shiners Killebrew 2011 Sorrel Gelding by Shiners Lena Chex x Watch Mr. Chic consigned by Paul Griemsman and purchased by Rod Duffield of Marmarth, ND.

Lot 8 –$20,500, JJS Blondy 2009 Palomino Gelding by JJ San Badger Blue x Genuine Smoke owned by Sperry Horses and purchased by ND buyer.

Lot 12 — $20,000, “Amigo” 2011 gray gelding, finished heel horse owned by Sperry Horses and purchased by Marty Hildre of Velva, ND.

Lot 3 — $18,700, RSJ Sonnys Vaquero 2013 Bay Roan Gelding by Roanys Sonny Boy x Reynolds Blue Sonny consigned by Jacob Worthen and Lacey Forsness and purchased by Jim Larson of Hysham, MT.

Top Selling Wealings:

Lot 22X — $2,800 Badlands Rain Major owned by Sperry Horses and purchased by David Valnes of Eden, SD

Lot 65 — $2,800 Badlands Rain Maitai owned by Sperry Horses and purchased by Roy Wolaver of Pinedale, WY.

Lot 23 — $2,600, Badlands CB Maroon owned by Sperry Horses and purchased by ND buyer.

Lot 24 — $2,600, Badlands Rain Mandan owned by Sperry Horses and purchased by Kyle Thompson of Sisseton, SD.

Kanon Sperry presents the flag at the opening of Sperry Quarter Horse sale on resident stallion Rainin Whiskey.



"JC" a 2012 finished heeling and breakaway horse had the top selling honors at the Sperry Quarter Horse sale.





