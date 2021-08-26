Sperry Quarter Horses Production & Invitational Horse Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Aug. 8, 2021
Location: Sale held at the ranch, Trotters, ND
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson
Averages:
45 Saddle Horses – $10,508
24 Weanlings – $1,948
4 ponies – $6,263
Excellent sale for the Sperry family. Robert and Tamra and boys Kolby and Kanon along with Marcia Sperry and select guest consignors presented a very nice set of using ranch horses and proven arena horses for their annual Quarter Horse production sale. There was a near capacity crowd from across the region on the seats for the sale.
Top selling saddle horses include:
Lot 5–$23,700, “JC” 2012 Sorrel finished healing and breakaway gelding consigned by Todd and Tracie Wood and purchased by Eldon Evans of Glendive, MT.
Lot 4–$20,500, DT Shiners Killebrew 2011 Sorrel Gelding by Shiners Lena Chex x Watch Mr. Chic consigned by Paul Griemsman and purchased by Rod Duffield of Marmarth, ND.
Lot 8 –$20,500, JJS Blondy 2009 Palomino Gelding by JJ San Badger Blue x Genuine Smoke owned by Sperry Horses and purchased by ND buyer.
Lot 12 — $20,000, “Amigo” 2011 gray gelding, finished heel horse owned by Sperry Horses and purchased by Marty Hildre of Velva, ND.
Lot 3 — $18,700, RSJ Sonnys Vaquero 2013 Bay Roan Gelding by Roanys Sonny Boy x Reynolds Blue Sonny consigned by Jacob Worthen and Lacey Forsness and purchased by Jim Larson of Hysham, MT.
Top Selling Wealings:
Lot 22X — $2,800 Badlands Rain Major owned by Sperry Horses and purchased by David Valnes of Eden, SD
Lot 65 — $2,800 Badlands Rain Maitai owned by Sperry Horses and purchased by Roy Wolaver of Pinedale, WY.
Lot 23 — $2,600, Badlands CB Maroon owned by Sperry Horses and purchased by ND buyer.
Lot 24 — $2,600, Badlands Rain Mandan owned by Sperry Horses and purchased by Kyle Thompson of Sisseton, SD.
