TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Nov. 17, 2021

Location: Spickler Ranch North, Glenfield, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Billings Montana

Averages:

121 Bulls – $5,923

24 Registered Heifers – $4,375

207 Commercial Heifers – $1,999

This was a great sale for the Spickler Ranch North. There was a big crowd of new, and also many repeat buyers on hand to buy the bulls and females.

Lot 7 – $16,000, S Capitalist 316 0625, Gene Harris, Killdeer, ND.

Lot 3 – $15,000, S Resurgence 0928, Curt Timm, Kensal, ND.

Lot 10 – $15,000, S Gary 0833, Brett Zenker, Flasher, ND.

Lot 152 – $15,000, S Capitalist 316 05113, M Diamond, Glenrock, WY.

Top Registered Heifers

Lot 163 – $7,250, S Essetta 0865, Registered Heifer, Casey Miller, Draper, SD.

Lot 170- $7,250, S Mayflower 05009 Registered Heifer, King Angus, Piny Flats, TN.

Kade Smith