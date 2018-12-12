Spickler Ranch North Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Dec. 8, 2018

Location: At the Ranch Glenfield, ND

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

1239 Angus Bulls – $5,352

26 Registered Bred Cows – $2,478

36 Commercial Bred cows – $2,048

84 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,024

1 Ten Year Old Ranch Gelding – $2,000

What a beautiful day at the Spickler North Annual Bull sale. The family enjoyed a great group of buyer that filled the seats to purchase a very nice set of Angus bulls.

Lot 3 at $30,000, S Power Point 7553, Dob 3-3-2017, Reg 18762219, S Power Point WS 5503 x S Lady Blue 5595, sold to Spence Griffin, Billings, Montana.

Lot 5 at $18,000, S Revere 7612, Dob 3-11-2017, Reg 18762248, Tehama revere x S Elcona 4612, sold to Branch View Angus, Hustonville, Kentucky.

Lot 95 at $17,000, S Instrinsic 7885, Dob 4-7-2017, Reg 18762383, Connealy Instrinsic x Farview Enchantress 3104, sold to Mark Boraas, Applenton, Minnesota.

Lot 29 at $16,500, S Diligent 7558, Dob 3-3-2017, Reg 18762221, S Diligent 5548 x S Lady Ann 5706, sold to Branch View Angus Hustonville, Kentucky.

Lot 24 at $14,500, S Transend 7660, Dob 3-17-2017, Reg 18762270, Ellingson Transend 5212 x S Elban 2164, Curt Tim, Kensal, North Dakota.

Top Female

Lot 155 at $6,000, S Lady Ann 8384 sold to Rtan Ressler Cooperstown, North Dakota.