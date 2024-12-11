Spickler Ranch North Annual Production Sale

Date of Sale: December 9, 2024



Location: At The Ranch near Glenfield, ND

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

90 Older Bulls $10,905

27 Yrlg Bulls $8,702

18 Bull Calves $7,805

135 Total Bulls $10,051

40 Commercial Heifer Calves $2,025

619 Commercial Bred Heifers $2,874



It was a rewarding day for the hard working crew at Spickler Ranch North. The wind only blew 35 mph which Justin Spickler said is almost a record low for sale day. A large crowd was on hand to bid and buy on some of the most sought after and proven genetics in the Angus Breed. Another sale attraction is selling 600+ females, both open replacement and bred heifers from customers using Spickler Ranch North Bulls. Congratulations on having a barn burner of a sale!



Top Selling Lots:

Lot 3: $46,000; S ACE L02, 2-11-23 son of GDAR Ace 1719 x S Jasmine 1775; sold to Regency Acres, Lambert MT

Lot 16: $40,000; S ARCHITECT L67, 3-24-23 son of S Architect 9501 x S Lass 9539; sold to Angus Bull Buyer

Lot 1: $32,500; S ARCHITECT L86, son of S Architect 9501 x S Gloria 9996; sold to Carter Cattle Co., Pingree ID

Lot 2: $29,000; S ARCHITECT L27, 3-19-23 son of S Architect 9501 x S Camilla 6526; sold to Big Dry Angus Ranch, Jordan MT

Lot 7: $28,000; S ARCHITECT L363, 4-8-23 son of S Architect 9501 x S Lady Ann 1872; sold to Genex, Shawano WI

Sale host Justin Spickler gives the opening statements. 5e20dc2eb99d-20241209_130310

Bull customers making their final selections. ac3de23266b5-20241209_113722