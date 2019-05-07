Ander and Grady Thorsgard



TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: May 6, 2019

Location: at the Ranch Glenfield, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

123 Bulls – $6,224

25 Registered Heifers – $5,690

60 Commercial Heifers – $1,700

Great Spring Day at the Spickler Ranch South production sale. The seats were full of many new and repeat buyers from all across the country.

Lot 1 at $24,000, S Coalition 8169, Dob 3-15-2018, Reg 19198466, U-2 Coalition 206C x S Eblinette 504, sold to Gardner Denowh Angus Ranch, Sidney, MT.

Lot 13 at $23,000, S Coalition 862, Dob 3-5-2018, Reg 19198446, U-2 Coalition 206C x S Pride Anna 6239, sold to Marshall McKean, Mercer, PA.

Lot 4 at $22,000, S Coalition 882, Dob 3-7-2018, Reg 19198443, U-2 Coalition 206 C x S Jasmine 6251, sold to Spence Griffin, Billings, MT.

Lot 7 at $21,500, S Playbook 837, Dob 2-26-2018, Reg 19199064, Tex Playbook 5437 x S Clova Pride 6105, sold to Emily Creek Ranch Appleton, MN.

Lot 2 at $20,000, S Cornerstone 8111, Dob 3-9-2018, Reg 19198233, S Cornerstone 607 x S Lady Ann 2452, sold to Emily Creek Ranch Appleton, MN.

Top Selling Registered Heifer

Lot 145, at $20,000, S Elba 8175, Dob 3-16-2018, Reg 19198430, sold to M Diamond Angus sold to Glenrock, WY.

Lot 141 at $18,000, S Gloria 8152, Dob 3-14-2018, Reg 19198420 sold to Wayne Bleyenberg, Grand Rapids, MI. F