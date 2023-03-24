Spring Calving Preparedness webinar set for March 30

North Dakota State University Extension will host a Spring Calving Preparedness webinar Thursday, March 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. CDT (noon to 2 p.m. MDT).

“With as much fog as we had in January, some producers are concerned we will have a repeat of last year’s winter storms this spring,” says Devan Leo, NDSU Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in McKenzie County.

To address concerns about the calving season, NDSU Extension specialists will present sessions aimed at helping ranchers prepare for calving in potentially adverse weather conditions. Topics and presenters are:

Managing for successful calving – Lisa Pederson, NDSU Extension

Ensuring calf health – Dr. Gerald Stokka, NDSU Extension

Stay safe at calving – Angie Johnson, NDSU Extension farm and ranch safety coordinator

Taking care of yourself – Sean Brotherson, NDSU Extension

“Our goal is to help producers create a sort of cushion between now and any potential adverse weather events,” says Leo.

There is no cost to attend the webinar, but pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, visit ndsu.ag/springcalving .

The Spring Calving Preparedness webinar will help ranchers prepare for calving in potentially adverse weather conditions. NDSU photo

-NDSU Extension