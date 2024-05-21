Spring Turnout – Turning Breeding Rates Around

After reports of poor breed up last year, how can producers enhance fertility in yearling heifers and cows this year?

Across Montana as well as Western North and South Dakota, many ranchers had low pregnancy rates last year. This past fall, veterinarians were blaming flies, washy grass and grasshoppers and other possible causes for more open cows and heifers.

“One of the main questions I have received since is what happened last year?” said Megan Van Emon, Ph.D., Extension Beef Cattle Specialist for the Dept. of Animal and Range Sciences at Montana State University. “One main issue we had in many areas of Montana last year was the rain we received. We received good precipitation, but so much that the grass grew so fast, nutrients were not able to be taken up from the soil, or developed in the plant, and the grass was washy. We had a great quantity of forage, but not great quality forage.”

In this case, she said that many cattle in these areas likely lost body condition during the season.

“It’s difficult to catch up on condition during the spring because the cows are reaching peak lactation and trying to re-breed at the same time the grass was not good quality,” Van Emon said. “Once cows begin consuming green grass, they tend to avoid supplements, such as dry hay and others.”

Van Emon said that in visiting with a few veterinarians throughout Montana, she heard that many of the lower pregnancy rates last year were in heifers — the heifers were not mature reproductively and would not breed.

“I think the primary challenge for producers was the heifers that were developed in utero and born during the severe, multi-year drought,” she said. “Feeding through one year of drought is possible, but once it became a multi-year drought, it became almost impossible to feed through it or to be able to afford to feed through it with hay and extremely high input costs.”

Producers really did the best with what they had, she said.

For Scott Eaton of Eaton Charolais Ranch in Eastern Montana, they didn’t see a big drop in their pregnancy rates in yearling heifers or cows this past year but he knows that wasn’t the case everywhere.

“The younger cows bred pretty well but it did seem like the older cows in our area last year had a tougher time,” said Eaton. “The last two years we went through a really bad winter where people were scrounging for hay, and it was tough on the older cows to go through this back-to-back. Many heifers didn’t have to go through this and during the dry summer, they probably had a little supplemental feed whereas some of the older cows might have gotten skimped in this area.”

Eaton said that grasshoppers and stable flies were also an issue this past year, which has been known to disrupt grazing patterns.

If spraying for pests, it’s important to read labels first and make sure animals aren’t around depending on the safety requirements.

Western North Dakota producers, with reports from Western South Dakota as well, also experienced some similar challenges with breeding.

AJ Domek, DVM, Blue Mountain Veterinary Service in Wibaux, Montana, serves Eastern Montana and Western North Dakota cattle producers.

“Last fall was one of the worst reproductive years I’ve experienced,” he said. “While some producers weathered the storm better than others, I found two things to be synonymous — cattle were in good body condition coming through the winter and into the summer and second was some level of fly mitigation. Fly mitigation was spotty in terms of effectiveness, but I do think there were some benefits from applying fly rubbers or drenching cattle with some form of fly control aid. A focus on adequate body condition score, however, seemed to be a majority solution.”

Can producers avoid these same fertility challenges this year? Van Emon, Eaton and Dr. Domek all share some of their experiences and considerations to potentially help turn some of last year’s challenges around.

Focus on Nutrition Management and Body Condition

For Van Emon, the adage that you have to feed them to breed them is key. “Nutrition is extremely important for cows to maintain reproduction,” she stressed.

“Last year, many cows and heifers were nutritionally stressed due to drought and high hay prices, and this impacted production,” Van Emon said. “Reproduction is the last in the long line of nutritional requirements and only occurs when all other maintenance needs are met.

Eaton said that he and his family regularly consult with both their veterinarian and several area feed stores to ensure both their health and nutrition management keep their ranch successful.

“We try to keep our cows in good shape going out on grass, so they don’t have to catch up,” Eaton said. “We give vaccines, and we don’t typically do any supplemental feeding, but we always try to keep salt and minerals in front of them. It seems like it’s going to be dry again this year, so we’ll see how the grass is and if we need to adjust.”

When focusing on nutrition management this year, Van Emon advises:

Make sure cows, heifers and bulls are in a positive plane of nutrition prior to breeding season. It’s difficult in some cases for heifers developed in dry lots to transition to grass immediately following AI or during the breeding season.

For heifers, specifically, maintaining positive growth during the breeding season is crucial. Heifers maintaining a positive plane of nutrition during the AI process or natural service breeding season can improve success. This can be difficult during the late spring and early summer when grass conditions can be limiting.

Maintaining nutrition and body condition can help increase reproductive success. One way to determine your nutritional status is body condition score, which can be used to determine how animals are doing nutritionally.

Extension agents, extension bulletins and papers and extension specialists are great resources for unbiased, research-based information, without recommending specific products.

“Adequate body condition, especially in the coming three-year-olds, seemed to be a majority solution for decreased impacts to fertility last year,” Dr. Domek said. “Cattle that were even a body condition score of a 5 when heading out to grass, they came in as a 3 or 4 and were never able to maintain or gain any additional weight. This was seen in calf weaning weights, which were 40-80 pounds light across the board.”

His takeaways:

Ideally cows need to be in a body condition score of 6/9 at calving to increase colostrum quality and reproductive fertility. Thinner cows have much less potent colostrum compared to cows with a body condition score of 5.5-6.

Second, he always urges clients to treat first calf heifers and second calf heifers very similarly. Even though the three-year-olds raised a calf and bred back, doesn’t mean they can be ignored. They are still trying to get to their mature size and should have extra supplementation before their second pregnacy, which is counter to what some might think.

Sorting herds into body condition score groups is a great way to maintain high reproductive fertility while minimizing overall feed costs.

Don’t Forget about the Bulls

It’s easy to focus on cows and heifers, but bulls should be a big priority as well.

“Last year, bulls may have been impacted as well because bulls may not have been in the best condition or had the best nutrition prior to the breeding season and the sperm quality may have been impacted,” Van Emon said. “Bulls should pass a breeding soundness exam and should be in good body condition at turnout for the breeding season. Remember the sperm production cycle is 60 days, so if bulls do not pass the breeding soundness exam, think about what may have occurred 60 days previously — this could help explain what has happened.”

Dr. Domek said that his area last year was one of the worst years he’s seen for bull semen quality — mainly due to scrotal frostbite leading to sub-fertile and/or infertile bulls.

“If bulls were turned out last year without a breeding soundness exam, there was a very high probability many of the bulls in the arsenal were going to leave cattle unsettled that should have been pregnant,” he said. “Couple that with the ongoing summer, which seemed to only keep dragging down the body condition score of cattle, thereby reducing cow estrous cyclicity, and some herds were left with truly heartbreaking results.”

Nearly all his clients did fertility test bulls, but he does wonder if the reduction of mature herd bulls due to failed breeding soundness exams could have something to do with the lackluster breed up.

“Having to rely more heavily on yearling bulls can certainly make one question how quickly those bulls figured out how to do their jobs,” Dr. Domek said.

Eaton also said that the other half of the equation for breeding is extremely important in their operation.

“It is a pain to fertility test, but last year was a bad winter,” he said “There were a lot of bulls with frozen testicles so that could have contributed to some of the issues. Anything can happen and look normal.”

Eaton said they also focus on ensuring they turn out enough bulls with cows. “It’s also important to ensure they are in good shape when we turn them out.”

Long-term Considerations

As part of maintaining good condition year-round, herd bulls should not be wintered hard, according to Dr. Domek.

“Straw is an essential component of winter care for bulls when temperatures and windchills drop,” Dr. Domek said. “While I don’t have a specific temperature range recommendation, anything below 0 degrees Fahrenheit should certainly be looked at as a time when straw and windbreaks should be used to save those mature herd bulls. Cows can also benefit from straw and windbreak, again reducing the amount of caloric intake needed to maintain weight and body heat.”

Again, nutrition is essential for long-term fertility, according to Van Emon.

“I always recommend having two years of hay stockpiled to help feed through tough years with drought,” Van Emon said. “Each year, you can calculate your feed resources and inventory. Then your local extension agent or a nutrition specialist, including me, can help determine how many animals can be fed off the resources available prior to purchasing feed.”

She said that producers also will need to make some difficult, but important, selection decisions to maintain fertility, including:

Selecting cows, heifers and bulls that fit your environment and management — Cattle are not a one-size-fits-all.

If cattle do not breed successfully in your system, they should be culled. Also, if we experience a drought year, when feed is scarce, difficult decisions need to be made with culling, and only keeping enough animals that can be fed effectively with the resources available.

Also, keep accurate records of the breeding and calving season, this can help producers make decisions when culling and retaining animals.

“Over time, you will hopefully develop a herd that fits your needs, goals and systems,” she said.

Ultimately, this can help contribute to long-term success for future breeding seasons.