Spruce Hill Angus – Sim Angus

TSLN Rep: Chris Effling

Date of Sale: Dec. 12, 2018

Location: at the Ranch Ludlow,SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

53 Angus Bulls – $4,646

18 Sim- Angus Bulls – $4,111

1 Ranch Gelding – $11,500

Lot 21 at $20,000, Spruce Hill War Party 7332 Dob 3-22-2017, Reg 19215871, Spruce Hill War Party 417 x Spuce Hill 3167 Miss 540, sold to Dethlefs Angus Ranch Rockville, Nebraska.

Lot 1 at $10,000, Spruce Hill Cowboy Up 7309, Dob 3-14-2017, Reg 19214878, HA Cowboy UP 5405 x Spruce Hill Erica 246C 3104, sold to Gilbert Angus Ranch, Buffalo, South Dakota.

Lot 6 at $8,000, Spruce Hill Cowboy Up 7465, Dob 5-2-2017, Reg 19314845, HA Cowboy UP 5405 x Spruce Hill 04 Miss 365, sold to Gilbert Angus Ranch.

Lot 2 at $8,000, Spruce Hill Cowboy Up 7302, Dob 3-9-2017, Reg 19214877, HA Cowboy Up 5405 x Spruce Hill Erica 246C 3104, sold to Dan Thompson, Buffalo, South Dakota.

Lot 24 at $8,000, Spruce Hill Thrive 7476, Dob 5-5-2017, Reg 19255770, Spruce Hill Thrive 335 x Spruce Hill 22331 Ms 439, sold to Dan Thompson.

Top Selling Sim – Angus

Lot at $6,750 5GF HR 8023, Dob 1-5-2018, Reg 3381624, Gibbs 503C Home Run x Spruce Hill 024, sold to Bucky Kukla, Killdeer, North Dakota.

Lot 81 at $6,000, Spruce Hill Broker 7602, Dob 6-4-2017, Reg 3487408, MR Hoc Broker x Spruce Hill Queen 131, sold to Eddie Beer Isabel, South Dakota.

Lot 84 at $6,000, 5GF Stockbroker 7121, Dob 8-22-2017, Reg 3427120, GCC CM Stockbroker B005 x Spruce Hill Queen 131, sold to Dan Miller Raleigh, North Dakota.

Lot 94 at $6,000, 5GF Titlest 8038, Dob 1-20-2018, Reg 3447018, Wilson Mr A30 x Circle A 3352, sold to Dan Miller.