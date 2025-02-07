Spruce Hill Ranch Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: February 6, 2025

Location: Bowman ND

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Sales Manager: Rocking H Livestock Services

Averages:

58 Angus Bulls $4,987

17 SimAngus Bulls $5,824

The hard working crew at Spruce Hill Ranch held their 30th Annual Sale on February 6th at Bowman Livestock. A great crowd was on hand to support the program and add a Spruce Hill Bull to their lineup. Congratulations on a great sale.



Top Selling Bulls:

LOT 18 $9,500; Spruce Hill 3447, son of Spruce Hill Finnegan 0135 x Spruce Hill 158 MS 6519. Sold to Rising Ranch of Wibaux, MT.

LOT 53 $9,000; Spruce Hill 3563, son of Spruce Hill Finnegan 0135 x Spruce Hill 3167 Miss 540. Sold to CC Roedeske of Cartwright, ND.

LOT 8 $9,000; Spruce Hill 3422, son of Wilks Regiment 9035 x Spruce Hill Erica 411 1493. Sold to Rising Ranch of Wibaux, MT.

LOT 64 $8,500; Spruce Hill Eagle 3470, son of Hooks Eagle 6E x Spruce Hill Fletcherita 1597. Sold to Jeff Brown of Scranton, ND.

LOT 14 $8,250; Spruce Hill Tahoe 3432, son of Tehama Tahoe B767 x Spruce Hill 8519 Rita 1509. Sold to Wes Moser of Glenham, SD.

LOT 19 $8,000; Spruce Hill 3448, son of Spruce Hill Finnegan 0135 x Spruce Hill 461 Miss 6254. Sold to Wayne Nelson of Buffalo, SD.

LOT 46 $8,000; Spruce Hill 3545, son of Spruce Hill Summit 9424 x Spruce Hill 7335 Rita 0072. Sold to David Willman of Almont, ND.

Sale host Chad Rotenberger talks about the lead off bull. 3060c107ae25-20250206_131347

The Rising Ranch Crew bought a pair of front end bulls. e5e9629c30b6-20250206_132054