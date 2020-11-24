Spruce Hill Ranch

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Nov. 17, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Ludlow, SD

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

61 Angus and SimAngus Bulls – $3,605

The Rotenberger family had a beautiful, sunny day for their Annual “Combined Advantage” Bull Sale held at the ranch a couple miles west of Ludlow, SD. This was a great selection of strong aged Angus and Sim/Angus bulls.

Chad, Michelle, Madison, Molly and Riggs along with Dr. Bill Rotenberger developed these bulls with the rancher in mind. These bull are sound and in excellent breeding condition.

Top selling lots

$8,500 — Lot 38, Spruce Hill Finnegan 9493, 5/19 son of Connealy Finnegan to Nissen Angus, Jeff & Christie Nissen, Chinook MT

$6,000 — Lot 95, 5GF Cowboy Cut 9108, 8/19 son of CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z to Nathan Wolff, Hettinger ND

$5,250 — Lot 14,Spruce Hill Flat Top 9483, 5/19 son of Werner Flat Top 4136 to Susie Stearns, Rhame ND

$5,000 — Lot 7, Spruce Hill Dually 9479, 5/19 son of DL Dually to Cassidy & Tandi Jesperson, Ekalaka MT

$5,000, Lot 45, Spruce Hill Finnegan 9560, 5/19 son of Connealy Finnegan to Bryn Brown, Buffalo SD

Wesley Leppell, Watford City ND



Russ Homelvig, Rhame ND and Ron Floyd, Ludlow SD

