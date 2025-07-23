Spurrin’ for kids: Home on the Range matched bronc ride supports youth home 

Fans of good bucking horses and cowboys have a unique opportunity to watch all their favorites in an authentic western amphitheater on August 2. The Champions Ride saddle bronc match at Home on the Range in Sentinel Butte, North Dakota, celebrates its 69th anniversary this year.

For more than six decades, the Champions Ride match has been a premier saddle bronc competition pairing top-rated human and equine athletes. Past winners include legends such as Jim Tescher, Alvin Nelson, Larry Mahan, Butch Small, Lewis Field, Brad Gjermundson, Robert Etbauer, Dan Mortensen, Ty Murray, Rod Hay and Cody Wright. Brody Cress was the champion in 2024. The match will be celebrating its 11th year as a sanctioned “extreme bronc riding” event by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association. Thirty-two cowboys compete in the long-go, with the top 12 advancing to the short-round to compete for the title and money.

Sparky Dreesen of J Bar J Rodeo in Circle, Montana, is one of the stock contractors for the matched bronc ride and a longtime supporter of the event. “It’s exciting to have the top 32 bronc riders in the world and the best broncs all together in one day, but the greatest thing about this is all the dollars spent that day go to help support the ranch and these kids,” he said. Dreesen has been working with chute boss Brad Gjermundson for decades to create a premier event.

The annual Home on the Range “Champions Ride” pairs the top 32 saddle bronc riders in the nation with top broncs in the biggest fundraiser for the youth home in western North Dakota. Courtesy-Home-on-the-Range-6

Cowboys are selected based on total PRCA money earned seven days prior to the event – with a deep lineup of anticipated entries. “We take 32, but we’ll have 80 guys enter,” said Dreesen. Broncs are chosen by nomination from the cowboys and stock contractors then a PRCA computer program matches the horse to the rider. Other stock contractors include Burch Rodeo and Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo. An added purse of $53,000 from regional sponsors draws a world-class lineup, including Zeke Thurston, Wyatt Casper, the Wright brothers and top buckers like Straight Moonshine, the winning horse last year.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Home on the Range, a therapeutic working ranch that provides education, therapy, spiritual guidance, and recreational and work activities for neglected and traumatized children. The matched bronc ride serves as the main fundraiser for the program.

Home on the Range success stories Human trafficking in the Badlands An area that Home on the Range is especially well known for is their work with trafficked and exploited youth.”Many people in North Dakota don’t realize this is an issue, however, in 2024, 36 of our 37 girls served had concerns, were suspected or confirmed victims of trafficking or exploitation,” said Feldmann. “Additionally, 25 of our 42 boys had concerns or were suspected victims.”Kids from exploitation situations take a long time to heal and build trust in relationships, and Home on the Range works with a national post-trafficking pilot curriculum and program to provide resources and hope for these youth, including an automatic 6-month stay instead of a shorter prescribed time. And they are seeing success. “Some of the top experts in the country on human trafficking know about our work at Home on the Range,” said Feldmann. One of the biggest recent developments at Home on the Range is the addition of an in-house education system, where the residents –many who have not attended much school because of their traumatic situations –are able to take online classes on site and earn public education credits. The spiritual development program has also seen great impacts on the kids, with an full-time pastor who leads faith-based activities, takes kids to church if they want, and teaches them about God. A former resident who spent time at the home shared her testimony regarding her healing process. “My experience with school before coming to Home on the Range was awful. I hated school, the people I was around, and the teachers didn’t help me –it was just not a place for me,” said the former resident. She said the on site school at Home on the Range provided a quiet, supportive and personal learning experience with staff who took their time to help her understand what she was learning. “It’s a very peaceful place.” The former resident is only 17 but after her time at Home on the Range, has graduated from high school and is currently enrolled in cosmetology school. Her after-care specialist says she is doing very well. “I would say that my dreams and plans in life are to be a better person and to keep moving forward, working to be the best version of myself and not let my past define me or bring me down,” said the former resident. “Some advice I would give a new kid [at Home on the Range] is to do your best. Keep working toward your future because this place gives you all the opportunities – you just got to take them.” Home on the Range is currently fundraising for a $3.1 million expansion of their classroom setting, including a kitchenette to teach cooking, and additional, separate classrooms for more individualized learning. They are approximately halfway to their funding goal. Feldmann said with the extreme need for places of healing in trafficking situations, the home will continue to grow and improve on their resources and support the healing process for kids who need help, like the former resident who is now seeing a glimpse of a brighter future. “She was a trafficked young lady who had little hope upon arrival,” said Feldmann. “We held hope for her, until she was able to grab it for herself.”

“The ranch and the rodeo have grown up together and it would be nearly impossible to separate the two and the strong western heritage they share,” said Laura Feldmann, executive director of Home on the Range. The youth home was founded in 1950 by Catholic priest Father Elwood Cassedy, who had the dream of establishing a place for disadvantaged and troubled boys. In its early days Home on the Range relied solely on donations to care for the children, and in 1957 a group of cowboys got together to create a top-tier match of champions to raise money. Today Home on the Range remains a fully-functional ranch that offers social services to both boys and girls, the majority of who today come from human trafficking and abusive situations. The rodeo is a highlight of the year – both in fundraising and excitement. Youth residents take part in the planning activities and celebrate their achievements along with the cowboys. “These kids get to see something they never thought they would see,” said Feldmann.

In many ways, the event parallels the work and lifestyle the youth are immersed in at the ranch. “A lot of our unique therapy programs are based on ranch life,” said Jolene Obrigewitch, development director for Home on the Range. “We are an actual ranch – we have cattle, hay, horses, dogs – and all of that is incorporated into our therapy programming. The kids help feed the cattle, when we’re calving they go with and get to name the calves, they help brand, AI, and sort cattle. They fix fence. When we’re doing anything, they are there to help us.”

Feldmann said the ranch setting and especially the animals provide “therapy without therapy.”

“Kids learn empathy and compassion and doing things for others. Our kids have been hurt by humans, and have a lot of complex trauma, familial abuse, sex trafficking, exploitation … here they get the opportunity to build new relationship skills with animals. Animals haven’t hurt them. They have a safe area to process. Then we work to help them apply those relationship skills to the rest of their world.”

She said the working experiences help the kids understand the world in a realistic but safer way. “One year we had a group of girls working hard to save a calf under a heat lamp and they named him ‘Willy.’ I asked why, and they said, ‘Will he live or will he die!”‘”

Obrigewitch said that in addition to all the normal ranch work experiences, the horse program is where they really excel. They offer a variety of horsemanship classes and horse therapy on the ground. “With the horses’ keen intuition, you can’t stage how the therapy is going to go, but kids learn communication, leadership, confidence and how to overcome grief, without knowing they are getting therapy.” The ranch also has a canine program where the kids adopt shelter dogs and train and work with them.

A typical youth stay at Home on the Range is 4-6 months, with the goal of reuniting with family and learning life skills to succeed on their own. As part of their exit success strategy – and the accompanying fears of leaving the ranch – the program provides after care specialists who stay in touch with the kids when they finish the program. These staff help with connections to therapy, school, church, transportation, finding an apartment, clothing, food, or support in crisis situations.

Students learn the ups and downs of ranch life at Home on the Range. image-31

The horse program is a special part of Home on the Range, and provides a unique therapy for troubled youth. Courtesy-Home-on-the-Range-3

Connecting with animals including horses can help youth heal from trauma. All photos courtesy Home on the Range Courtesy-Home-on-the-Range-9

In everything they do at the ranch, the focus is on relationships – building them, repairing them, and forgiving. “It’s not a stretch at all to say I’ve seen miracles happen,” said Feldmann, who has worked there for almost 15 years.

To continue to make those miracles happen for kids who haven’t gotten a fair shake in the world, the rodeo will go on.

The weekend kicks off with a calcutta and silent auction on Friday, August 1, at the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame in Medora, North Dakota. Social hour and dinner is at 6 p.m., with the calcutta following. The gates for the Champions Ride will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 2. Admission is $20 for adults in advance and $25 at the gate, and $13 for students in advance and $15 at the gate. On Sunday, Home on the Range will celebrate their 75th anniversary with a free barbeque and picnic at 11:30 a.m. There will be yard games for the youth and young at heart, a short program and time for guests to share memories and stories. Special guests in attendance will be relatives of Father Elwood Cassedy.

For more information or to get tickets in advance, visit http://www.hotrnd.com or phone 701.872.3745.