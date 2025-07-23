YOUR AD HERE »

Spurrin’ for kids: Home on the Range matched bronc ride supports youth home 

Tamara Choat

Fans of good bucking horses and cowboys have a unique opportunity to watch all their favorites in an authentic western amphitheater on August 2. The Champions Ride saddle bronc match at Home on the Range in Sentinel Butte, North Dakota, celebrates its 69th anniversary this year. 

For more than six decades, the Champions Ride match has been a premier saddle bronc competition pairing top-rated human and equine athletes. Past winners include legends such as Jim Tescher, Alvin Nelson, Larry Mahan, Butch Small, Lewis Field, Brad Gjermundson, Robert Etbauer, Dan Mortensen, Ty Murray, Rod Hay and Cody Wright.  Brody Cress was the champion in 2024. The match will be celebrating its 11th year as a sanctioned “extreme bronc riding” event by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association. Thirty-two cowboys compete in the long-go, with the top 12 advancing to the short-round to compete for the title and money.  

Sparky Dreesen of J Bar J Rodeo in Circle, Montana, is one of the stock contractors for the matched bronc ride and a longtime supporter of the event. “It’s exciting to have the top 32 bronc riders in the world and the best broncs all together in one day, but the greatest thing about this is all the dollars spent that day go to help support the ranch and these kids,” he said. Dreesen has been working with chute boss Brad Gjermundson for decades to create a premier event. 

The annual Home on the Range “Champions Ride” pairs the top 32 saddle bronc riders in the nation with top broncs in the biggest fundraiser for the youth home in western North Dakota. 
Cowboys are selected based on total PRCA money earned seven days prior to the event – with a deep lineup of anticipated entries. “We take 32, but we’ll have 80 guys enter,” said Dreesen. Broncs are chosen by nomination from the cowboys and stock contractors then a PRCA computer program matches the horse to the rider. Other stock contractors include Burch Rodeo and Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo. An added purse of $53,000 from regional sponsors draws a world-class lineup, including Zeke Thurston, Wyatt Casper, the Wright brothers and top buckers like Straight Moonshine, the winning horse last year.   

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Home on the Range, a therapeutic working ranch that provides education, therapy, spiritual guidance, and recreational and work activities for neglected and traumatized children. The matched bronc ride serves as the main fundraiser for the program.  

Home on the Range success stories

 

“The ranch and the rodeo have grown up together and it would be nearly impossible to separate the two and the strong western heritage they share,” said Laura Feldmann, executive director of Home on the Range. The youth home was founded in 1950 by Catholic priest Father Elwood Cassedy, who had the dream of establishing a place for disadvantaged and troubled boys. In its early days Home on the Range relied solely on donations to care for the children, and in 1957 a group of cowboys got together to create a top-tier match of champions to raise money. Today Home on the Range remains a fully-functional ranch that offers social services to both boys and girls, the majority of who today come from human trafficking and abusive situations. The rodeo is a highlight of the year – both in fundraising and excitement. Youth residents take part in the planning activities and celebrate their achievements along with the cowboys. “These kids get to see something they never thought they would see,” said Feldmann.  

In many ways, the event parallels the work and lifestyle the youth are immersed in at the ranch. “A lot of our unique therapy programs are based on ranch life,” said Jolene Obrigewitch, development director for Home on the Range. “We are an actual ranch – we have cattle, hay, horses, dogs – and all of that is incorporated into our therapy programming. The kids help feed the cattle, when we’re calving they go with and get to name the calves, they help brand, AI, and sort cattle. They fix fence. When we’re doing anything, they are there to help us.” 

Feldmann said the ranch setting and especially the animals provide “therapy without therapy.” 

“Kids learn empathy and compassion and doing things for others. Our kids have been hurt by humans, and have a lot of complex trauma, familial abuse, sex trafficking, exploitation … here they get the opportunity to build new relationship skills with animals. Animals haven’t hurt them. They have a safe area to process. Then we work to help them apply those relationship skills to the rest of their world.” 

She said the working experiences help the kids understand the world in a realistic but safer way. “One year we had a group of girls working hard to save a calf under a heat lamp and they named him ‘Willy.’ I asked why, and they said, ‘Will he live or will he die!”‘” 

Obrigewitch said that in addition to all the normal ranch work experiences, the horse program is where they really excel. They offer a variety of horsemanship classes and horse therapy on the ground. “With the horses’ keen intuition, you can’t stage how the therapy is going to go, but kids learn communication, leadership, confidence and how to overcome grief, without knowing they are getting therapy.” The ranch also has a canine program where the kids adopt shelter dogs and train and work with them.  

A typical youth stay at Home on the Range is 4-6 months, with the goal of reuniting with family and learning life skills to succeed on their own. As part of their exit success strategy – and the accompanying fears of leaving the ranch – the program provides after care specialists who stay in touch with the kids when they finish the program. These staff help with connections to therapy, school, church, transportation, finding an apartment, clothing, food, or support in crisis situations.  

Students learn the ups and downs of ranch life at Home on the Range.
The horse program is a special part of Home on the Range, and provides a unique therapy for troubled youth.
Connecting with animals including horses can help youth heal from trauma. All photos courtesy Home on the Range
In everything they do at the ranch, the focus is on relationships – building them, repairing them, and forgiving. “It’s not a stretch at all to say I’ve seen miracles happen,” said Feldmann, who has worked there for almost 15 years.  

To continue to make those miracles happen for kids who haven’t gotten a fair shake in the world, the rodeo will go on. 

The weekend kicks off with a calcutta and silent auction on Friday, August 1, at the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame in Medora, North Dakota. Social hour and dinner is at 6 p.m., with the calcutta following. The gates for the Champions Ride will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 2. Admission is $20 for adults in advance and $25 at the gate, and $13 for students in advance and $15 at the gate. On Sunday, Home on the Range will celebrate their 75th anniversary with a free barbeque and picnic at 11:30 a.m. There will be yard games for the youth and young at heart, a short program and time for guests to share memories and stories. Special guests in attendance will be relatives of Father Elwood Cassedy.  

For more information or to get tickets in advance, visit http://www.hotrnd.com or phone 701.872.3745. 

Home on the Range is a real working ranch and residents interact with the livestock on a daily basis.  
