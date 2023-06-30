St. Onge Livestock hosts Cattle Contracts Library Listening Session

The U.S. Department of Agriculture arranged listening session in St. Onge, South Dakota, dedicated Cattle Contracts Library Pilot Program. Just one of a series of listening sessions, the purpose of the events is to hear progress updates and gather stakeholder feedback. Interested stakeholders to attend either in-person or virtually.

Brittany Koop, USDA’s Assistant Chief for Livestock, Poultry and Grain Markets, led the session, starting with an overview of the pilot program, which began in January of this year; and she discussed the listening sessions, which have been taking place over the past few months, so far in Colorado, Texas, Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas.

The consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 directed AMS to create the Pilot program. It started with a listening session in April of 2022, followed with information gathering and regulation writing until the end of 2022. This culminated with release of the dashboard in January 2023.

The listening sessions are designed to get feedback on what stakeholders like and dislike with the program and information provided, according to Koop. “It’ll be impossible to reach 100 percent consensus, but the reality of it is, it does actually give information that really is meaningful to the producer to make solid decisions,” Koop said.

The current reporting provides 98 to 99 percent of the contracts from reporting companies, according to Koop. “We try to make it as open as we can.”

But some feel that the Pilot program still needs more transparency.

A handful of individuals offered public comment. Among themn, Justin Tupper, President of the United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA), and manager of St. Onge Livestock, participated in the listening session, and shared some of his concerns.

For example, Koop explained during the session that USDA doesn’t report how many cattle are under any of the different agreement types. “We don’t know how many cattle would have these details applied to,” she said.

“From the industry side of things, the hope was to see what the actual figures look like,” Tupper said.

USCA offered recommendations when the pilot program first began, including recommending that the library be a searchable database of individual contracts.

“Until we can do something with the confidentiality, it’s going to be difficult to get the information that is really meaningful to the producers,” Tupper said.

“You’re extrapolating some and what you can, but it’s difficult to get some of those – what we know happens out in the countryside when one of these big feedlots are committed to a big packer, and what their actual bottom dollar is, to know what they got for their calves compared to what I got for mine. It’s hard to pull that apart, I get it, but I think from an industry side, that was the hope was that we could get more of that information from the library,” said Tupper.

Tupper mentioned that tying this program with LMR (livestock mandatory reporting) could be helpful.

Koop said a lot of people notice the volume look light, but not all non-cash cattle have a contract so not all cattle are being noted in the Cattle Contracts Library.

“When you look at these premiums and discounts, keep in mind they may not be applied. Some contracts are complex, you cattle may have to grade 70 percent choice in order to get that premium,” said Kopp.

Tupper pointed out that prices are being reported, including cash transactions, and that it could be helpful to include that data in the library. “To not have a skewed look at the market, those need to be in there,” he said.

Requests for factual, reliable and user-friendly information seems to be consistent. But some stakeholders believe there is priority to protect confidential business information.

The pilot program, which runs through September, was established to do just that – offer factual, reliable data that increases market transparency for cattle producers, while still taking into account confidentiality. AMS only collects contract terms without any personally identifiable information. It doesn’t allow the public to see actual working contracts.

Packers are required to provide AMS with contract information for the purchase of cattle and the number of actual and estimated cattle purchased under active contracts within particular time frames.

According to AMS, the contract clauses required to be submitted include contract method, contract start and end dates, base price source and adjustment, selling basis, premiums and discounts, specifications relating to cattle attributes, delivery and transportation terms and payments, financing, risk-sharing, profit-sharing or other financial arrangements, and volume provisions. Monthly, packers are required to submit the number of actual cattle purchased under active contracts in the prior month and the estimated maximum number of cattle to be purchased under active contracts for slaughter in the current calendar month.

Packers submit the required contractual clauses for each contract, made available to a producer or producers, as well as any changes to the terms of previously submitted active contracts and associated schedules or appendices within one business day.

However, not all packers are required to submit.

Packers that slaughtered an average of not less than 5 percent of the number of fed cattle slaughtered nationally during the immediately preceding five calendar years are subject to this Pilot, according to AMS.

The justification behind this was two-part according to AMS: (1) the Livestock Mandatory Reporting Act (LMR), also administered by AMS, covers packing plants that slaughtered an average of 125,000 head of cattle per year during the immediately preceding 5 calendar years, and (2) the proposed Congressional legislation, S. 4030—Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act of 2022, covers packing companies that have slaughtered during the immediately preceding five calendar years an average of not less than 5 percent of the number of fed cattle slaughtered nationally during the immediately preceding five calendar years.

While AMS originally worked with packers to voluntarily submit information to design the program, it was found to be lacking in transparency.

Based on early feedback on the Pilot, including those who voluntarily submitted contract information, AMS determined the Pilot needed to be mandatory for the Cattle Contract Library to be complete, and the information would be potentially misleading if packers self-select the contract terms they provide.

In accordance with the statutory mandate, the Pilot is modeled on the Swine Contract Library. The Swine Contract Library features a report to the public on the contract terms available to sellers of swine. To achieve this, the statute and regulations require swine packers to report contract and production information for publication. Not all swine packers are required to report; swine packers must either slaughter 100,000 head per year or have the capacity to slaughter 100,000 head per year to be subject to reporting under the Swine Contract Library provisions.

Example of a report. The reports don’t display any actual contracts, but they aggregate information received from packers. USDA | Courtesy image Specs-PD

This part of the report details the base price source of the contracts reported. In this case, 77.33 percent were based on USDA reports, 10.12 percent were based on the CME, 7.69 percent were based on negotiated grid contracts (not negotiated cash) and 3.64 percent were top of market. USDA | Courtesy image Main

The Swine Contract Library publishes information on the existing contract types for each geographic region; the contract types currently being made available; packers’ reported estimates of the total number of committed swine; the types of conditions or circumstances as reported that could result in expansion in the numbers of swine to be delivered; and the packers’ reported estimates of the maximum total number of swine that potentially could be delivered.

There are two public records in the Swine Contract Library. A contract summary report, and a monthly report. Contract summary reports provide information on the various terms and provisions from the marketing contracts, including the determination of base price and how base price is set; the premium and discount adjustments to the base price as determined by both carcass and non-carcass traits; application of ledger where terms define the use of ledger or accrual accounts; and all other remaining terms and provisions from the contracts. Monthly reports provide packers’ estimated swine purchases under marketing contracts for the next 6 and 12 months.

The benefits of the program are there and multi-faceted, according to AMS.

First, the rule improves market efficiency by improving price discovery, price transparency, and price transmission. While current AMS reports provide information on price premiums received for cattle based on grading percentage at the lot level, reports published with information obtained through the Pilot provide more detailed and specific information on how contract payments vary directly with individual carcass grades, yield grades, and cattle weights. This more precise information improves price transmission and transparency regarding the demand for and cost of cattle of different qualities.

Second, reports published with information obtained through the Pilot facilitate the differentiation of cattle along quality dimensions and the development of new product markets by providing market information on premiums paid for cattle carcass characteristics not already documented in existing AMS reports. These can include grass-fed, organic, quality certification, breed, or hormone free programs.

Third, the reports are likely to enhance competition by reducing market inefficiencies associated with incomplete or asymmetric information. Currently, incomplete information on the availability of premiums associated with cattle characteristics is likely to create uncertainty regarding the return on investment in cattle quality improvement. By documenting the availability of such premiums for specific quality traits, producers are more likely to be reassured of having a market for final products and be more likely to undertake appropriate investments.

AMS is continuing to request feedback on the Cattle Contracts Library Pilot program through September 30. Written feedback can be submitted to Wash.LPGMN@usda.gov .

Written feedback and recordings of each listening session are posted on the AMS website. https://www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/livestock-poultry-grain/cattle-contracts-library